Houston Grand Opera Is Putting On a Magical Garage Sale, While the Eclectic Orange Show Searches For Supplies

The Orange Show is seeking junk from your garage to use as decor for the upcoming gala.

One man’s junk is another man’s treasure comes across as anything but a cliché when considering Houston Grand Opera’s upcoming garage sale dispensing with props and costumes from previ0us productions and the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art’s quest for donations of garage sale-worthy junk.

It’s first come, first served when HGO opens the doors to its warehouse at 1977 Tellepsen Street for this one-day magical sale from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm on September 14. The promotion promises a “HUGE variety of costumes and props including items from previous productions of Carmen, Hansel and Gretel, Candide and more.” And as the email notice suggests, Halloween is only a few weeks away. The costuming possibilities from this sale could be remarkable.

Houston Grand Opera notes that discounts are available for teachers and employees at other arts organizations with valid ID at time of purchase.

We would guess that Orange Show supporters might be among those lining up for HGO remnants. That arts group is looking for craft materials to be used for the creation of centerpieces for the Orange Show’s 43rd annual gala, always held around Halloween. This year’s theme is “Dalidada.”

In its quest for all manner of junque, organizers note: “Each year for our annual gala, we source materials from the community to create unique, handmade centerpieces for our tables. Now’s your chance to clear out your home or office and turn your trash into art.”

Items high on the Orange Show’s wish list are seashells, mannequin parts (EEK!), toy airplanes, butterflies and other things with wings, animal horns and bones (another EEK!), broken clocks, broken instruments, birdcages, doll parts (yet another EEK!), shoeboxes, fake flowers and plastic fruit. Also wanted are old radios, cellphones, boom boxes, all that old electronic junk in your garage.

The Orange Show is accepting items, delivered to the offices at 2401 Munger Street, now through September 21. The fun begins the following day when creatives and not-so creatives are invited to participate in The Surrealicious Craft Project from 11 am to 4 pm. Those who RSVP get to help create the zany decor for which the gala is known.