Houston’s Youngest Storytellers, a 7-Foot-Tall Book and Fantastical Friends Make iWRITE a Storybook Success

Houston literacy nonprofit ​iWRITE threw a fantasy-themed celebration for 125 student authors and illustrators at its 15th Annual Book Signing & Literacy Festival. The event, held at the Ballroom at Tanglewood, put young talent centerstage. Published authors, ages 8 to 18, proudly autographed copies of the newest anthology of their creative writing.

“Through the years, we’ve published over 2,500 student authors and illustrators from 14 different countries, resulting in more than 15,000 anthologies that have gone to print,” iWRITE founder Melissa Williams Murphy says. “For the last 15 years, we’ve had the privilege of fulfilling our mission to build student confidence through writing and publishing.

“Guests love witnessing the pride that radiates from our student authors and illustrators when they autograph their books.”

Student Talent Shines at iWRITE

The published students shared their works in several live readings. They also discussed their creative processes in an author panel featuring Addie Dutt, Brayden Plemel, Leonardo Valente and Tanvi Padala.

High-school senior Wm. Patrick Cook, who has won iWrite’s publishing contest 10 years consecutively, got honored with a lifetime achievement award. Cook and fellow previous editor’s choice winner, ninth-grader Nia Shetty, also highlighted their recently published books at the festival.

Creativity and Community

The day’s events included a red carpet costume contest and cartooning workshops, adding a playful touch. A luncheon chaired by Alex Blair and Stephanie Nielsen raised $125,000 for iWRITE’s annual school writing programs and future literacy festivals.

On display was iWRITE’s massive seven foot-tall book, I Am Texas. The Guinness World Record-breaking book, published in 2022, features the work of 1,000 Texas students.

Students interested in becoming published authors can enter iWrite’s hero-themed 16th annual publishing contest. More details are available on the organization’s website here.

