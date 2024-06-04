Top Houston Art Collector Lester Marks’ Treasures Are Headed to Auction — Expect a Bidding Frenzy

Ed Ruscha's lithograph "Pick, Pan, Shovel," 1980, is one of Lester Marks' signature works in his upcoming auction set for Wednesday, June 5, 2024, presented by Lewis & Maese in Houston.

Maripol's portrait of Madonna, circa 1980s, is one of the unique artworks featured in The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 6 pm, at Horizon on Sunset (formerly Gremillion & Co. Fine Art), 2501 Sunset Boulevard, with bidding in person and online.

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison and Lester Marks, moments before filming began on a segment that aired in May 2023 on The History Channel.

Jesus Moroles' "Texas Shield," 2007, one of the treasures up for acquisition in The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction

Al Souza's "Candy Is Dandy," 2002, on the block at The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction

One of America's top collectors, Lester Marks, sends select works from his art trove to the block on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to benefit Art League Houston.

Collectors take note: an important art acquisition opportunity is here. It’s a chance to hang your walls with Lester Marks approved artworks — specifically those that bear the tony provenance of The Marks Collection.

This Wednesday, June 5 at 6 pm, Houston-based Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions organizes The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction at Horizon on Sunset (formerly Gremillion & Co. Fine Art at 2501 Sunset Boulevard), with bidding in person and online.

Lester Marks — whose been compared to Texas’ version of a Medici for his long-standing museum, alternative space and artist patronage — has appeared on both definitive lists, the Artnews Top 200 Collectors and Art & Antiques America’s Top 100 Collectors.

He’s also one of the few big name collectors we know who have ever been featured on an episode of Pawn Stars.

Now Marks is divesting himself of more than 200 lots by artists Jesús Moroles, Michael Ray Charles, Ed Ruscha, Christian Boltanski, Ushio Shinohara, Lawrence Weiner, Angelbert Metoyer, Maripol, Helen Altman, David Brown, Al Souza and more.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit Art League Houston’s Healing Arts program. Marks is sharing his thoughts about the occasion and offering advice to fellow collectors.

“I started collecting because I wanted to be surrounded by objects of beauty and mystery,” he tells PaperCity. “I never set out to become a collector. Over the years it simply became an addiction, but what a good addiction to have.”

As for his best collecting tips?

“Don’t dwell on understanding the art, concentrate on FEELING the art,” Marks says. “Find art that truly speaks to you. No, it should shout at you. For the art should be so meaningful that you can relate to the art as you would to your best friend. Buy what you love.”

On the standout piece on the auction block this Wednesday, Marks notes: “A work by Mads Christensen, from Denmark. It’s an electric video work with pulsating waves of blue. That work always gives me a warm, soothing feeling.

“Another is a print by the American master Ed Ruscha, who represented the United States at the uber prestigious Venice Biennale. I’m thrilled with this simple, direct image, relating back to Ed’s early days growing up in Oklahoma.

“The top work in this auction is by the French artist Christian Boltanski. This piece speaks to the Holocaust, and contains children’s clothing and interrogation lamps from the prison camps.”

And about the timing of this summer’s auction — why now?

“After almost 30 years of obsessive collecting,” Lester Marks tells PaperCity, “I’ve assembled so many multiple examples by the same artists that I have to let some move on. Most of which I have had hanging for decades.”

Then there’s the desire for new acquisitions.

“This is the only way I can make room to feed my addiction with new art, LOL.” Marks says. “Exactly as to why now has to do with some personal health issues. But it’s also a good time for the Art League of Houston, as they need funds to grow their vital Healing Arts Initiative.”

The Lester Marks Curated Collection Auction will take place at Horizon on Sunset (formerly Gremillion & Co. Fine Art at 2501 Sunset Boulevard), presented by Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions. Preview days are set for this Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5 from 11 am to 4 pm each day. On Tuesday, June 4 from 5 pm to 8 pm, there will be a cocktail preview with a talk from Marks. An RSVP is requested for the auction and cocktail preview, (713) 869-1335. Online bidding is now open.

Bid in person or online with the auction set for this Wednesday, June 5 at 6 pm. Register and bid here.