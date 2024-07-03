Craft Legends Get Spotlighted By This Unique Houston Museum — Houston Center for Contemporary Craft Opens Up Its World

One-of-a-kind jewelry in the silent auction contributed to the nearly $300,000 bottom line at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft Spring Luncheon 2024. (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Ceramic creations in the silent auction at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft Spring Luncheon (Photo by Katy Anderson)

In Bloom's flower arrangement with roses and nodding pin cushions made for an arty entrance statement at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft Spring Luncheon 2024. PaperCity returned as media sponsor. (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Honorees Mark Del Vecchio & Garth Clark, with guest speaker the MFAH's Sara and Bill Morgan Curator of Decorative Arts, Craft, and Design Cindi Strauss at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft Spring Luncheon 2024 (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Kitty Rabinow and Betty Moody sport cashmere scarves by Rabinow at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft spring luncheon 2024 (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Honorees Garth Clark (second from left) and Mark Del Vecchio (right) with sons Kellam Clark (left) and Mark Clark (second from right) at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft Spring Luncheon 2024 (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Mariela Poleo, Craft Center executive director Leila Cartier and Lorena Fernández make the scene at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft Spring Luncheon.(Photo by Katy Anderson)

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) honored two luminaries of the art, craft and design world — Garth Clark and Mark Del Vecchio — at the museum’s annual Crafting A Legacy Luncheon.

Clark and Del Vecchio owned the renowned Garth Clark Gallery (New York City, 1981 to 2008), which had a notable influence in the realm of collecting modern and contemporary ceramics. In 2007, the pioneering duo’s exceptional collection was acquired by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and subsequently starred in an acclaimed 2012 exhibition at the MFAH. (See the 400-plus treasures of the Garth Clark and Mark Del Vecchio Collection in the coffers of the MFAH here.)

Chairs Sharon and John Hoffman and Michael Dale led a craft-centric luncheon which drew more than 220 guests to the River Oaks Country Club. Houston Center for Contemporary Craft executive director Leila Cartier welcomed the arty crowd with remarks touting the Craft Center’s programs and exhibitions.

The lunch mirrored the season, including spring pea chicken with a ginger chutney glaze, topped off with an old fashioned strawberry shortcake for dessert. During lunch, attendees viewed a slideshow of the collector honorees over the years, highlighting family and friends and a plethora of renowned artists they have showcased throughout their decades-long career as gallerists.

Following the lunch Clark and Del Vecchio engaged in a discussion with a special guest — the MFAH’s Sara and Bill Morgan curator of Decorative Arts, Craft, and Design Cindi Strauss. The informative crafts chat touched on the honorees’ journey of discovering and then supporting emerging creators in the medium of clay, as well as their deep rooted passion for avant-garde ceramics. The pair were celebrated by artists, friends and family members, including their two sons Kellam Clark and Mark Clark, who flew in from Santa Fe.

The spring-inspired luncheon featured In Bloom’s arty floral arrangement, one that sprawled out of the handmade centerpiece crafted by Houston artists. Available for acquisition, it included works from Lakea Shepard, Sarah Knight, Naomi Peterson and Jeff Forster. In addition to the decor, many of the craft lovers embraced the theme by sporting captivating ensembles that nodded to craft and design.

A silent auction contributed to the bottom line, with unique sculptures, jewelry and an assembly of ceramic objects created by former and current Craft Center resident artists — including national talents B. Brown, YoonJee Kwak, and Andy Shaw — up for bid.

The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft seeks to celebrate the beauty of craft, and with many works being sold at full price, this crafty afternoon exceeded its goal. Raising almost $300,000, the benefit empowered HCCC’s mission to support Houston and national artists.

PC Seen: Craft Center founder Sara Morgan and board prez Judy Nyquist; Lawndale Art Center’s executive director Anna Walker; executive director of Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Hesse McGraw; Houston Arts Alliance’s executive director John Abodeely; Marie-Helene Nguyen and Mary Reid of Clay Houston; gallerists Betty Moody, Kerry Inman,Yvonne Garcia, and Trish Matute; national crafts talents B. Brown, YoonJee Kwak, and Andy Shaw; a bevy of Houston-based artists including Edward Lane McCartney with David Gooding, Tracye Wear, Tara Conley, Rene Lee Henry, Jessica Jacobi, Robert Hodge, Abbie Preston Edmonson, Susan Budge, Molly Koehn, Hai-Wen Lin, and Ann Stautberg; collectors Leslie and Brad Bucher, Jereann Chaney, Dorene and Frank Herzog, Leticia Loya, Heidi Gerger, Mary Arocha, and Robert Greenstein; Beth Wolff; Phoebe Tudor; Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl; Alecia Harris; Donae Cangelosi Chramosta; Phyllis Childress; Anne Lamkin Kinder; Kitty and Richard Rabinow; Cathy Brock; Lynn Baird; Isabelle Asakura and Seth Stolbun; and former HCCC resident, now owner of Third Coast Clay, Lotus Witt.

Additional reporting came from Catherine D. Anspon