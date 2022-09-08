Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Kesewa Aboah exhibits at 12.26. (Photo by Indigo Lewen)

Thomas Glassford’s "Untitled," 2022, at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Photo by Thomas R. Dubrock)

Shaun O’Dell’s "Kentucky Urpflanze Keep on Shining," 2021, at Inman Gallery

Chuck Ramirez's "Long-Term Survivor: Chaps," 1999, 2019, at Ruiz-Healy Art

Trenton Doyle Hancock's "Mound #1" and 'The Color Crop Experience," 2018, at Hales Gallery and James Cohan (© Trenton Doyle Hancock 2022. Image courtesy the artist and James Cohan, New York. Photo by Tony Luong for MASS MoCA)

Chuck Ramirez’s "Long Term Survivor: Cocktail," 1999, 2019/2022, at Ruiz-Healy Art

Demetrius Oliver's "Signal," 2021, at Inman Gallery

Keita Miyazaki's "Tree of Knowledge," 2020, at Rosenfeld

David Antonio Cruz's "nothatsummernight,theywashaway,theywashitallaway,away,theyalwaysgoaway," 2021, at Monique Meloche Gallery

Nnenna Okore's "Ashoebi II," 2008, at Kó

Claudia Peña Salinas' "Atlichicue," 2022, at CURRO

Jackie Milad's "A Planet Breaks Open (Dedicated to Clementina Saurez)," 2022, at SOCO Gallery

Tessa Whitehead's "Tessa & Oliver in the Elephant Palms," 2022, at TERN Gallery

Jorge Tacla's "Identidad Oculta 159," 2021, at Cristin Tierney Gallery

Naomi Rincón Gallardo's "The Formaldehyde Trip," 2017, at PROXYCO Gallery

Carolina Caycedo's "Muxeres en mi," 2019, at Instituto de Visión

Arts / Galleries

An Insider Guide to New York’s Art Fair —The Standouts, Discoveries, and Texas’ Best

The Armory Show Launches the Global Art Season

BY // 09.08.22
Kesewa Aboah exhibits at 12.26. (Photo by Indigo Lewen)
Thomas Glassford’s "Untitled," 2022, at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Photo by Thomas R. Dubrock)
Shaun O’Dell’s "Kentucky Urpflanze Keep on Shining," 2021, at Inman Gallery
Chuck Ramirez's "Long-Term Survivor: Chaps," 1999, 2019, at Ruiz-Healy Art
Trenton Doyle Hancock's "Mound #1" and 'The Color Crop Experience," 2018, at Hales Gallery and James Cohan (© Trenton Doyle Hancock 2022. Image courtesy the artist and James Cohan, New York. Photo by Tony Luong for MASS MoCA)
Chuck Ramirez’s "Long Term Survivor: Cocktail," 1999, 2019/2022, at Ruiz-Healy Art
Demetrius Oliver's "Signal," 2021, at Inman Gallery
Keita Miyazaki's "Tree of Knowledge," 2020, at Rosenfeld
David Antonio Cruz's "nothatsummernight,theywashaway,theywashitallaway,away,theyalwaysgoaway," 2021, at Monique Meloche Gallery
Nnenna Okore's "Ashoebi II," 2008, at Kó
Claudia Peña Salinas' "Atlichicue," 2022, at CURRO
Jackie Milad's "A Planet Breaks Open (Dedicated to Clementina Saurez)," 2022, at SOCO Gallery
Tessa Whitehead's "Tessa & Oliver in the Elephant Palms," 2022, at TERN Gallery
Jorge Tacla's "Identidad Oculta 159," 2021, at Cristin Tierney Gallery
Naomi Rincón Gallardo's "The Formaldehyde Trip," 2017, at PROXYCO Gallery
Carolina Caycedo's "Muxeres en mi," 2019, at Instituto de Visión
Kesewa Aboah exhibits at 12.26. (Photo by Indigo Lewen)

Thomas Glassford’s "Untitled," 2022, at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Photo by Thomas R. Dubrock)

Shaun O’Dell’s "Kentucky Urpflanze Keep on Shining," 2021, at Inman Gallery

Chuck Ramirez's "Long-Term Survivor: Chaps," 1999, 2019, at Ruiz-Healy Art

Trenton Doyle Hancock's "Mound #1" and 'The Color Crop Experience," 2018, at Hales Gallery and James Cohan (© Trenton Doyle Hancock 2022. Image courtesy the artist and James Cohan, New York. Photo by Tony Luong for MASS MoCA)

Chuck Ramirez’s "Long Term Survivor: Cocktail," 1999, 2019/2022, at Ruiz-Healy Art

Demetrius Oliver's "Signal," 2021, at Inman Gallery

Keita Miyazaki's "Tree of Knowledge," 2020, at Rosenfeld

David Antonio Cruz's "nothatsummernight,theywashaway,theywashitallaway,away,theyalwaysgoaway," 2021, at Monique Meloche Gallery

Nnenna Okore's "Ashoebi II," 2008, at Kó

Claudia Peña Salinas' "Atlichicue," 2022, at CURRO

Jackie Milad's "A Planet Breaks Open (Dedicated to Clementina Saurez)," 2022, at SOCO Gallery

Tessa Whitehead's "Tessa & Oliver in the Elephant Palms," 2022, at TERN Gallery

Jorge Tacla's "Identidad Oculta 159," 2021, at Cristin Tierney Gallery

Naomi Rincón Gallardo's "The Formaldehyde Trip," 2017, at PROXYCO Gallery

Carolina Caycedo's "Muxeres en mi," 2019, at Instituto de Visión

28 years ago — a lifetime ago in contemporary art, and nearly a decade before the first Art Basel Miami Beach was staged — a micro art fair was born that would go on to shape both the New York and U.S. collecting scene for a generation to come. It eclipsed the then-dominate Art Expo in Chicago and built a brand, with curatorial chops and a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Just four dealers participated that first year, setting up in rented rooms in the art-filled Gramercy Park Hotel. The fair expanded, with a move to the Upper East Side’s historic 69th Street Regiment Armory, then to the West Side Piers, and now its latest home, Javits Center. 

NEW ARRIVALS

