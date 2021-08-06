Culture / Arts

First Look — The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is a Lavish, Sensory Experience in the Historic East Quarter

Inside the Much-Hyped Art Show

BY // 08.06.21
photography Michael Brosilow
Immersive Van Gogh Chicago 8 – Photo Credit Michael Brosilow. (Photo by Michael Brosilow)

Vincent van Gogh's sunflower paintings are among the artist's most famous works. (Photo by Michael Brosilow)

The hype was real by the time we ascended the stairs of Lighthouse, the former Masonic Temple in Dallas’ historic East Quarter now newly converted into an arts venue. Immersive Van Gogh, with its Starry Night projections and social media-ready promise, has seemingly swept the country in one fell swoop. Here’s Madonna, immersing herself in the New York City exhibit at Pier 36. While I was visiting Los Angeles last weekend, friends were disappointed when the exhibit was abruptly postponed the night before (there was an issue with city permits). Dueling van Gogh exhibitions have even begun rapidly cropping up. Now, it’s our city’s turn to immerse ourselves in sunflowers and stars. Before the exhibit opens to the public on August 7, we got to experience the exhibit in all its lavish glory.

Inside the cavernous space, a mix of booming music and visuals immediately takes over. Projections, rendered by a group of artists out of Italy, are constantly moving and evolving into one iconic painting after another. Another room projects the artist’s works around a striking mirror forest designed by the show’s creative director David Korins, who’s received awards for his design work on Hamilton and Dear Evan Hanson.

Self portraits of the artist projected against a meaningfully starry backdrop. (Photo by Michael Brosilow)

Prior to entering, the team behind the show shared how the exhibit is meant to affect its visitors. “Immersive art makes you feel differently,” shared curator Svetlana Dvoretsky. “With this particular work, we’ve seen people meditating, dancing, crying, even proposing — all kinds of emotions are coming out.”

It’s easy to imagine how things might get emotional. Surrounded by towering, ever-evolving visuals scored to roaring versions of songs by Imogen Heap, Luca Longobardi, and Édith Piaf’s “Non, je ne regrette rien,” it’s hard to do much else but feel — which is lovely. I began questioning what the Piaf song might have to do with van Gogh, but the thought was quickly drowned out. Immersive Van Gogh would be a great way to keep little ones’ attention while introducing them to the art world.

Immersive Van Gogh Dallas is perhaps best enjoyed from a spot on the ground. (Photo by Michael Brosilow)

But now it’s time to address the most important question…

Is Immersive Van Gogh Dallas Worth It?

It’s certainly a unique way to experience art. But, as with any exhibit (particularly one with tickets starting at $39.99), it helps to know what to expect.

Summer Essentials

Swipe
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials

If you’re looking for museum-level education, with deep dives into the meanings of iconic works or a narrative about the artist, you might be better off waiting for “Van Gogh and the Olive Groves,” which will premiere at the Dallas Museum of Art in October.

But if you’re open to a purely aesthetic, emotional experience, Immersive Van Gogh is a beautiful way to spend about 45 minutes in the city. I kept thinking about how cool it might be to drop into the van Gogh dream world after a fun dinner downtown (or a psychedelic supplement). And sure, the exhibit looks great in pictures, but it’s best enjoyed phone down — maybe even lying down — so you can truly let the works wash over you. You can always do your research after.

 

Visit dallasvangogh.com for more information on the exhibit, which runs from August 7 through October 31. 

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2207 Dryden Road
Southgate
FOR SALE

2207 Dryden Road
Houston, TX

$1,500,000 Learn More about this property
Sherri Hughey
This property is listed by: Sherri Hughey (713) 558-1916 Email Realtor
2207 Dryden Road
21356 FM 1887 Road
Hempstead
FOR SALE

21356 FM 1887 Road
Hempstead, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
21356 FM 1887 Road
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #283
The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #283
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #283
2154 Chilton Road
Open House
River Oaks
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/8 2:00 - 4:00pm

2154 Chilton Road
Houston, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Kellie Geitner
This property is listed by: Kellie Geitner (713) 213-2011 Email Realtor
2154 Chilton Road
5707 Arabelle Crest
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5707 Arabelle Crest
Houston, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Rich Stone
This property is listed by: Rich Stone (713) 545-6324 Email Realtor
5707 Arabelle Crest
5502 Fieldwood Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5502 Fieldwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,999 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
5502 Fieldwood Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X