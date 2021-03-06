Jeanine De Bique
Tosca | Central City Opera | www.amandatipton.com
University of Houston TDECU Stadium
01
03

Soprano Jeanine De Bique will perform in Houston Grand Opera's singalong fundraiser 'My Favorite Things: Songs from the Sound of Music.' (Photo by Marco Borggreve)

02
03

Michael Mayes, seen in here in the Central City Opera production of 'Tosca,' will perform in Houston Grand Opera's singalong fundraiser 'My Favorite Things: Songs from the Sound of Music' in May. (Photo www.amandatipton.com)

03
03

The University of Houston TDECU Stadium will be the setting for a Houston Grand Opera singalong fundraiser in May.

Jeanine De Bique
Tosca | Central City Opera | www.amandatipton.com
University of Houston TDECU Stadium
Arts / Performing Arts

Houston Grand Opera Gets Creative, Plans Singalong at UH’s Football Stadium

Keeping the Sound of Music Alive

BY // 03.05.21
Soprano Jeanine De Bique will perform in Houston Grand Opera's singalong fundraiser 'My Favorite Things: Songs from the Sound of Music.' (Photo by Marco Borggreve)
Michael Mayes, seen in here in the Central City Opera production of 'Tosca,' will perform in Houston Grand Opera's singalong fundraiser 'My Favorite Things: Songs from the Sound of Music' in May. (Photo www.amandatipton.com)
The University of Houston TDECU Stadium will be the setting for a Houston Grand Opera singalong fundraiser in May.
1
3

Soprano Jeanine De Bique will perform in Houston Grand Opera's singalong fundraiser 'My Favorite Things: Songs from the Sound of Music.' (Photo by Marco Borggreve)

2
3

Michael Mayes, seen in here in the Central City Opera production of 'Tosca,' will perform in Houston Grand Opera's singalong fundraiser 'My Favorite Things: Songs from the Sound of Music' in May. (Photo www.amandatipton.com)

3
3

The University of Houston TDECU Stadium will be the setting for a Houston Grand Opera singalong fundraiser in May.

More than a year since last presenting performances before a live audience, Houston Grand Opera is taking its show outdoors with a joyful presentation of music from Rogers and Hammerstien II’s  The Sound of Music — in a football stadium.

The unprecedented event, “My Favorite Things: Songs from The Sound of Music,” will take place as a singalong fundraiser at the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium on May 8.

HGO fans will recall that The Sound of Music  production was canceled along with the entire 2020-21 HGO season due to COVID-19 concerns. But in a brilliant move, HGO will present the singalong with members of the principal cast from the production including Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique as Maria and baritone Michael Mayes as Captain von Trapp. They will be joined by the HGO chorus and orchestra.

“I could not be more excited to reunite at University of Houston with our audiences this May,”  HGO artistic and music director Patrick Summers said in a statement. “While the HGO Digital season has shown us, brilliantly, how much the virtual realm has to offer, there is nothing in this world like being in the physical presence of incredible operatic voices.

“I’ve missed it so much, and I know our audiences have too. But this time, opera artists won’t be the only ones singing. We’ll all be joining together, singing these iconic songs that celebrate unity and perseverance. I can think of nothing more appropriate after all this time apart.”

Michael Mayes, seen in here in the Central City Opera production of ‘Tosca,’ will perform in Houston Grand Opera’s singalong fundraiser ‘My Favorite Things: Songs from the Sound of Music’ in May. (Photo www.amandatipton.com)

While social distancing protocols will be observed with stadium seating, tickets for patrons and subscribers will go on sale on March 11. General seats go on sale March 17 and can be purchased here.

Houston Grand Opera adds that a limited number of free tickets will be made available at a later date for frontline workers and teachers.

The Sound of Music production was to have been De Bique’s debut with Houston Grand Opera. As part of HGO’s free digital programming, the soprano will join Summers and the HGO orchestra for “Jeanine De Bique: In Concert,” an evening of works by Handel and Mozart. The virtual concert will be available to stream on May 14 at 7:30 pm.

So well received have the digital presentations been while Wortham Theater Center is dark, HGO is extending the digital season with added performances. Information on the upcoming digital programming can be found here.

HGO Digital is available to stream on Marquee TV, an on-demand streaming platform dedicated to global arts and culture.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
1839 Kirby Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1839 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
1839 Kirby Drive
4610 Braeburn Drive
Open House
Bellaire
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/7 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

4610 Braeburn Drive
Houston, TX

$1,149,000 Learn More about this property
Hedley Karpas
This property is listed by: Hedley Karpas (713) 444-5721 Email Realtor
4610 Braeburn Drive
4521 San Felipe Street #1201
The Arabella
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #1201
Houston, TX

$1,897,000 Learn More about this property
Hedley Karpas
This property is listed by: Hedley Karpas (713) 444-5721 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #1201
5124 Tangle Lane
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5124 Tangle Lane
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
5124 Tangle Lane
2200 Willowick Road #2C
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2200 Willowick Road #2C
Houston, TX

$304,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
2200 Willowick Road #2C
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #283
Uptown
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #283
Houston, TX

$4,250,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #283
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X