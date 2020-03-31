Historic Night for Photography in Houston Means Awards and a Record Haul

It was a historic night for Houston Center for Photography when the photography nonprofit’s 39th annual print auction and dinner dubbed “A Perfect Vision — 20 Years, 20 Artists” went down at Briar Club.

In town for that pre-coronavirus social distancing evening at the tony River Oaks-area venue was chair couple-sextet Brooke and Adam Beebe, Nena and David Marsh, and Meg and Nelson Murray, who honored the daughters of photo connoisseur Carol Crow — Nancy Allen, Fairfax Randall, and Fan Morris — in recognition of HCP’s prestigious Carol Crow Fellowship Award. The award has been bestowed every year for the past 20 years upon a photographer residing in the Houston area, chosen by an expert juror in the field of photography.

Nearly 300 guests had their pick of prints via silent and live auctions (including the top lot, Duane Michals’ The Beards of young men glisten’d with Wet, won by an out-of-town bidder) in the Houston Center for Photography’s biggest night. The HCP Print Auction for the second year in a row teamed up with Artsy to allow for advance online bids on a select number of lots before the big night.

All told, an unprecedented amount for the venerable photo institution was raised, with a record-breaking $300,000-plus coming in for Houston Center for Photography’s photo missions: free year-round exhibitions, educational outreach in schools, and artist funding and programming.

Picture Perfect

PC Seen: HCP executive director and curator Ashlyn Davis; auctioneer Sarah Krueger of Phillips, who hammered down the lots; HCP board president Carol Liffman; board member Bryn Larsen, Dallas McNamara, Chinhui and Eddie Allen; Clare Glassell; Dillon Kyle and Sam Lasseter; Alice and Risher Randall; Leslie Fertitta, and Estela Cockrell; Kate Duncan Oshins; and Gin Braverman of Gin Design Group with Bret Whitacre.