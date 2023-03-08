Robert McClain led the bidding action at the Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Important Texas Artist’s Life and Legacy Is Honored at Houston’s McClain Gallery

BY // 03.07.23
photography Johnny Than
Robert McClain led the bidding action at the Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Amy & Kevin Norris, Jason Aigner, Art Museum of South Texas director Sara Morgan at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Susan Ferrari, Janie Reister at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Mary DeSimone, Mary Aigner, Don DeSimone at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Holland Chaney, Jereann Chaney at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Natalie & Steve Mohtashami, Jason Aigner at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Erin Dorn, Tom Raith at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
McClain Gallery's senior registrar Hélène Schlumberger, assistant director Sharon Graham, director Erin Dorn at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Cannon Beight, Jason Aigner, Donna Vallone, Kate McLean at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Art Museum of South Texas director Sara Morgan, McClain Gallery owner Robert McClain, Jason Aigner at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Mary Aigner, Jason Aigner at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Amy Norris, Jason Aigner, Kevin Norris at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Art Museum of South Texas director Sara Morgan, Jason Aigner, Mary Aigner, McClain Gallery assistant director Sharon Graham, AMST director of development Kirby Conda, AMST curator Deborah Fullerton at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Robert McClain, Michelle Ayres, Mark Shipos at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Mary Aigner, Briana Burks at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Ray & Ashley Simpson, Jason Aigner at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Owen Zhang, Mary Aigner, Steve Mohtashami at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Art Museum of South Texas director Sara Morgan, Jill Whitten, Catherine D. Anspon, Rob Proctor at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Mark Shipos, Jason Aigner, Dr. John Ott, Kevin Norris, Brad Koenig at Leslie's Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)
Houston art collectors and philanthropists gathered at McClain Gallery for a reception with a very special benefactor. Hosted by the Aigner family, the event honored the legacy of the late artist Leslie Aigner.

Present on behalf of the Aigner family were Jason Aigner, a board trustee of the Art Museum of South Texas and Leslie’s brother, and Mary Aigner, Leslie’s mother. (The third co-host, Leslie’s teenage son Jake Aigner, was not able to attend due to a performing arts commitment of his own). Jason and Mary Aigner introduced the newly established Leslie Aigner Endowment for the Arts, which was created to fund arts scholarships at the Art Museum of South Texas’ Fine Arts summer camp.

In particular, the program benefits kids from single-parent households and those living in underprivileged communities.

The evening’s hors d’oeuvres and cocktails were catered by Houston fine dining institution Tony’s. The restaurant also provided a sumptuous sashimi station complete with an ice sculpture. As guests enjoyed passed bites, they listened to remarks from Jason Aigner, McClain Gallery owner Robert McClain and Art Museum of South Texas director Sara Morgan, who was in from Corpus Christi with her team.

Art Museum of South Texas director Sara Morgan, McClain Gallery owner/founder Robert McClain, Jason Aigner at Leslie’s Legacy cocktail at McClain Gallery (Photo by Johnny Than)

Then came the live auction, emceed by McClain. The artwork was donated by his gallery and the Art Museum of South Texas. McClain himself contributed four pieces — works from Julian Opie, Karin Broker, Aaron Parazette and David Aylsworth. Susan and Johnny Ferrari took home the ceramic vase from Opie, while Natalie and Steve Mohtasha placed the winning bid on a mixed-media abstract painting by Houston artist Ibsen Espada. 

By the end of the night, this reception saw green. The generous attendees raised almost $22,000, funding more than 90 scholarships for the kids who will attend summer camp this year.

