Laura Rathe Fine Art Celebrates Meredith Pardue’s Monumental 50th Solo Exhibition

In celebration of artist Meredith Pardue’s monumental 50th solo exhibition — The Space Between The Stars” — one of Houston’s top galleries, Laura Rathe Fine Art, hosted a special showing and an intimate dinner of private collectors.

Originally from Monroe, Louisiana, Pardue is a contemporary artist whose work is widely recognized for its abstract botanical forms and scenes derived from nature. After earning a BFA from Savannah College of Art and Design and an MFA from Parsons School of Design, Pardue traveled extensively across the United States, finding and drawing inspiration from the varied regions and coasts of the South, Pacific Northwest and Northeast. Since then, Pardue has cultivated a large following in Houston, and beyond. The painter now lives and works in Austin, but traveled to Rivers Oaks District to celebrate her incredible achievement of 50 solo exhibitions.

In her newest body of work, “The Space Between Stars,” Pardue transports the viewer beyond the sensuality and physicality of the painting’s surface. Through varied palettes and organic forms, the relationship between positive and negative space brings to the surface the interconnectivity of all things and the continuum of unimaginable space.

Adding to the sentimentalism, Pardue, and Rathe celebrate significant history together. The pair is marking nearly a 20-year relationship that has evolved and flourished as they both have grown in the industry and navigated the ever-changing art world.

With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Rathe started her career working as a private art dealer before establishing LRFA in 1998 in Houston. Laura Rathe Fine Art now has two locations in Houston and a third gallery in Dallas’ Design District. Since the gallery’s inception, Laura Rathe Fine Art has established itself as a leading contemporary art venue, offering an impressive range of exhibitions and programming to art lovers in both Houston and Dallas. It represents a dynamic roster of established and mid-career contemporary artists working in a variety of media, many of whom have been acquired into world-renowned private, corporate and museum collections.

Pardue’s exhibit will be on view now through Monday, May 9 at Laura Rathe Fine Art River Oaks District

"The Space Between Stars" will be on view through Monday, May 9 at Laura Rathe Fine Art in River Oaks District (4444 Westheimer Road).