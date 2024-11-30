fbpx
Houston’s Artsy Playground — The Hobby Center Embraces Creative Maverick With Magic and Imagination Colliding

Inside Community Artists’ Collective and Houston Arts Alliance's Enchanting Evenings

BY // 11.30.24
Artistic collectives and their supporters transformed the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts into a magical space for two unforgettable galas. The Community Artists’ Collective’s FestEve! 2024 Gala and the Houston Arts Alliance’s The World’s Stage Gala shook up the scene with magic, acrobatics, interpretive performances and more.

The Community Artists’ Collective (CAC) marked its 37th year of delivering artistic education and empowering African American artists with its mystical FestEve! Gala at the Hobby Center. Co-founders Michelle Swain Barnes and Sarah Trotty chose the evening’s enchanting motif of “Art is Magical.” Co-chairs Winell Herron and artist Ann Johnson, along with honorary chair Sylvester Turner, Houston’s former mayor, brought the theme to life through creative decor and dazzling entertainment.

Emcees Makaela Reed, innovative theater creator, and Andrew Evans, co-owner of All-Real Radio, guided the evening’s storytelling. They also led discussions about the importance of incorporating art into daily life.

Magician Curt Miller wowed attendees with a Houdini-like feat, escaping from handcuffs before locking co-chair Herron and attendee Gwen Rangel in the same cuffs.

The Houston Jazz Collective, solo musicians and poets Sonya Lucas Roberts and Fortune Onwunali also dazzled throughout the evening. In between musical performances, the Artisma Troupe performed a play about a star in search of a creative home at the Community Artists’ Collective. 

The evening was not just about entertainment. CAC was recently designated a Houston cultural treasure by the BIPOC Arts Network and Fund. It was honored for its achievements with a proclamation from City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz.

In addition to the proclamation, board president Barry Barnes recognized outstanding contributions to Houston’s art community. Robbie Lee received the Artist Patron of the Year award. Kristi Rangel was honored with the Artist in Action award. Jan West was presented with the Beverly P. Harmon Award for Volunteer Service.

PC Seen: Doug Herron, Matthew and Lauren Barnes, Michon Benson and Gary Marsh, LaMonté French, Shanequa Smith,  Lester Marks, Carol and Sam Dawson, April M. Frazier, Denise Bates, Aswad and Adrienne Walker, Seba and Anthony Suber, Deniz Lopez, Gaynell Drexler, Zinsule Bonner, Akua Fayette, Merian Sherrod and Tamirah Collins.

Art Takes to the Air

At the Houston Arts Alliance’s (HAA) gala, a mesmerizing, carnival-like atmosphere captivated. An aerialist dancer descended from the ceiling, adding to the wonder. The World’s Stage Gala, held at the Hobby Center, was the imaginative brainchild of co-chairs Zsavon Butler and Nicholas Stuart

“We are here tonight in Houston, a thriving city, entering the world’s stage,” Stuart said. “We come together as artists, students, collectors, donors and philanthropists to celebrate and support the arts.”

Stuart and Butler expressed gratitude to attendees for championing Houston Arts Alliance’s mission, which includes disaster recovery projects, economic impact research and equity initiatives.

Local artists Adriana Corral, Jamal Cyrus, Chloe Dao, Delita Martin and Vincent Valdez took center stage, showcasing their incredible works. Former Houston poet laureate Outspoken Bean performed a poem in honor of renowned chef and food writer Adán Medrano

“Art is not just a luxury but a necessity,” Butler says. “It has the power to move the spirit, inspire change and connect people in profound ways.”

Eye-catching entertainment included a surrealist fashion show designed and directed by Chloe Dao, set to music by Breanna Blankenship. DJ Flash Gordon Parks also spun tunes as guests danced and celebrated.

PC Seen: Lauren Anderson and Chris Stanaway, Selven O’Keef Jarmon, Minnette Boesel, Judge Lina Hidalgo and David James, Council Member Mario Castillo, Rep. Christina Morales, Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee, Leigh Smith, Rita Garcia and Sergio Selvera.

