The Heart of Houston Takes Centerstage at River Oaks District — Walking “Huestone”

Huestone For “NASA,” James Glassman’s midnight-blue panel is paired with antiques from the ’70s.
River Oaks District presents James Glassman’s “Huestone” installation — 32 brilliantly colored panels that represent Houston’s history.
PaperCity Magazine intern Nicole Betts visits The Huestone Project
“Scrubs” gives thanks to the hard work of healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fashion and costume designer Marcus Pontello collected scrubs from medical centers around Houston to create “Scrubs.”
James Glassman celebrates Houston’s heritage with colorful panels.
James Glassman’s “Heights” panel features a 100-year-old mantel from a Houstonian.
The “Heights” installation, which represents a Victorian house in the Heights, includes a ceramic cat from the ’70s.
In 2006, James Glassman founded Houstorian, a website devoted to telling the story of Houston.
James Glassman’s bubblegum-pink panel depicts American film director, producer, and screenwriter Wes Anderson.
For the project designed by The Matter Creative Studio, creative director Matt Johns teamed up with production designer Chantelle Adams to create a fun and safe place for the Houston community.
James M. Faria and Robert T. Wright co-invented AstroTurf, which was first used in the Houston Astrodome.
A proud Houstonian visits River Oaks District to see the “Huestone” series.
01
13

For "NASA," James Glassman's midnight-blue panel is paired with antiques from the '70s.

02
13

River Oaks District presents James Glassman's “Huestone" installation — 32 brilliantly colored panels that represent Houston's history.

03
13

Visiting The Huestone Project is quite an experience.

04
13

"Scrubs" gives thanks to the hard work of healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

05
13

Fashion and costume designer Marcus Pontello collected scrubs from medical centers around Houston to create "Scrubs."

06
13

James Glassman celebrates Houston's heritage with colorful panels.

07
13

James Glassman's "Heights" panel features a 100-year-old mantel from a Houstonian.

08
13

The "Heights" installation, which represents a Victorian house in the Heights, includes a ceramic cat from the '70s.

09
13

In 2006, James Glassman founded Houstorian, a website devoted to telling the story of Houston.

10
13

James Glassman's bubblegum-pink panel depicts American film director, producer, and screenwriter Wes Anderson.

11
13

For the project designed by The Matter Creative Studio, creative director Matt Johns teamed up with production designer Chantelle Adams to create a fun and safe place for the Houston community.

12
13

James M. Faria and Robert T. Wright co-invented AstroTurf, which was first used in the Houston Astrodome.

13
13

A proud Houstonian visits River Oaks District to see the "Huestone" series.

Huestone For “NASA,” James Glassman’s midnight-blue panel is paired with antiques from the ’70s.
River Oaks District presents James Glassman’s “Huestone” installation — 32 brilliantly colored panels that represent Houston’s history.
PaperCity Magazine intern Nicole Betts visits The Huestone Project
“Scrubs” gives thanks to the hard work of healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fashion and costume designer Marcus Pontello collected scrubs from medical centers around Houston to create “Scrubs.”
James Glassman celebrates Houston’s heritage with colorful panels.
James Glassman’s “Heights” panel features a 100-year-old mantel from a Houstonian.
The “Heights” installation, which represents a Victorian house in the Heights, includes a ceramic cat from the ’70s.
In 2006, James Glassman founded Houstorian, a website devoted to telling the story of Houston.
James Glassman’s bubblegum-pink panel depicts American film director, producer, and screenwriter Wes Anderson.
For the project designed by The Matter Creative Studio, creative director Matt Johns teamed up with production designer Chantelle Adams to create a fun and safe place for the Houston community.
James M. Faria and Robert T. Wright co-invented AstroTurf, which was first used in the Houston Astrodome.
A proud Houstonian visits River Oaks District to see the “Huestone” series.
Arts

The Heart of Houston Takes Centerstage at River Oaks District — Walking “Huestone”

Icons of the City Get a Homage From Houstorian James Glassman

BY // 09.18.20
For "NASA," James Glassman's midnight-blue panel is paired with antiques from the '70s.
River Oaks District presents James Glassman's “Huestone" installation — 32 brilliantly colored panels that represent Houston's history.
Visiting The Huestone Project is quite an experience.
"Scrubs" gives thanks to the hard work of healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fashion and costume designer Marcus Pontello collected scrubs from medical centers around Houston to create "Scrubs."
James Glassman celebrates Houston's heritage with colorful panels.
James Glassman's "Heights" panel features a 100-year-old mantel from a Houstonian.
The "Heights" installation, which represents a Victorian house in the Heights, includes a ceramic cat from the '70s.
In 2006, James Glassman founded Houstorian, a website devoted to telling the story of Houston.
James Glassman's bubblegum-pink panel depicts American film director, producer, and screenwriter Wes Anderson.
For the project designed by The Matter Creative Studio, creative director Matt Johns teamed up with production designer Chantelle Adams to create a fun and safe place for the Houston community.
James M. Faria and Robert T. Wright co-invented AstroTurf, which was first used in the Houston Astrodome.
A proud Houstonian visits River Oaks District to see the "Huestone" series.
1
13

For "NASA," James Glassman's midnight-blue panel is paired with antiques from the '70s.

2
13

River Oaks District presents James Glassman's “Huestone" installation — 32 brilliantly colored panels that represent Houston's history.

3
13

Visiting The Huestone Project is quite an experience.

4
13

"Scrubs" gives thanks to the hard work of healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

5
13

Fashion and costume designer Marcus Pontello collected scrubs from medical centers around Houston to create "Scrubs."

6
13

James Glassman celebrates Houston's heritage with colorful panels.

7
13

James Glassman's "Heights" panel features a 100-year-old mantel from a Houstonian.

8
13

The "Heights" installation, which represents a Victorian house in the Heights, includes a ceramic cat from the '70s.

9
13

In 2006, James Glassman founded Houstorian, a website devoted to telling the story of Houston.

10
13

James Glassman's bubblegum-pink panel depicts American film director, producer, and screenwriter Wes Anderson.

11
13

For the project designed by The Matter Creative Studio, creative director Matt Johns teamed up with production designer Chantelle Adams to create a fun and safe place for the Houston community.

12
13

James M. Faria and Robert T. Wright co-invented AstroTurf, which was first used in the Houston Astrodome.

13
13

A proud Houstonian visits River Oaks District to see the "Huestone" series.

The Astrodome, NASA, Loop 610, Memorial Park, and, of course, Tex-Mex food are all synonymous with Houston. Now the most diverse city in the United States celebrates its history in the heart of River Oaks District, via five colorful installations showcasing memorable hotspots around the city. 

Houstorian James Glassman’s “Huestone” installation features 32 striking colored panels, each named after a specific part of Houston’s legacy.

For the project designed by The Matter Creative Studio, creative director Matt Johns teamed up with production designer Chantelle Adams to create a fun and safe place for the Houston community. Johns and Adams journeyed around Houston to find antiques to pair with Glassman’s colored panels.

“River Oaks District wanted to build a space to further activate the ‘Huestone’ because the original project was displaying Glassman’s final colors throughout the district,” Jones says. “The gallery is just one piece of a larger project. We thought it was important to put all the colors in one space so that during the summertime, in the heat of Houston, people can come inside the gallery and see the colors all in one spot instead of walking all around the district.”

The Glassman Connection

A fifth-generation Houstonian, Glassman currently works as an architectural project manager in Houston. In 2006, he founded Houstorian, a website devoted to telling the story of Houston.

The History Press published Glassman’s first book, The Houstorian Dictionary: An Insider’s Index to Houston, which lists people, places, slang, terms, events, books and more that make Houston special.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON

Scrubs

“Scrubs” gives thanks to all the Health Care workers hard work during COVID-19
“Scrubs” gives thanks to the hard work of healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Houston houses the largest medical complex in the world, The Texas Medical Center. The installation “Scrubs” pays homage to the work of health care professionals during COVID-19. The flag is handcrafted by fashion and costume designer Marcus Pontello, who stitched together real scrubs from Houston Methodist and St. Luke’s hospitals.

The attention to detail on the quilt-like art symbolizes the blood, sweat and tears shed behind the scenes at hospitals during COVID-19. Red stitching spells out a personal “Thank You” to the healthcare industry.

Heights

image4
James Glassman’s “Heights” panel features a 100-year-old mantel from a Houstonian.

Glassman chose a calming lavender shade to represent the historic Heights neighborhood, which is located northwest of downtown, between I-10 and the 610 loop. Founded in 1896, it’s known for Victorian homes, old fashioned shops and top restaurants.

On their antique hunt, Johns and Adams found the perfect props for their “Heights” installation: a 100-year-old mantel from a Houstonian and a ceramic cat from the ’70s. Delicate tea cups and purple feathers add the finishing touches to recreate a home in The Heights. 

NASA

Johnson Space Center in Clear Lake gives Houston the nickname Space City. Glassman chose a midnight-blue hue for the “NASA” panel. Resembling a workspace, the installation features a 1970s era desk with dated electronics and an old fashioned suitcase. This panel is one of  Johns’ personal favorites.

“NASA depicts a really diverse group of talent through the organization and shows the future of the world,” he says. “An African-American woman engineer was the spotlight at NASA’s most recent shuttle launch.”

Wes Anderson

image1
James Glassman’s bubblegum-pink panel depicts American film director, producer, and screenwriter Wes Anderson.

Bubblegum pink represents native Houstonian and pioneering director Wes Anderson. Anderson wears many different hats in the entertainment industry: director, producer and screenwriter.

He carefully crafts films that are quirky, comical and subtly serious. Some of his most popular are Rushmore, which was shot in Houston at St. John’s School, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Grand Budapest Hotel. 

Astroturf

image0-2
James M. Faria and Robert T. Wright co-invented AstroTurf, which was first used in the Houston Astrodome.

What did Houstonians do when grass did not grow in the Astrodome? They invented it. James M. Faria and Robert T. Wright co-invented their own artificial green turf in 1965 and originally sold it as Chemgrass. The Houston Astros played on an AstroTurf surface. There are stadiums around the world that continue to use some version of AstroTurf today.

The exhibit is open at River Oaks District through this Sunday, September 20. For more information, check out the Huestone website.

The PaperCity Magazine

September Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Impact Makers

Dallas' Charity Scene
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X