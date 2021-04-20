Arts / Museums

An-My Lê’s Texas Debut and an Iconic Retrospective — Inside the Amon Carter’s Photo Finish

Catch the Must-See Exhibits Through the Summer

BY // 04.20.21
126 An-My Lê (b. 1960), Ship Divers, USS New Hampshire, Arctic Seas, 2011, inkjet print, An-My Lê. Courtesy of the artist and Marian Goodman Galle

An-My Lê's Ship Divers, USS New Hampshire, Arctic Seas, 2011, inkjet print (courtesy of the artist and Marian Goodman Gallery, New York, Paris, and London)

“On Contested Terrain” is the first comprehensive museum survey for Vietnamese-American artist An-My Lê. Organized by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh, the exhibition travels to Texas, where it’s overseen by the Amon Carter Museum of American Art’s assistant curator of photographs, Kristen Gaylord. Born in Saigon in 1960, Lê lived her childhood during the Vietnam War, fleeing her homeland as a teen in 1975 and eventually settling in the U.S., where she received degrees at Stanford and Yale.

Now a professor at Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, New York, Lê is also a 2012 MacArthur Genius Fellow. In an Art21 feature, she spoke about approaching the idea of war “in a more complicated and challenging way.” At The Carter, all five of Lê’s signature series are featured, inviting museum-goers to contemplate topics from Vietnam, decades after the war, to American naval vessels in far flung ports of call, as well as the issues of Confederate monuments and America’s immigration debates.

125 An-My Lê (b. 1960), Manning the Rail, USS Tortuga, Java Sea, 2010, inkjet print, An-My Lê. Courtesy of the artist and Marian Goodman Gallery,
An-My Lê (b. 1960), Manning the Rail, USS Tortuga, Java Sea, 2010, inkjet print, An-My Lê. Courtesy of the artist and Marian Goodman Gallery,

For “Photography Is Art,” the Carter’s senior curator of photographs, John Rohrbach, culls 41 iconic images from the museum’s extensive holdings, which are considered among the top in the U.S. He tells PaperCity, “The exhibition runs chronologically, starting in 1894 with the first real efforts to gain photography’s acceptance as an art form on par with painting, and running to an image made last year in Washington, D.C. In the middle, it steps back for a moment to 1871 and the art world’s embrace of photography’s historical roots that occurred in the 1970s.” Pivotal to the transformation of the medium into today’s full-on art-world bear hug was a seminal, multi-year project the Amon Carter commissioned from Richard Avedon, (one work from this series is represented here).

127 Richard Avedon (1923–2004), Clyde Corley, Rancher, Belgrade, Montana, 82679, 1979, gelatin silver print, Amon Carter Museum of American Art
Richard Avedon (1923–2004), Clyde Corley, Rancher, Belgrade, Montana, 82679, 1979, gelatin silver print, Amon Carter Museum of American Art

“The Carter’s 1985 exhibition ‘In the American West: Photographs by Richard Avedon’ did three things,” says Rohrbach. “It put the museum on the international map as a vibrant program assembling interesting projects. It solidified Avedon’s reputation as something more than a celebrity and fashion photographer — as an artist who was perceptively exploring the human condition. And it revealed the tremendous power of large prints. Here, one came face to face with life-size likenesses that sucked you in to peruse detail and cope with the emotions and condition of the person standing before you. That experience opened the door to a whole new way of thinking about photography and its potential to connect us to the world..”

Both exhibits on view April 18 – August 8; cartermuseum.org.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
Lakeside Parkway #1502
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Stonegate
FOR SALE

2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
6144 Locke Avenue
Ridglea
FOR SALE

6144 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$719,900 Learn More about this property
Carter Brumley
This property is listed by: Carter Brumley (817) 201-1117 Email Realtor
6144 Locke Avenue
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X