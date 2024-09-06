John Slaby Archway Gallery Houston Phone Prison
John Slaby's "Phone Prison," 2022, is an evocative self-portrait of the artist.(Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)

John Slaby's "Through The Phone," 2022 features 100 small wooden paintings of iPhones. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)

John Slaby's "Selfie-Portrait with Self-Portrait," 2022 is on view at Archway Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)

John Slaby's "Alterpiece," 2023 is on view at Archway Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)

John Slaby's "Flower," 2022, is on view at Archway Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)

John Slaby's "The Serpent," 2024, combines biblical allusions with contemporary vices. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)

John Slaby's "Fall in New Jersey," 2022, is on view at Archway Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)

Arts / Galleries

Houston Artist Tackles Smartphone Addiction, Urges People to Put Their iPhones Down — John Slaby Goes Tech Deep

Art Exhibit Meets Social Media Detox

BY // 09.06.24
John Slaby's "Phone Prison," 2022, is an evocative self-portrait of the artist.(Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)
John Slaby's "Through The Phone," 2022 features 100 small wooden paintings of iPhones. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)
John Slaby's "Selfie-Portrait with Self-Portrait," 2022 is on view at Archway Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)
John Slaby's "Alterpiece," 2023 is on view at Archway Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)
John Slaby's "Flower," 2022, is on view at Archway Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)
John Slaby's "The Serpent," 2024, combines biblical allusions with contemporary vices. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)
John Slaby's "Fall in New Jersey," 2022, is on view at Archway Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)
John Slaby's "Phone Prison," 2022, is an evocative self-portrait of the artist.(Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)

John Slaby's "Through The Phone," 2022 features 100 small wooden paintings of iPhones. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)

John Slaby's "Selfie-Portrait with Self-Portrait," 2022 is on view at Archway Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)

John Slaby's "Alterpiece," 2023 is on view at Archway Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)

John Slaby's "Flower," 2022, is on view at Archway Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)

John Slaby's "The Serpent," 2024, combines biblical allusions with contemporary vices. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)

In a world where we instinctively grab our phones to capture every occasion — from sunsets to selfies — Houston-based, surrealist artist John Slaby invites viewers of his newest exhibition “Adam and Eve and the iPhone” to put their devices down. Opening this Saturday, September 7 at Archway Gallery and running through Thursday, October 3, the intricate paintings Slaby created over the course of three years tackle the addictive nature of technology and re-conceptualize Medieval artworks. 

“The smartphone has been on my mind for some time and its effects on myself and the culture as a whole, in particular its addictive nature,” Slaby tells PaperCity. “There are other concerns too. Such as its effect on traditional visual art and how AI might further impact this.”

In a series of 100 wooden reproductions of iPhones, titled “Through the Phone,” Slaby provides an intimate, critical view of people’s desire to document both banal and deeply intimate  moments. Viewers feel as if they are taking photos in the camera app of their own phones and left to contemplate the last time they appreciated the beauty of a flower without clamoring to post it on social media.

John Slaby’s Flower, 2022, makes viewers think about the last time they stopped and smelled the roses. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)

The most captivating of these smaller paintings are self-portraits of Slaby. In Phone Prison, a wide-eyed Slaby is imprisoned behind the screen of a phone, staring at the viewer from behind introspective apps such as regret, enemies and nightmares. Slaby says Phone Prison was the piece that started the entire series and emphasizes the emotional consequences of overly relying on technology.

“I believe the smartphone to be a major draw away from being present and in the moment,” Slaby tells PaperCity. “My hope is that the work will remind people they can be still and be present with the work.” 

Another particularly arresting work on display is The Serpent, a hyperrealist oil painting of modern temptations and sins mirroring the biblical forbidden fruit, from fast food to energy drinks. Meanwhile, Slaby’s Alterpiece reimagines the infamous 15-century Ghent Altarpiece with oil paintings of Barbie dolls as stand-ins for Adam and Eve.  

John Slaby’s The Serpent, 2024, combines biblical allusions with contemporary vices. (Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery)

“On one level, I want viewers to be drawn to the beauty, craftsmanship and meaning of the work,” Slaby notes. “It’s important to me that the work is meaningful and beyond mere decoration.”

All of the paintings included in the exhibition are available for purchase in a silent auction running through the closing reception on Saturday, September 28. Slaby says he plans to donate half of the proceeds from the show to mental health oriented organizations in Houston.

John Slaby’s “Adam and Eve and the iPhone” opens this Saturday, September 7 on display at Archway Gallery through Thursday, October 3. For more information, click here.

