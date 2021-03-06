Houston Grand Opera Gets Creative, Plans Singalong at UH’s Football Stadium

The University of Houston TDECU Stadium will be the setting for a Houston Grand Opera singalong fundraiser in May.

Michael Mayes, seen in here in the Central City Opera production of 'Tosca,' will perform in Houston Grand Opera's singalong fundraiser 'My Favorite Things: Songs from the Sound of Music' in May. (Photo www.amandatipton.com)

Soprano Jeanine De Bique will perform in Houston Grand Opera's singalong fundraiser 'My Favorite Things: Songs from the Sound of Music.' (Photo by Marco Borggreve)

More than a year since last presenting performances before a live audience, Houston Grand Opera is taking its show outdoors with a joyful presentation of music from Rogers and Hammerstien II’s The Sound of Music — in a football stadium.

The unprecedented event, “My Favorite Things: Songs from The Sound of Music,” will take place as a singalong fundraiser at the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium on May 8.

HGO fans will recall that The Sound of Music production was canceled along with the entire 2020-21 HGO season due to COVID-19 concerns. But in a brilliant move, HGO will present the singalong with members of the principal cast from the production including Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique as Maria and baritone Michael Mayes as Captain von Trapp. They will be joined by the HGO chorus and orchestra.

“I could not be more excited to reunite at University of Houston with our audiences this May,” HGO artistic and music director Patrick Summers said in a statement. “While the HGO Digital season has shown us, brilliantly, how much the virtual realm has to offer, there is nothing in this world like being in the physical presence of incredible operatic voices.

“I’ve missed it so much, and I know our audiences have too. But this time, opera artists won’t be the only ones singing. We’ll all be joining together, singing these iconic songs that celebrate unity and perseverance. I can think of nothing more appropriate after all this time apart.”

Michael Mayes, seen in here in the Central City Opera production of ‘Tosca,’ will perform in Houston Grand Opera’s singalong fundraiser ‘My Favorite Things: Songs from the Sound of Music’ in May. (Photo www.amandatipton.com)

While social distancing protocols will be observed with stadium seating, tickets for patrons and subscribers will go on sale on March 11. General seats go on sale March 17 and can be purchased here.

Houston Grand Opera adds that a limited number of free tickets will be made available at a later date for frontline workers and teachers.

The Sound of Music production was to have been De Bique’s debut with Houston Grand Opera. As part of HGO’s free digital programming, the soprano will join Summers and the HGO orchestra for “Jeanine De Bique: In Concert,” an evening of works by Handel and Mozart. The virtual concert will be available to stream on May 14 at 7:30 pm.

So well received have the digital presentations been while Wortham Theater Center is dark, HGO is extending the digital season with added performances. Information on the upcoming digital programming can be found here.

HGO Digital is available to stream on Marquee TV, an on-demand streaming platform dedicated to global arts and culture.