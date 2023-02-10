The Modern Challenges You to Think About Your Screen Time — Inside Fort Worth’s Timely New Important Exhibition

Modern – I’ll Be Your Mirror opens at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth on Sunday February 12.
Modern – Artist Huntrezz Janos interacts with Andy2 by Andy Warhol where her artworks are also on display.
Modern – Simon Denny’s Amazon delivery drone patent drawing of virtual Rio Tinto mineral globe. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Modern – Artist Hasan Elahi poses in front of his monumental work Thousand Little Brothers v7. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Modern – A collection of cracked iphone screens in the ecology section of I’ll Be Your Mirror. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Modern – Tightrope Contrast by Elias Sime is crafted from reclaimed electrical wires. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
01
06

I'll Be Your Mirror is showing at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

02
06

Artist Huntrezz Janos interacts with Andy2 by Andy Warhol where her artworks are also on display. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

03
06

Simon Denny's Amazon delivery drone patent drawing of virtual Rio Tinto mineral globe. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

04
06

Artist Hasan Elahi poses in front of his monumental work Thousand Little Brothers v7. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

05
06

A collection of cracked iPhone screens in the ecology section of I'll Be Your Mirror. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

06
06

Tightrope Contrast by Elias Sime is crafted from reclaimed electrical wires. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Modern – I’ll Be Your Mirror opens at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth on Sunday February 12.
Modern – Artist Huntrezz Janos interacts with Andy2 by Andy Warhol where her artworks are also on display.
Modern – Simon Denny’s Amazon delivery drone patent drawing of virtual Rio Tinto mineral globe. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Modern – Artist Hasan Elahi poses in front of his monumental work Thousand Little Brothers v7. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Modern – A collection of cracked iphone screens in the ecology section of I’ll Be Your Mirror. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Modern – Tightrope Contrast by Elias Sime is crafted from reclaimed electrical wires. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Arts / Museums

The Modern Challenges You to Think About Your Screen Time — Inside Fort Worth’s Timely New Important Exhibition

Taking a Closer Look at the Technology Overload

BY // 02.10.23
I'll Be Your Mirror is showing at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Artist Huntrezz Janos interacts with Andy2 by Andy Warhol where her artworks are also on display. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Simon Denny's Amazon delivery drone patent drawing of virtual Rio Tinto mineral globe. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Artist Hasan Elahi poses in front of his monumental work Thousand Little Brothers v7. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
A collection of cracked iPhone screens in the ecology section of I'll Be Your Mirror. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Tightrope Contrast by Elias Sime is crafted from reclaimed electrical wires. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
1
6

I'll Be Your Mirror is showing at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

2
6

Artist Huntrezz Janos interacts with Andy2 by Andy Warhol where her artworks are also on display. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

3
6

Simon Denny's Amazon delivery drone patent drawing of virtual Rio Tinto mineral globe. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

4
6

Artist Hasan Elahi poses in front of his monumental work Thousand Little Brothers v7. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

5
6

A collection of cracked iPhone screens in the ecology section of I'll Be Your Mirror. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

6
6

Tightrope Contrast by Elias Sime is crafted from reclaimed electrical wires. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is opening its new exhibition I’ll Be Your Mirror: Art and the Digital Screen this Sunday, February 12. It will be on view through April 30. Curator Alison Hearst has chosen to present the works in this exhibition thematically, rather than chronologically.

After getting an early sneak preview, here’s what you can expect.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: Art and the Digital Screen examines “the screen’s vast impact on art from 1969 to the present. This exhibition surveys more than 60 works from 50 artists over the past five decades,” Hearst notes. “This exhibition showcases more artists in one exhibition than any other in The Modern’s history.

“I’ve always been interested in technology and new art, and how artists responded to technology in their time.”

The idea for this exhibit came into view for Hearst during COVID, when the main forms of communication and collaboration became virtual. The works she has chosen explore media such as paintings, sculptures, video games, digital art, augmented reality and video.

Modern – A collection of cracked iphone screens in the ecology section of I’ll Be Your Mirror. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
A collection of cracked iPhone screens in the ecology section of I’ll Be Your Mirror. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The pervasive often intrusive nature of screens that began when the moving picture was first captured during the silent movie era of the early 20th century and continued with the introduction of the television, which entered our daily lives and homes in 1950s, has become dramatic. The rapid-fire onslaught of the digital world has led to most of us being bombarded with images and a vast amount of content on TVs, computer screens and smartphones.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines

I’ll Be Your Mirror challenges viewers to confront how screens have forever changed the world and human interaction itself.

At the entry to the exhibit is a work from Penelope Umbrico titled 48,586,054 Suns from Sunsets from Flickr. This collage of some 1,200 sunset photos is slightly overwhelming. And that’s the point. The amount of information and options we have at our fingertips today is a lot to process. Sunsets from Flickr impresses on the viewer the vast amount of content available now.

“Screens affect nearly every aspect of life today. Their pervasiveness has bred a 24/7 breaking news cycle, the looming corporate-sponsored virtual-reality Metaverse, unlimited accessibility and content, and an ease in how ideas and images are distributed, undoubtedly shaping culture in profound ways,” a release from The Modern details.

Modern – Artist Huntrezz Janos interacts with Andy2 by Andy Warhol where her artworks are also on display.
Artist Huntrezz Janos interacts with Andy2 by Andy Warhol where her artworks are also on display. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Many of the artworks in this new exhibition are fittingly interactive too. One installation includes a vintage Amiga computer shell. Andy2 by Andy Warhol contains remastered digital images from the artist himself. Museum goers are invited to click through folders on the now archaic-looking computer to explore the computer drawings from an artist famous for exploring new mediums.

Two other works from artist Huntrezz Janos are set side by side. Called Hologram Mythography and Tinsel Polycarbonate, they are interactive real-time videos of augmented reality filters and 3-D animations. Janos was on hand to the preview the face-filtering artworks during the sneak preview tour.

Also joining the preview, was the creator of one of the largest artworks in the entire exhibit. Thousand Little Brothers v7, from Hasan Elahi wraps an entire wall with scenes from his daily life. A longterm project that saw him capture the mundane moments of his daily life, including all the beds he slept in, all the food he ate and even the toilets he used.

“The normalization of self surveillance is a statement about social media,” Elahi says. “The more data you feed AI, the more proficient they get at it.”

Modern – Artist Hasan Elahi poses in front of his monumental work Thousand Little Brothers v7. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Artist Hasan Elahi poses in front of his monumental work Thousand Little Brothers v7. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

I’ll Be Your Mirror: Art and the Digital Screen goes on to explore the post-human body with five fembots set on pedestal legs at eye-level (they disturbingly following your every move) in Ashley Madison Angels at Work in London from !Mediengruppe Bitnik. Ecology is also examined in an arrangement of discarded iPhones, all sporting their all-too-familiar cracked glass faces, in No State by American Artist. Ecology is among the other nine key themes in the show.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: Art and the Digital Screen doesn’t play it safe either. It contains some mature content.

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth offers free admission every Friday. On other days, you can purchase tickets at the admission desk, or online here.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
There’s No Such Thing As a Silly Etiquette Question in Today’s World — Ask <em>PaperCity</em> Anything
There’s No Such Thing As a Silly Etiquette Question in Today’s World — Ask PaperCity Anything
‘Technoference’ is Real — Here’s How to Deal With It, According to a Modern Etiquette Expert
‘Technoference’ is Real — Here’s How to Deal With It, According to a Modern Etiquette Expert
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
read full series
Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Curated Collection

Swipe
9511 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9511 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$8,175,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9511 Inwood Road
9818 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9818 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9818 Hathaway Street
10573 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10573 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
10573 Inwood Road
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
2105 La Rochelle
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

2105 La Rochelle
Flower Mound, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Ashley Rupp
This property is listed by: Ashley Rupp (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
2105 La Rochelle
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Dallas, TX

$15,850,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
3548 University Blvd
University Park
FOR SALE

3548 University Blvd
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
3548 University Blvd
Newberry Road
Millsap
FOR SALE

Newberry Road
Millsap, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
Newberry Road
2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake
FOR SALE

2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake, TX

$7,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susan Mathews
This property is listed by: Susan Mathews (817) 653-0200 Email Realtor
2006 Navasota Cove
4209 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4209 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
4209 Beverly Drive
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
6915 Baltimore Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6915 Baltimore Drive
Dallas, TX

$35,999,999 Learn More about this property
Diana Stewart
This property is listed by: Diana Stewart (214) 215-6516 Email Realtor
6915 Baltimore Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X