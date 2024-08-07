From Spray Can to Master Plan — Houston’s Historic Luckie Schoolhouse to be Transformed by Graffiti Artist Gonzo247

Garrett Clayton shares his thoughts for the Luckie Schoolhouse at the brainstorm session (Photo by Luz Rodriguez)

Houston’s historic Luckie Schoolhouse is about to embark on an exciting transformation, thanks to a dynamic partnership between renowned street artist Gonzo247 and Luckie owner Garrett Clayton. Nestled in Houston’s Third Ward, this storied schoolhouse, which first opened its doors in 1909, is now poised to become a vibrant community hub.

With the support of local residents and creative minds, Gonzo and Clayton are reimagining the schoolhouse as a center that celebrates its rich legacy while fostering artistic innovation.

A Legacy of Learning



A cornerstone of Houston’s Third Ward, Luckie Schoolhouse opened its doors in 1909 as a beacon of education for Black students. A testament to the community’s resilience, the school has weathered the storms of time, including a devastating fire, and emerged stronger.

In a historic move, HISD unanimously honored Professor Charles W. Luckie, a pioneering Black educator, by naming the school after him. This made Luckie Schoolhouse the first in Houston to bear the name of a Black Texas educator.

The Luckie Schoolhouse Vision

Gonzo‘s connection to the schoolhouse runs deeper than most. Three decades ago, he was a rebellious teen with a spray can. During that time, he stumbled upon a kindred spirit in Luckie Schoolhouse’s former owner Mickey Phoenix.

What began as a clandestine graffiti escapade blossomed into a mentorship, earning Phoenix the affectionate title of “art mom.” With her blessing, a once-blank wall transformed into Houston’s first legal graffiti canvas, the iconic “Wall of Fame.”

Today, Luckie Schoolhouse houses Gonzo’s first studio, a space he reveres as a “creative vortex.” Inspired by the building’s rich history, Gonzo247 envisions a future where the schoolhouse becomes a unique cultural hub.

In tribute to the legacy of Charles W. Luckie, Gonzo247 aims to create a space that honors the past while shaping the future. “I want to establish a creative space in Houston that is truly unique,” Gonzo says. “One that cherishes its history, celebrates the present and lays the foundation for the future.”

In preparation for the Luckie Schoolhouse restoration project, Gonzo and Clayton hosted an engaging roundtable discussion to brainstorm the transformation. With restoration underway, the duo aimed to ignite a community-driven vision for the historic building. By inviting diverse voices to the table, they sought to create a blueprint for a vibrant cultural hub that would serve as the heart of the Third Ward.

Popular ideas for the space included a community garden, an event venue, workshops and a serene urban retreat. Many participants emphasized building community resilience, especially by highlighting the area’s rich hip hop heritage. From the outset, participants envisioned a space that would nourish the body, soul and spirit through food, art and music.

“From the first time Gonzo told me about the Luckie Schoolhouse and his connection to it, I knew we were going to do something epic there,” Clayton says. “Finally getting the opportunity to meet with the community at-large and hear them echo our excitement was very rewarding.

“We don’t have all the plans or answers at this time. But what I do know is we are going to create a positive impact on the community and have a lot of fun doing it.”

Plans Unfold For a New Era

The Luckie Schoolhouse is a historic building with deep roots in Houston’s Third Ward community. The project aims to preserve its heritage while transforming it into a dynamic space that celebrates the city’s multicultural fabric.

Restoration is set to begin this year as the team finalizes plans with an architecture firm. Gonzo and Clayton will soon host another brainstorming event to involve local artists in the process.

Learn more about the Luckie Schoolhouse restoration project here.