Important Texas Artist’s Life and Legacy Is Honored at Houston’s McClain Gallery

Houston art collectors and philanthropists gathered at McClain Gallery for a reception with a very special benefactor. Hosted by the Aigner family, the event honored the legacy of the late artist Leslie Aigner.

Present on behalf of the Aigner family were Jason Aigner, a board trustee of the Art Museum of South Texas and Leslie’s brother, and Mary Aigner, Leslie’s mother. (The third co-host, Leslie’s teenage son Jake Aigner, was not able to attend due to a performing arts commitment of his own). Jason and Mary Aigner introduced the newly established Leslie Aigner Endowment for the Arts, which was created to fund arts scholarships at the Art Museum of South Texas’ Fine Arts summer camp.

In particular, the program benefits kids from single-parent households and those living in underprivileged communities.

The evening’s hors d’oeuvres and cocktails were catered by Houston fine dining institution Tony’s. The restaurant also provided a sumptuous sashimi station complete with an ice sculpture. As guests enjoyed passed bites, they listened to remarks from Jason Aigner, McClain Gallery owner Robert McClain and Art Museum of South Texas director Sara Morgan, who was in from Corpus Christi with her team.

Then came the live auction, emceed by McClain. The artwork was donated by his gallery and the Art Museum of South Texas. McClain himself contributed four pieces — works from Julian Opie, Karin Broker, Aaron Parazette and David Aylsworth. Susan and Johnny Ferrari took home the ceramic vase from Opie, while Natalie and Steve Mohtasha placed the winning bid on a mixed-media abstract painting by Houston artist Ibsen Espada.

By the end of the night, this reception saw green. The generous attendees raised almost $22,000, funding more than 90 scholarships for the kids who will attend summer camp this year.

PC Seen: McClain Gallery director Erin Dorn, assistant director Sharon Graham, gallery associate Thomas Raith, and senior registrar Hélène Schlumberger; Amy and Kevin Norris; Michelle Ayres; collector Jereann Chaney with daughter Holland Chaney; Mark Shipos; Susan Ferrari; Janie Reister; Donna Vallone; and Cannon Beight.

McClain Gallery’s current show, featuring work from Mara Held and Julia Kunin, is on view through next Saturday, March 18. Following that, a solo show of work from Jane Allensworth will open Saturday, March 25 and run through Saturday, April 29.

You can learn more about McClain Gallery here. Those who wish to donate to the Leslie’s Legacy fund at the Art Museum of South Texas can go here.