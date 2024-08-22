165 KUSA1110_INFINITY MIRRORED ROOM – MY HEART IS DANCING INTO THE UNIVERSE_2018 (Jack Hems) b
Yayoi Kusama's "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins," - dallas museum of art
01
03

Yayoi Kusama’s "Love Is Calling," 2013, was exhibited at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston in the summer of 2016. The MFAH also owns an "Infinity Mirror Room." (© Yayoi Kusama. Courtesy David Zwirner, NYC; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; Kusama Enterprise)

02
03

Yayoi Kusama’s "Infinity Mirrored Room — My Heart is Dancing into the Universe," 2018, at Crystal Bridges (photo by Jack Hems)

03
03

Yayoi Kusama's "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins," 2016, coming to the DMA in October, is the museum's most recent acquisition. (Courtesy Yayoi Kusama Inc., Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London; photo Thierry Bal; © Yayoi Kusama)

165 KUSA1110_INFINITY MIRRORED ROOM – MY HEART IS DANCING INTO THE UNIVERSE_2018 (Jack Hems) b
Yayoi Kusama's "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins," - dallas museum of art
Arts / Museums

A Yayoi Kusama Infinity Room, Cecily Brown, and More — The Most Exciting Exhibits Coming to the Dallas Museum of Art

The DMA Momentum Continues Through 2026

BY // 08.22.24
Yayoi Kusama’s "Love Is Calling," 2013, was exhibited at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston in the summer of 2016. The MFAH also owns an "Infinity Mirror Room." (© Yayoi Kusama. Courtesy David Zwirner, NYC; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; Kusama Enterprise)
Yayoi Kusama’s "Infinity Mirrored Room — My Heart is Dancing into the Universe," 2018, at Crystal Bridges (photo by Jack Hems)
Yayoi Kusama's "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins," 2016, coming to the DMA in October, is the museum's most recent acquisition. (Courtesy Yayoi Kusama Inc., Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London; photo Thierry Bal; © Yayoi Kusama)
1
3

Yayoi Kusama’s "Love Is Calling," 2013, was exhibited at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston in the summer of 2016. The MFAH also owns an "Infinity Mirror Room." (© Yayoi Kusama. Courtesy David Zwirner, NYC; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; Kusama Enterprise)

2
3

Yayoi Kusama’s "Infinity Mirrored Room — My Heart is Dancing into the Universe," 2018, at Crystal Bridges (photo by Jack Hems)

3
3

Yayoi Kusama's "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins," 2016, coming to the DMA in October, is the museum's most recent acquisition. (Courtesy Yayoi Kusama Inc., Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London; photo Thierry Bal; © Yayoi Kusama)

The doors may have just opened to the new Frida Kahlo exhibit, but the Dallas Museum of Art is already buzzing the next big things. There’s the largest U.S. exhibit of famous painter Cecily Brown, a traveling retrospective that finally gives a mid-century pop artist her due, and the return of Yayoi Kusama’s infinity room, All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, for the first time since 2018. 

We’re previewing the most exciting exhibits coming to the Dallas Museum of Art in 2024 and 2025.

Figures in a Landscape 2, 2002. Cecily Brown - Dallas Museum of Art
Cecily Brown’s “Figures in a Landscape 2,” 2002

“Cecily Brown: Themes and Variations” at the DMA

September 29, 2024 through February 9, 2025

A Dallas Museum of Art premiere, “Cecily Brown: Themes and Variations” unites 30 large-scale works from the British-American painter — including two that will make their public debut — to form a major mid-career retrospective. The New York-based artist has become famous for her contemporary works that are rich in depth and color, often with themes of sexuality and eroticism. 

Brown’s large-scale canvases and abstract expressionism invite viewers to slow down and take in the complex works. With a whopping 30 pieces on view (the largest U.S. exhibition of Brown to date), be prepared to set some time aside for “Themes and Variations.”

Marisol restrospective
Marisol “The Party” (1965-1966)

“Marisol: A Retrospective” at the DMA

February 23 through July 6, 2025

SHOP

Swipe
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs

The traveling show, which took six years to erect, isn’t just a retrospective. It’s a return to well-earned relevance for the mononymic Venezuelan American artist Marisol (1930–2016). A darling of the pop art movement, she was a massive presence throughout the 1960s (arguably just as famous at the time as her friend Andy Warhol), but her influence had been largely erased over time. 

“Like too many women artists, she was basically written out of art history. ‘Marisol: A Retrospective’ looks to right that wrong,” Sarah Cascone writes for ArtNet.com

The comprehensive “Marisol: A Retrospective” was made possible when the artist bequeathed her entire estate to the Buffalo AKG Art Museum in New York after her death in 2016. It debuted at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in 2023 and will end its tour at the Dallas Museum of Art in 2025. 

Yayoi Kusama’s “All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins,” 2016. (Courtesy Yayoi Kusama Inc., Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London; photo Thierry Bal; © Yayoi Kusama)

“Return to Infinity: Yayoi Kusama”

May 4, 2025 through January 18, 2026

I recently caught one of Kusama’s infinity mirrored rooms (The Souls of Millions of Lightyears Away) at The Broad in Los Angeles. There was, as I was told there almost always is, a line, even though the room is almost always on view. But immersing yourself in one of Kusama’s unique infinity rooms — even if only for a few allotted seconds — is always worth it. They’re transportative, beautiful, a little strange, and yes, deeply selfie-friendly

I imagine lines will become a regular thing at the DMA when Kusama’s All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins (2016) makes its grand return to the museum for the first time since 2018. Dallas fell hard for the 95-year-old Japanese artist’s winsome work then (the DMA extended the room’s stay several months), and I’m sure we’ll queue up again.

165 KUSA1110_INFINITY MIRRORED ROOM – MY HEART IS DANCING INTO THE UNIVERSE_2018 (Jack Hems) b
Yayoi Kusama's "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins," - dallas museum of art

Discover dynamic performance in the Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid

Coming to Helfman Alfa Romeo
on August 22 6PM to 8:30PM

RSVP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
5326 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5326 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$459,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
5326 De Milo Drive
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,685,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
3927 Gramercy Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

3927 Gramercy Street
Houston, TX

$849,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3927 Gramercy Street
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$429,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$320,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$419,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$305,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
5755 Valkeith Drive
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

5755 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$619,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5755 Valkeith Drive
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
5418 Indigo Street
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$440,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$113,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
12506 Castlestone Drive
Crossroads Park
FOR SALE

12506 Castlestone Drive
Houston, TX

$380,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12506 Castlestone Drive
1555 Laird Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1555 Laird Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
1555 Laird Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4509 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4509 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4509 Blossom Street
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
2122 Grandmill Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

2122 Grandmill Lane
Katy, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
2122 Grandmill Lane
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X