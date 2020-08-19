Arts / Museums / Arts - Dallas

Your House Could Use a Cool New Art Print

Make It This Never-Before-Seen Yoshitomo Nara Print, Dropping Today With Dallas Contemporary

BY // 08.19.20
Nara posters3

"Real One," an exclusive print by Yoshitomo Nara drops today, August 19, on Dallas Contemporary's new online store.

We all love something “never-before-seen.” Be it discarded footage from a viral music video or a deleted movie clip, there are few things we want to see as badly as something that has never had eyes on it.

The Dallas Contemporary gets it, and is gifting us with plenty of never-before-seen goodness in conjunction with Japanese painter Yoshitomo Nara. The artist first gained notoriety during the Japanese Pop art movement of the ’90s, and has become known for his portraits of young girls with a piercing gaze — an alluring mix of sweet and sinister that could help kick start many a conversation.

The first exclusive item — the first release of Real One, a 25 by 29 inch print by Nara — dropped today at noon on Dallas Contemporary’s newly virtual storefront. Prints retail for $350, with proceeds directly benefiting Nara’s upcoming career survey at the Design District museum, along with the Dallas institution’s continued mission to present great contemporary works free of admission.

In keeping with Nara’s signature style, Real One features a devious looking girl with scissors and a skull-and-crossbones barrette — cute, but dark.

Slated to open January 30, 2021, Yoshitomo Nara’s upcoming exhibit will bring a sprawling collection of the Japanese artist’s works from 2006 to the present, several of which are being exhibited for—you guessed it—the very first time.

