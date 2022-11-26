Giant New Murals in Downtown Houston Bring Attention to the Need to Create a More Pedestrian Friendly Bayou City

Houston Murals, “Hope for a Greener Future” by artist Carlo Alberto (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Downtown Houston mural artist Emily Ding and mural “Loving Houston” (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Emily Ding’s mural, “Loving Houston” in process (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
“Human Rights” mural by artist Victor Ash (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Downtown Houston mural “Human Rights” being painted (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
“Social Equity” completed Downtown mural (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Downtown murals “Social Equity” and “La Shamana” (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Houston mural artist Case MaClaim and mural “Social Equity” (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
“Fight or Flight” mural in Downtown Houston completed (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Artist Sonny Sundancer working on mural “Fight or Flight” (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Houston mural artist Sonny Sundancer (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
“La Shamana” completed mural (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Houston mural artist, Lula Goce (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
“La Shamana” mural building (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Mural “La Shamana” painting process. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Mural “Hoping for a Greener Future” in the painting process (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
In-process mural ” Hoping for a Greener Future” (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Ana Marietta’s completed mural (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
In-process painting of “Sharing the World” (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Houston mural artist, Ana Marietta (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
01
20

Carlo Alberto's completed mural, "Hope for a Greener Future" (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

02
20

Emily Ding stands in front of her completed mural, "Loving Houston." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

03
20

Emily Ding paints "Loving Houston." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

04
20

Victor Ash's completed mural, "Human Rights." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

05
20

The "Human Rights" mural is by Victor Ash, a Copenhagen-based artist. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

06
20

Case MaClaim's completed mural, "Social Equity." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

07
20

Houston Downtown murals "Social Equity" and "La Shamana" stand across the street from each other. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

08
20

Case MaClaim stands in front of his mural, "Social Equity." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

09
20

Sonny Sundancer's mural, "Fight or Flight", 2022 (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

10
20

Sonny Sundancer is a South African artist now based in Los Angeles. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

11
20

Street artist Sonny Sundancer works in studio. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

12
20

The mural "La Shamana" is by Spanish artist Lula Goce. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

13
20

Artist Lola Goce paints her signature on her mural. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

14
20

The "La Shamana" mural can be seen on Preston St. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

15
20

Lula Goce's mural "La Shamana" in the process of being painted (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

16
20

Carlos Alberto paints a vibrant jungle in "Hoping for a Greener Future." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

17
20

Carlos Alberto is a Mexican street artist. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

18
20

Ana Marietta's completed mural, "Sharing the World" (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

19
20

Ana Marietta is a Houston-based artist originally from Puerto Rico. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

20
20

Ana Marietta stands next to her signature on "Sharing the World." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

Houston Murals, “Hope for a Greener Future” by artist Carlo Alberto (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Downtown Houston mural artist Emily Ding and mural “Loving Houston” (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Emily Ding’s mural, “Loving Houston” in process (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
“Human Rights” mural by artist Victor Ash (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Downtown Houston mural “Human Rights” being painted (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
“Social Equity” completed Downtown mural (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Downtown murals “Social Equity” and “La Shamana” (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Houston mural artist Case MaClaim and mural “Social Equity” (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
“Fight or Flight” mural in Downtown Houston completed (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Artist Sonny Sundancer working on mural “Fight or Flight” (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Houston mural artist Sonny Sundancer (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
“La Shamana” completed mural (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Houston mural artist, Lula Goce (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
“La Shamana” mural building (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Mural “La Shamana” painting process. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Mural “Hoping for a Greener Future” in the painting process (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
In-process mural ” Hoping for a Greener Future” (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Ana Marietta’s completed mural (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
In-process painting of “Sharing the World” (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Houston mural artist, Ana Marietta (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Arts / Galleries

Giant New Murals in Downtown Houston Bring Attention to the Need to Create a More Pedestrian Friendly Bayou City

New Art Route Stretches More Than a Mile

BY // 11.26.22
photography @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind
Carlo Alberto's completed mural, "Hope for a Greener Future" (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Emily Ding stands in front of her completed mural, "Loving Houston." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Emily Ding paints "Loving Houston." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Victor Ash's completed mural, "Human Rights." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
The "Human Rights" mural is by Victor Ash, a Copenhagen-based artist. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Case MaClaim's completed mural, "Social Equity." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Houston Downtown murals "Social Equity" and "La Shamana" stand across the street from each other. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Case MaClaim stands in front of his mural, "Social Equity." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Sonny Sundancer's mural, "Fight or Flight", 2022 (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Sonny Sundancer is a South African artist now based in Los Angeles. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Street artist Sonny Sundancer works in studio. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
The mural "La Shamana" is by Spanish artist Lula Goce. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Artist Lola Goce paints her signature on her mural. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
The "La Shamana" mural can be seen on Preston St. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Lula Goce's mural "La Shamana" in the process of being painted (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Carlos Alberto paints a vibrant jungle in "Hoping for a Greener Future." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Carlos Alberto is a Mexican street artist. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Ana Marietta's completed mural, "Sharing the World" (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Ana Marietta is a Houston-based artist originally from Puerto Rico. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Ana Marietta stands next to her signature on "Sharing the World." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
1
20

Carlo Alberto's completed mural, "Hope for a Greener Future" (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

2
20

Emily Ding stands in front of her completed mural, "Loving Houston." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

3
20

Emily Ding paints "Loving Houston." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

4
20

Victor Ash's completed mural, "Human Rights." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

5
20

The "Human Rights" mural is by Victor Ash, a Copenhagen-based artist. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

6
20

Case MaClaim's completed mural, "Social Equity." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

7
20

Houston Downtown murals "Social Equity" and "La Shamana" stand across the street from each other. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

8
20

Case MaClaim stands in front of his mural, "Social Equity." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

9
20

Sonny Sundancer's mural, "Fight or Flight", 2022 (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

10
20

Sonny Sundancer is a South African artist now based in Los Angeles. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

11
20

Street artist Sonny Sundancer works in studio. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

12
20

The mural "La Shamana" is by Spanish artist Lula Goce. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

13
20

Artist Lola Goce paints her signature on her mural. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

14
20

The "La Shamana" mural can be seen on Preston St. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

15
20

Lula Goce's mural "La Shamana" in the process of being painted (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

16
20

Carlos Alberto paints a vibrant jungle in "Hoping for a Greener Future." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

17
20

Carlos Alberto is a Mexican street artist. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

18
20

Ana Marietta's completed mural, "Sharing the World" (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

19
20

Ana Marietta is a Houston-based artist originally from Puerto Rico. (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

20
20

Ana Marietta stands next to her signature on "Sharing the World." (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

Ten unique murals have been unveiled in Downtown Houston, geared around showing the need to increase walkability and improve the pedestrian experience in the nation’s fourth largest city. BIG ART. BIGGER CHANGE is an outdoor fine art exhibition that aims to promote sustainable development goals for Houston. The murals were created by 10 internationally-recognized street artists: Victor Ash, Sonny Sundancer, Lula Goce, Emily Ding, Case MaClaim, Carlos Alberto, Ana Marietta, Cristian Blanxer + Bimbo Adenugba and Belin. Three artists — Ding, Marietta and Adenugba — are based in Houston.

Each mural holds a particular theme based on the social ideals that Houston needs to improve on in the near future.

Ana Marietta showcases the power of coming together and sharing and bringing peace through a mural titled “Sharing the World.” Mexican street artist Carlos Alberto’s “Hope for a Greener Future” takes the dull and gray Houston landscape and turns it into a vibrant jungle of color and warmth. South African artist Sonny Sundancer brings the elegance of nature to life through his mural, which is themed around climate change.

The murals will remain up in Houston for at least a year.

Downtown Houston mural artist Emily Ding and mural “Loving Houston” (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)
Emily Ding stands in front of her completed mural, “Loving Houston.” (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind)

The mural route stretches more than a mile long within the bustling Downtown area, beginning on Lamar Street and ending on Franklin Street. The murals were unveiled at Market Main Street Square in advance of All Access Art’s Downtown Block Party. People enjoyed live music alongside activities such as art cars, a photo booth, art market and a food truck alley. All located within a mile of the murals.

Funding for BIG ART. BIGGER CHANGE was made possible by Houston Downtown Management and TotalEnergies. It was also co-produced by Street Art for Mankind (SAM), a global nonprofit organization based in New York that attempts to influence social change through art.

Gifts for Him

Swipe
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him

“We hope Houstonians and visitors alike will appreciate the spectacular artistic merit of the Downtown murals, all of which are inclusive and positive pieces that we hope will bring the community together around an inspired vision for Houston,” SAM co-founders Audrey and Thibault Decker say in a statement.

This art exhibition is a new colorful must-see in Houston for any art lover, no matter their age.

Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X