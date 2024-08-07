Professor Artists Get a Centerstage Moment In Houston — MFAH’s Glassell School Rolls Out a Canvas of Legends

This fall, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, is set to dazzle with a showcase from Glassell School of Art standout faculty Arielle Masson and Ken Mazzu. With a rich legacy of 25 years teaching painting and drawing, Masson will take center stage with a compelling 23-piece collection. Meanwhile, Mazzu, a veteran professor of 18 years known for his expertise in observational drawing and figure painting, brings his nature-inspired works to the forefront, completing this vibrant dual exhibition.

From abstract chaos to tranquil landscapes, these must-see shows highlight two Texas artists whose combined art-making experience spans more than 50 years.

Geometric Patterns Meet Social Commentary

Brussels-born artist Masson discovered her passion for painting early, but began practicing it later in life. After studying literature in Paris, she moved to Houston in 1986 to study fine arts and painting. She earned the prestigious MFAH Core Fellowship, a residency program providing studio space, financial support and professional development.

Masson’s work, rich with meticulous detail, reflects her diverse life experiences. Specifically, her Chaotic Nodes series uses geometric patterns and structural elements contrasted with abstract whimsicality to suggest a deeper meaning.

“A node is a perception I have of humanity and social events, where humanity and social events are progressing in a certain way,” Masson says. “And then, at a certain point, there is a crisis, like a war.”

Each painting in the series tackles a distinct human or social issue, such as oil spills and genetic engineering. Masson’s approach is both intricate and intentional. In addition, she combines classical techniques like egg tempera and oil with modern tools such as Adobe Creative Cloud.

Her signature pattern dubbed the vesica piscis resembles a Venn diagram with an almond-shaped overlap. In her Domino Series, she uses this design and manipulates it to form unique “nodes” that feature prominently in her newer work.

Masson’s Glassell show will also feature 10 vibrant works on paper, each crafted with homemade paints. Adding to the excitement, a dramatic new mural in black-and-white will make its debut. This striking piece, created in collaboration with Masson’s students, was completed after she broke her hand. It showcases the collective effort and creativity behind this ambitious project.

Ken Mazzu’s Gulf Coast Inspirations

Mazzu’s exhibition at the MFAH Glassell offers a dynamic complement to Masson’s show, celebrating two cherished Houston MFAH faculty members. Titled “Points of Interest,” Mazzu’s display features paintings created between 2018 and 2024. This exhibition notably marks the debut of many of these canvases outside his studio.

Mazzu drew inspiration from his Beaumont upbringing to inspire his series on the Texas Gulf Coast. After relocating to Houston in 1997 and experiencing its urban hustle, Mazzu longed for the peace of his coastal childhood. As a result, he focused on the natural beauty of Beaumont and its surroundings.

Early on, his work featured cityscapes depicting architectural decay and urban blight. Since 2017 however, Mazzu has shifted to celebrating the serene landscapes of the Texas Gulf Coast, highlighting its tidal lands and flora.

“In a roundabout way, the landscapes evolved from the detailed organic forms in my cityscapes,” Mazzu tells PaperCity. “I began to look outside the city for inspiration following Hurricane Harvey.”

Mazzu’s Glassell show presents more than 40 works. It includes a striking collection of oil paintings that capture the rich landscapes of the Texas Chenier Plain. In particular, featured scenes showcase the marshlands, McFaddin and Anahuac Wildlife Refuges and Galveston Island. The exhibition also includes Mazzu’s Cloud Studies series, with watercolors depicting Texas skies, and two evocative charcoal drawings.

Falling Into Must-See Exhibitions

Masson’s exhibition will open with a reception on Saturday, September 7 at 6 pm at the Levant Foundation Gallery on the first floor of the Glassell School of Art. Her work will be on view from August 10 to October 24, on all three floors of the Glassell School of Art.

In addition, an artist talk is scheduled for Wednesday, August 21 at 2 pm. She will also teach a paintmaking workshop on Saturday, October 5 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Tickets for the workshop, priced at $65, will be available starting August 20.

Mazzu’s solo show opens with a reception on Friday, August 30, at 5:30 pm on the first floor of the Glassell School of Art. His exhibition, running from August 24 through October 25 will be displayed on the first and second floors of the Junior School.

For more information about the exhibitions, go here.