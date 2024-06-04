Top Houston Art Collector Lester Marks’ Treasures Are Headed to Auction — Expect a Bidding Frenzy

Top collector Lester Marks sends select works from his art trove to the block on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to benefit Art League Houston.
Screenshot
CAMH Court creator artist Trenton Doyle Hancock, art patron Lester Marks, artist Angelbert Metoyer (Photo courtesy Lester Marks)
Screenshot
CAMH COURT GALA 2023 (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
“Pawn Stars’ ” Rick Harrison and Lester Marks, moments before filming began on an upcoming segment set to be aired this season. The History Channel’s unexpected hit is now on its 19th season and is as popular as PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” was back in the day.
Maripol
Ed Ruscha’s lithograph “Pick, Pan, Shovel,” 1980, is one of Lester Marks’ signature works in his upcoming auction set for Wednesday, June 5, 2024, presented by Lewis & Maese in Houston.
01
08

One of America's top collectors, Lester Marks, sends select works from his art trove to the block on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to benefit Art League Houston.

02
08

Al Souza's "Candy Is Dandy," 2002, on the block at The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction

03
08

Artist Trenton Doyle Hancock, art patron Lester Marks, artist Angelbert Metoyer at CAMH Court, 2023 (Photo courtesy Lester Marks)

04
08

Jesus Moroles' "Texas Shield," 2007, one of the treasures up for acquisition in The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction

05
08

Lester Marks & Dr. Penelope Marks at CAMH Ball, 2023 (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

06
08

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison and Lester Marks, moments before filming began on a segment that aired in May 2023 on The History Channel.

07
08

Maripol's portrait of Madonna, circa 1980s, is one of the unique artworks featured in The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 6 pm, at Horizon on Sunset (formerly Gremillion & Co. Fine Art), 2501 Sunset Boulevard, with bidding in person and online.

08
08

Ed Ruscha's lithograph "Pick, Pan, Shovel," 1980, is one of Lester Marks' signature works in his upcoming auction set for Wednesday, June 5, 2024, presented by Lewis & Maese in Houston.

Top collector Lester Marks sends select works from his art trove to the block on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to benefit Art League Houston.
Screenshot
CAMH Court creator artist Trenton Doyle Hancock, art patron Lester Marks, artist Angelbert Metoyer (Photo courtesy Lester Marks)
Screenshot
CAMH COURT GALA 2023 (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
“Pawn Stars’ ” Rick Harrison and Lester Marks, moments before filming began on an upcoming segment set to be aired this season. The History Channel’s unexpected hit is now on its 19th season and is as popular as PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” was back in the day.
Maripol
Ed Ruscha’s lithograph “Pick, Pan, Shovel,” 1980, is one of Lester Marks’ signature works in his upcoming auction set for Wednesday, June 5, 2024, presented by Lewis & Maese in Houston.
Arts / Galleries

Top Houston Art Collector Lester Marks’ Treasures Are Headed to Auction — Expect a Bidding Frenzy

A Rare Opportunity For Collectors and Would Be Collectors Beckons In This Lewis & Maese Organized Auction

BY // 06.03.24
One of America's top collectors, Lester Marks, sends select works from his art trove to the block on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to benefit Art League Houston.
Al Souza's "Candy Is Dandy," 2002, on the block at The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction
Artist Trenton Doyle Hancock, art patron Lester Marks, artist Angelbert Metoyer at CAMH Court, 2023 (Photo courtesy Lester Marks)
Jesus Moroles' "Texas Shield," 2007, one of the treasures up for acquisition in The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction
Lester Marks & Dr. Penelope Marks at CAMH Ball, 2023 (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison and Lester Marks, moments before filming began on a segment that aired in May 2023 on The History Channel.
Maripol's portrait of Madonna, circa 1980s, is one of the unique artworks featured in The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 6 pm, at Horizon on Sunset (formerly Gremillion & Co. Fine Art), 2501 Sunset Boulevard, with bidding in person and online.
Ed Ruscha's lithograph "Pick, Pan, Shovel," 1980, is one of Lester Marks' signature works in his upcoming auction set for Wednesday, June 5, 2024, presented by Lewis & Maese in Houston.
1
8

One of America's top collectors, Lester Marks, sends select works from his art trove to the block on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to benefit Art League Houston.

2
8

Al Souza's "Candy Is Dandy," 2002, on the block at The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction

3
8

Artist Trenton Doyle Hancock, art patron Lester Marks, artist Angelbert Metoyer at CAMH Court, 2023 (Photo courtesy Lester Marks)

4
8

Jesus Moroles' "Texas Shield," 2007, one of the treasures up for acquisition in The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction

5
8

Lester Marks & Dr. Penelope Marks at CAMH Ball, 2023 (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

6
8

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison and Lester Marks, moments before filming began on a segment that aired in May 2023 on The History Channel.

7
8

Maripol's portrait of Madonna, circa 1980s, is one of the unique artworks featured in The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 6 pm, at Horizon on Sunset (formerly Gremillion & Co. Fine Art), 2501 Sunset Boulevard, with bidding in person and online.

8
8

Ed Ruscha's lithograph "Pick, Pan, Shovel," 1980, is one of Lester Marks' signature works in his upcoming auction set for Wednesday, June 5, 2024, presented by Lewis & Maese in Houston.

Collectors take note: an important art acquisition opportunity is here. It’s a chance to hang your walls with Lester Marks approved artworks — specifically those that bear the tony provenance of The Marks Collection.

This Wednesday, June 5 at 6 pm, Houston-based Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions organizes The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction at Horizon on Sunset (formerly Gremillion & Co. Fine Art at 2501 Sunset Boulevard), with bidding in person and online.

Lester Marks — whose been compared to Texas’ version of a Medici for his long-standing museum, alternative space and artist patronage — has appeared on both definitive lists, the Artnews Top 200 Collectors and Art & Antiques America’s Top 100 Collectors.

He’s also one of the few big name collectors we know who have ever been featured on an episode of Pawn Stars.

“Pawn Stars’ ” Rick Harrison and Lester Marks, moments before filming began on an upcoming segment set to be aired this season. The History Channel’s unexpected hit is now on its 19th season and is as popular as PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” was back in the day.
Pawn Stars‘ Rick Harrison and Lester Marks, moments before filming began on a segment that aired in May 2023 on The History Channel.

Now Marks is divesting himself of more than 200 lots by artists Jesús Moroles, Michael Ray Charles, Ed Ruscha, Christian Boltanski, Ushio Shinohara, Lawrence Weiner, Angelbert Metoyer, Maripol, Helen Altman, David Brown, Al Souza and more.

Jesus Moroles' "Texas Shield," 2007, one of the treasures up for acquisition in The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction
Jesus Moroles’ “Texas Shield,” 2007, one of the treasures up for acquisition in The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction

Proceeds from the auction will benefit Art League Houston’s Healing Arts program. Marks is sharing his thoughts about the occasion and offering advice to fellow collectors.

Gifts for Dad

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024

“I started collecting because I wanted to be surrounded by objects of beauty and mystery,” he tells PaperCity. “I never set out to become a collector. Over the years it simply became an addiction, but what a good addiction to have.”

As for his best collecting tips?

“Don’t dwell on understanding the art, concentrate on FEELING the art,” Marks says. “Find art that truly speaks to you. No, it should shout at you. For the art should be so meaningful that you can relate to the art as you would to your best friend. Buy what you love.”

On the standout piece on the auction block this Wednesday, Marks notes: “A work by Mads Christensen, from Denmark. It’s an electric video work with pulsating waves of blue. That work always gives me a warm, soothing feeling.

“Another is a print by the American master Ed Ruscha, who represented the United States at the uber prestigious Venice Biennale. I’m thrilled with this simple, direct image, relating back to Ed’s early days growing up in Oklahoma.

Ed Ruscha's lithograh Pick, Pan, Shovel, 1980, is one of Lester Marks' signature works in his upcoming auction set for Wednesday, June 5, 2024, presented by Lewis & Maese in Houston.
Ed Ruscha’s lithograph Pick, Pan, Shovel, 1980, is one of Lester Marks’ signature works in his upcoming auction set for Wednesday, June 5, 2024, presented by Lewis & Maese in Houston.

“The top work in this auction is by the French artist Christian Boltanski. This piece speaks to the Holocaust, and contains children’s clothing and interrogation lamps from the prison camps.”

And about the timing of this summer’s auction — why now?

“After almost 30 years of obsessive collecting,” Lester Marks tells PaperCity, “I’ve assembled so many multiple examples by the same artists that I have to let some move on. Most of which I have had hanging for decades.”

Then there’s the desire for new acquisitions.

“This is the only way I can make room to feed my addiction with new art, LOL.” Marks says. “Exactly as to why now has to do with some personal health issues. But it’s also a good time for the Art League of Houston, as they need funds to grow their vital Healing Arts Initiative.”

The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction will take place at Horizon on Sunset (formerly Gremillion & Co. Fine Art at 2501 Sunset Boulevard), presented by Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions. Preview days are set for this Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5 from 11 am to 4 pm each day. On Tuesday, June 4 from 5 pm to 8 pm, there will be a cocktail preview with a talk from Marks. An RSVP is requested for the auction and cocktail preview, (713) 869-1335. Online bidding is now open.

Bid in person or online with the auction set for this Wednesday, June 5 at 6 pm. Register and bid here

Featured Events
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Curated Collection

Swipe
1717 Arts Plaza #1804
Downtown
FOR SALE

1717 Arts Plaza #1804
Dallas, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Krider
This property is listed by: Sue Krider (214) 673-6933 Email Realtor
1717 Arts Plaza #1804
5311 Nakoma Drive
Greenway Parks
FOR SALE

5311 Nakoma Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris
This property is listed by: Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris (214) 803-1721 Email Realtor
5311 Nakoma Drive
4201 Emerson Avenue #4201
University Park
FOR SALE

4201 Emerson Avenue #4201
Dallas, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Ashley Rasmussen
This property is listed by: Ashley Rasmussen (214) 704-4428 Email Realtor
4201 Emerson Avenue #4201
6466 Lakehurst Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6466 Lakehurst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
6466 Lakehurst Avenue
4460 Long Cove Drive
Long Cove
FOR SALE

4460 Long Cove Drive
Malakoff, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4460 Long Cove Drive
2025 Woodall Rodgers Freeway #32
Downtown
FOR SALE

2025 Woodall Rodgers Freeway #32
Dallas, TX

$2,400,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2025 Woodall Rodgers Freeway #32
4923 Crooked Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4923 Crooked Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4923 Crooked Lane
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$17,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
13220 Dodds Landing
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

13220 Dodds Landing
Malakoff, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
13220 Dodds Landing
4000 Gillon Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4000 Gillon Avenue
Dallas, TX

$13,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4000 Gillon Avenue
3915 Euclid Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3915 Euclid Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3915 Euclid Avenue
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$8,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View Our Open Houses
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X