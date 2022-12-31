Contemporary Dance Gurus Bring Another World Premiere to Houston — ISHIDA Is Back at MATCH

i want to hold, darling by ISHIDA photographed by Amitava Sarkar
John Chen, Carolyn Keating, ISHIDA, Clark Senders
Juliet Doherty
Joe Davidson, ISHIDA, Kadisha Davidson
Caroline Wachtman and Sneha Chanchani
Clark Senders, Jitesh Chanchani
Dan and Rebecca Rentz
ISHIDA announcing dancers for January 5-8 world premiere
Janine Mae Arostique, ISHIDA, Michael Buening, Mei Qi
Joe and Kadisha Davidson, John Chen
Kadisha and Joe Davidson
Leslie Culhane and Sneha Chanchani
Mei Qi, Gary Pittman, Janine Arostique
Nancy Wozny and ISHIDA
Patty Devine, Zach and Kimberly Harrington, Mark Wozny
Susan Binney, Jennifer Kushner
Tina Ho, Jenny Wang
Caroline Perry _when shall we three meet again_ by ISHIDA
Dave X photo
Denice.Christian full body shot by Sean Marier
Jeffrey Cirio – David Akiba
John Wannehag – Swedish dancer and choreographer Danceshot © De-Da Productions
John Wannehag photographed by Amitava Sarkar in _Forget me not_
Krisitan Lever _ choreographer – headshot by Caroline Kracjir copy
Renee Kester 2
portrait of Brett Ishida by Amitava Sarkar
when shall we three meet again by ISHIDA photographed by Amitava Sarkar
01
27

ISHIDA knows how to put on compelling dance performances. Here is a scene from I want to hold, darling. (Photo by Amitava Sarkar)

02
27

ISHIDA board member John Chen, Carolyn Keating, ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida, ISHIDA board member Clark Senders at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

03
27

Dancer Juliet Doherty will perform in ISHIDA's world premiere "stirs up still things" at MATCH. (Photo courtesy ISHIDA)

04
27

Joe Davidson, ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida, Kadisha Davidson at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

05
27

Caroline Wachtman, Sneha Chanchani at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

06
27

ISHIDA board member Clark Senders, Jitesh Chanchani at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

07
27

Dan & Rebecca Rentz at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

08
27

ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida announcing dancers for January 5-8 world premiere at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

09
27

Janine Mae Arostique, ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida, Michael Buening, Mei Qi at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

10
27

Joe & Kadisha Davidson, ISHIDA board member John Chen at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

11
27

Kadisha & Joe Davidson at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

12
27

Leslie Culhane, Sneha Chanchani at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

13
27

Mei Qi, Gary Pittman, Janine Mae Arostique at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

14
27

Nancy Wozny, ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

15
27

Patty Devine, Zach & Kimberly Harrington, Mark Wozny at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

16
27

Susan Binney, Jennifer Kushner at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

17
27

Tina Ho, Jenny Wang at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

18
27

Caroline Perry in "when shall we three meet again" by ISHIDA (Photo courtesy ISHIDA)

19
27

Dancer Dave X will perform in ISHIDA's world premiere "stirs up still things" at MATCH. (Photo courtesy ISHIDA)

20
27

Christian Denice, a Dutch American dancer formerly of Les Ballet jazz Montreal, will perform in ISHIDA's world premiere "stirs up still things" at MATCH. (Photo by Sean Marier)

21
27

Jeffrey Cirio is a former principal at American Ballet Theatre. (Photo by David Akiba)

22
27

Swedish dancer and choreographer John Wannehag (Photo by De-Da Productions)

23
27

John Wannehag in "Forget me not" (Photo by Amitava Sarkar)

24
27

British Finnish choreographer Kristian Lever (Photo by Caroline Kracjir)

25
27

Renee Kester is an LA based dancer and choreographer who will perform in ISHIDA's world premiere "stirs up still things" at MATCH. (Photo courtesy ISHIDA)

26
27

ISHIDA creative director Brett Ishida (Photo by Amitava Sarkar)

27
27

"When shall we three meet again" by ISHIDA (Photo by Amitava Sarkar)

i want to hold, darling by ISHIDA photographed by Amitava Sarkar
John Chen, Carolyn Keating, ISHIDA, Clark Senders
Juliet Doherty
Joe Davidson, ISHIDA, Kadisha Davidson
Caroline Wachtman and Sneha Chanchani
Clark Senders, Jitesh Chanchani
Dan and Rebecca Rentz
ISHIDA announcing dancers for January 5-8 world premiere
Janine Mae Arostique, ISHIDA, Michael Buening, Mei Qi
Joe and Kadisha Davidson, John Chen
Kadisha and Joe Davidson
Leslie Culhane and Sneha Chanchani
Mei Qi, Gary Pittman, Janine Arostique
Nancy Wozny and ISHIDA
Patty Devine, Zach and Kimberly Harrington, Mark Wozny
Susan Binney, Jennifer Kushner
Tina Ho, Jenny Wang
Caroline Perry _when shall we three meet again_ by ISHIDA
Dave X photo
Denice.Christian full body shot by Sean Marier
Jeffrey Cirio – David Akiba
John Wannehag – Swedish dancer and choreographer Danceshot © De-Da Productions
John Wannehag photographed by Amitava Sarkar in _Forget me not_
Krisitan Lever _ choreographer – headshot by Caroline Kracjir copy
Renee Kester 2
portrait of Brett Ishida by Amitava Sarkar
when shall we three meet again by ISHIDA photographed by Amitava Sarkar
Arts / Performing Arts

Contemporary Dance Gurus Bring Another World Premiere to Houston — ISHIDA Is Back at MATCH

Stirring Things Up With a Secret

BY // 12.31.22
ISHIDA knows how to put on compelling dance performances. Here is a scene from I want to hold, darling. (Photo by Amitava Sarkar)
ISHIDA board member John Chen, Carolyn Keating, ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida, ISHIDA board member Clark Senders at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Dancer Juliet Doherty will perform in ISHIDA's world premiere "stirs up still things" at MATCH. (Photo courtesy ISHIDA)
Joe Davidson, ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida, Kadisha Davidson at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Caroline Wachtman, Sneha Chanchani at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
ISHIDA board member Clark Senders, Jitesh Chanchani at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Dan & Rebecca Rentz at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida announcing dancers for January 5-8 world premiere at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Janine Mae Arostique, ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida, Michael Buening, Mei Qi at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Joe & Kadisha Davidson, ISHIDA board member John Chen at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Kadisha & Joe Davidson at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Leslie Culhane, Sneha Chanchani at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Mei Qi, Gary Pittman, Janine Mae Arostique at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Nancy Wozny, ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Patty Devine, Zach & Kimberly Harrington, Mark Wozny at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Susan Binney, Jennifer Kushner at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Tina Ho, Jenny Wang at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Caroline Perry in "when shall we three meet again" by ISHIDA (Photo courtesy ISHIDA)
Dancer Dave X will perform in ISHIDA's world premiere "stirs up still things" at MATCH. (Photo courtesy ISHIDA)
Christian Denice, a Dutch American dancer formerly of Les Ballet jazz Montreal, will perform in ISHIDA's world premiere "stirs up still things" at MATCH. (Photo by Sean Marier)
Jeffrey Cirio is a former principal at American Ballet Theatre. (Photo by David Akiba)
Swedish dancer and choreographer John Wannehag (Photo by De-Da Productions)
John Wannehag in "Forget me not" (Photo by Amitava Sarkar)
British Finnish choreographer Kristian Lever (Photo by Caroline Kracjir)
Renee Kester is an LA based dancer and choreographer who will perform in ISHIDA's world premiere "stirs up still things" at MATCH. (Photo courtesy ISHIDA)
ISHIDA creative director Brett Ishida (Photo by Amitava Sarkar)
"When shall we three meet again" by ISHIDA (Photo by Amitava Sarkar)
1
27

ISHIDA knows how to put on compelling dance performances. Here is a scene from I want to hold, darling. (Photo by Amitava Sarkar)

2
27

ISHIDA board member John Chen, Carolyn Keating, ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida, ISHIDA board member Clark Senders at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

3
27

Dancer Juliet Doherty will perform in ISHIDA's world premiere "stirs up still things" at MATCH. (Photo courtesy ISHIDA)

4
27

Joe Davidson, ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida, Kadisha Davidson at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

5
27

Caroline Wachtman, Sneha Chanchani at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

6
27

ISHIDA board member Clark Senders, Jitesh Chanchani at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

7
27

Dan & Rebecca Rentz at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

8
27

ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida announcing dancers for January 5-8 world premiere at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

9
27

Janine Mae Arostique, ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida, Michael Buening, Mei Qi at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

10
27

Joe & Kadisha Davidson, ISHIDA board member John Chen at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

11
27

Kadisha & Joe Davidson at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

12
27

Leslie Culhane, Sneha Chanchani at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

13
27

Mei Qi, Gary Pittman, Janine Mae Arostique at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

14
27

Nancy Wozny, ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

15
27

Patty Devine, Zach & Kimberly Harrington, Mark Wozny at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

16
27

Susan Binney, Jennifer Kushner at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

17
27

Tina Ho, Jenny Wang at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

18
27

Caroline Perry in "when shall we three meet again" by ISHIDA (Photo courtesy ISHIDA)

19
27

Dancer Dave X will perform in ISHIDA's world premiere "stirs up still things" at MATCH. (Photo courtesy ISHIDA)

20
27

Christian Denice, a Dutch American dancer formerly of Les Ballet jazz Montreal, will perform in ISHIDA's world premiere "stirs up still things" at MATCH. (Photo by Sean Marier)

21
27

Jeffrey Cirio is a former principal at American Ballet Theatre. (Photo by David Akiba)

22
27

Swedish dancer and choreographer John Wannehag (Photo by De-Da Productions)

23
27

John Wannehag in "Forget me not" (Photo by Amitava Sarkar)

24
27

British Finnish choreographer Kristian Lever (Photo by Caroline Kracjir)

25
27

Renee Kester is an LA based dancer and choreographer who will perform in ISHIDA's world premiere "stirs up still things" at MATCH. (Photo courtesy ISHIDA)

26
27

ISHIDA creative director Brett Ishida (Photo by Amitava Sarkar)

27
27

"When shall we three meet again" by ISHIDA (Photo by Amitava Sarkar)

Renowned contemporary dance company ISHIDA is returning to the Houston stage in January with a new world premiere. “Stirs up still things” will be performed at Midtown Arts and Theater Center (MATCH) from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8. 

The special premiere was announced at a cocktail reception hosted by ISHIDA at the home of Leslie and Myles Culhane. The reception turned into the kickoff for “stirs up still things.”

This unique dance program includes two movements: “among dim shapes,” which follows a couple and the ghosts they carry, and “Prospero’s magic,” a tender men’s duet inspired by Shakespeare’s Tempest. These narratives will be brought to life with several world-renowned and international dancers that ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida selected herself. The star-studded dancers coming to Houston include Jeffrey Cirio, principal at Boston ballet; Caroline Perry, a former Houston ballet dancer; Christian Denice, a Dutch American dancer formerly with Les Ballet Jazz Montreal; and Rench Soriano of the Washington Ballet. 

Christian Denice, a Dutch American dancer formerly of Les Ballet jazz Montreal, will perform in ISHIDA's world premiere "stirs up still things" at MATCH. (Photo by Sean Marier)
Christian Denice, a Dutch American dancer formerly of Les Ballet jazz Montreal, will perform in ISHIDA’s world premiere “stirs up still things” at MATCH. (Photo by Sean Marier)

The program will also includes work from two guest choreographers: John Wannehag, a Swedish dancer and choreographer who will also perform in “stirs up still things,” and Kristian Lever, an award-winning British Finnish choreographer who previously premiered “An Intimate Distance” with ISHIDA last March.

Brett Ishida’s inspiration for this program came from the lyrical fragments of the Archaic Greek poet Sappho, whose work the ISHIDA company portrays metaphorically through dance. Ishida hopes the program provokes conversation and introspection, leading to greater kindness towards ourselves and others.

“You’ll be drawn in by arresting visual images that reveal intimate narratives connecting to our psyche,” Ishida says. “It’s like you see a secret about yourself being reflected on the stage.”

Gifts For Her

Swipe
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida announcing dancers for January 5-8 world premiere at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for "stirs up still things" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
ISHIDA artistic director Brett Ishida announcing dancers for January 5-8 world premiere at ISHIDA cocktail kickoff for “stirs up still things” (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

ISHIDA’s 2023 season will also include performances at Asia Society on June 9 to 10, and an exclusive private event in October. “Stirs up still things” will not be performed again after its run at MATCH however.

“Stirs up still things” will be performed at MATCH’s Matchbox 2 from January 5 through 8. You can purchase tickets here. To learn more about ISHIDA, click here.

An Outdoor Christmas Adventure at North Pole Texas
LEARN MORE
Christmas at Anatole featuring North Pole Texas
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
2445 Pine Valley Court
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2445 Pine Valley Court
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
2445 Pine Valley Court
69 Crain Square Boulevard
Southside Place | Crain Square
FOR SALE

69 Crain Square Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,499,000 Learn More about this property
Michelle Carpenter
This property is listed by: Michelle Carpenter (832) 622-8347 Email Realtor
69 Crain Square Boulevard
6312 Westchester Avenue
West University Place | Lease
FOR SALE

6312 Westchester Avenue
Houston, TX

$8,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
6312 Westchester Avenue
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X