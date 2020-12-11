DavidCaceres_800x490
Saxophonist, song man and party band maestro joins the Houston Symphony POPS for a big band program.

World renowned violinist Midori and Houston Symphony Principal Cello Brinton Averil Smith light up Jones Hall as the Houston Symphony continues its 2020-2021 season.

Arts / Performing Arts

Houston Symphony Celebrates Live Music With Exciting New January Shows — and Major Guest Stars

From Beethoven to Big Bands

BY // 12.10.20
Saxophonist, song man and party band maestro joins the Houston Symphony POPS for a big band program.
World renowned violinist Midori and Houston Symphony Principal Cello Brinton Averil Smith light up Jones Hall as the Houston Symphony continues its 2020-2021 season.
Whether it’s Beethoven, Hayden, or Big Band sounds, the Houston Symphony is presenting a variety of programs in January sure to help lift arts-loving Houstonians spirits in the New Year. And you can head to Jones Hall (limited, socially-distanced seating) for the concerts or tune in at home.

Next year marks the 250th anniversary of  Beethoven’s birth and the symphony celebrates by bringing world-renowned violinist Midori to Jones Hall for Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D major, presented January  15 to 17. The orchestra will be under the baton of Peruvian guest conductor and former music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

That evening’s program will include Lightspeed by contemporary Texas composer Kevin Day and Elegía Andina by Gabriela Lena Frank, a former Houston Symphony composer-in-residence and mentor of Day. The performance will be live-streamed at 8 pm on January 16.

The symphony notes that due to COVID-19 precautions, Jones Hall seating for all concerts will be limited to 550, a mere smidgen of the theater’s seating capacity of 2,912. And all guests will be seated at recommended distances apart.

On January 29 to 31, the spotlight is on Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 2 in D major featuring principal cello Brinton Averil Smith. Returning guest conductor Paolo Bortolameolli notes of the piece: “I listened obsessively to this concerto when I was young, so much that it almost seemed like a soundtrack to my childhood, and I’m delighted to be able to share this wonderful work with our audience.”

The program opens with El Color del Tiempo by Venezuelan-born, Chilean composer Miguel Farias and concludes after Hayden with Beethoven’s 250 playful Symphony No. 8 — known to be Beethoven’s personal favorite composition. This performance will be live-streamed on Saturday, January 30 at 8 pm.

Houston Pops Rocks

Popular party band maestro, saxophonist and songman David Caceres makes his debut with the Houston Symphony POPS, January 8 to 10 in the “In the Mood: A Big Band New Year” program at Jones Hall, under the baton of Principal Pops conductor Steven Reineke.

Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits are on the program. Think “Luck be a Lady,” “Come Fly with Me,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “The Way You Look Tonight” and other compelling big band tunes.

“I am truly honored and thrilled the Houston Symphony has asked me to join them as guest artist for a big band performance,” Caceres said in a statement. “I am excited to bring Houstonians a great show next month filled with classic big band arrangements — from Frank Sinatra to Ray Charles.”

This performance will be live-streamed at 8 pm on January 8.

Tickets are now available here for all Houston Symphony performances.

