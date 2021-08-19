038 Tiara, Cartier London, special order, 1936 (Photo by Vincent Wulveryck, Collection Cartier © Cartier)
037 Ewer, late 10th-early 11th century, rock crystal, with enameled gold repairs and fittings by Jean-Valentin Morel. The Keir Collection of Islamic Art on loan to the DMA.
036 Bandeau, Cartier Paris, special order, 1923. Cartier Collection (Photo by Nils Herrmann, Collection Cartier © Cartier)
039 Vanity case, Cartier Paris, 1924 (Photo by Nils Herrmann, Cartier Collection © Cartier)
01
04

Tiara with platinum, diamonds, and turquoise, sold to The Honorable Robert Henry Brand, Cartier London, special order, 1936 (Photo by Vincent Wulveryck, Collection Cartier © Cartier)

02
04

Ewer, late 10th-early 11th century, rock crystal, with enameled gold repairs and fittings by Jean-Valentin Morel in the 19th century. The Keir Collection of Islamic Art on loan to the DMA.

03
04

Bandeau with platinum and diamonds, made for Madame Ossa Ross. Cartier Paris, special order, 1923. Cartier Collection (Photo by Nils Herrmann, Collection Cartier © Cartier)

04
04

Vanity case with gold, platinum parquetry of mother-of-pearl and turquoise, emeralds, pearls, diamonds, and black and cream enamel, Cartier Paris, 1924 (Photo by Nils Herrmann, Cartier Collection © Cartier)

038 Tiara, Cartier London, special order, 1936 (Photo by Vincent Wulveryck, Collection Cartier © Cartier)
037 Ewer, late 10th-early 11th century, rock crystal, with enameled gold repairs and fittings by Jean-Valentin Morel. The Keir Collection of Islamic Art on loan to the DMA.
036 Bandeau, Cartier Paris, special order, 1923. Cartier Collection (Photo by Nils Herrmann, Collection Cartier © Cartier)
039 Vanity case, Cartier Paris, 1924 (Photo by Nils Herrmann, Cartier Collection © Cartier)
Arts / Museums

Preview — Inside the Dallas Museum of Art’s Diamond-Studded Cartier Exhibit

What to Expect from "Cartier and Islamic Art"

BY // 08.19.21
Tiara with platinum, diamonds, and turquoise, sold to The Honorable Robert Henry Brand, Cartier London, special order, 1936 (Photo by Vincent Wulveryck, Collection Cartier © Cartier)
Ewer, late 10th-early 11th century, rock crystal, with enameled gold repairs and fittings by Jean-Valentin Morel in the 19th century. The Keir Collection of Islamic Art on loan to the DMA.
Bandeau with platinum and diamonds, made for Madame Ossa Ross. Cartier Paris, special order, 1923. Cartier Collection (Photo by Nils Herrmann, Collection Cartier © Cartier)
Vanity case with gold, platinum parquetry of mother-of-pearl and turquoise, emeralds, pearls, diamonds, and black and cream enamel, Cartier Paris, 1924 (Photo by Nils Herrmann, Cartier Collection © Cartier)
1
4

Tiara with platinum, diamonds, and turquoise, sold to The Honorable Robert Henry Brand, Cartier London, special order, 1936 (Photo by Vincent Wulveryck, Collection Cartier © Cartier)

2
4

Ewer, late 10th-early 11th century, rock crystal, with enameled gold repairs and fittings by Jean-Valentin Morel in the 19th century. The Keir Collection of Islamic Art on loan to the DMA.

3
4

Bandeau with platinum and diamonds, made for Madame Ossa Ross. Cartier Paris, special order, 1923. Cartier Collection (Photo by Nils Herrmann, Collection Cartier © Cartier)

4
4

Vanity case with gold, platinum parquetry of mother-of-pearl and turquoise, emeralds, pearls, diamonds, and black and cream enamel, Cartier Paris, 1924 (Photo by Nils Herrmann, Cartier Collection © Cartier)

Texas museum-goers haven’t seen an exhibition spun around international jewelry house Cartier in two decades — not since “Cartier Design Viewed by Ettore Sottsass” touched down at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, in 2004. Now, 18 years later, the Dallas Museum of Art plans its own triumphant look at Cartier — one told from a unique, global perspective. “Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity,” opening in Dallas in May 2022, is co-organized by the DMA (its only North American venue) and its counterpart in France, the elevated Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris (MAD Paris, housed in a wing of the Louvre).

The exhibition swells to more than 400 objects, double the imprint of Cartier x Sottsass at the MFAH. Worldwide loans traveling to Dallas will encompass treasures from the vaults of Cartier, MAD Paris, the Department of Islamic Arts at the Louvre Museum, and the Keir Collection of Islamic Art (currently on loan to the DMA), joined by others yet to be revealed. This bounty makes the DMA show the rarest of bijoux blockbusters, with only one other international venue — MAD, Paris, where the exhibition launches this October before arriving in Dallas next year.

037 Ewer, late 10th-early 11th century, rock crystal, with enameled gold repairs and fittings by Jean-Valentin Morel
Ewer, late 10th-early 11th century, rock crystal, with enameled gold repairs and fittings by Jean-Valentin Morel. The Keir Collection of Islamic Art on loan to the DMA.

What makes this take on Cartier particularly exceptional — compared to other museum exhibitions mounted on the centuries-old Maison Cartier, established 1847 — is its emphasis on the innovations and globalism of Louis Cartier and his coterie of designers, vis-à-vis the influence and inspiration of Islamic art, architecture, and jewelry, concurrent with the house’s exploration of gemstones and iconography from India, Iran, and the Arab lands. Grandson of founder Louis-François Cartier, Paris-based Louis Cartier (1875-1942) was famously known as the creative genius behind the jewelry house, with an avowed interest in design motifs culled from Islamic and Far Eastern kingdoms.

“Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity” at the Dallas Museum of Art, May 14 through September 18, 2022, dma.org.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
FOR SALE

1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
New Ulm, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
5205 Mertz Road
FOR SALE

5205 Mertz Road
Fayetteville, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5205 Mertz Road
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
9137 Klaus Road
FOR SALE

9137 Klaus Road
Round Top, TX

$4,000,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
9137 Klaus Road
104 Delores Avenue
FOR SALE

104 Delores Avenue
La Grange, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
104 Delores Avenue
6389 Miller Road
FOR SALE

6389 Miller Road
New Ulm, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Ruth Ann Streiff
This property is listed by: Ruth Ann Streiff (832) 630-3724 Email Realtor
6389 Miller Road
5360 Deer Lane
FOR SALE

5360 Deer Lane
Brenham, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5360 Deer Lane
3555 Forest Hills East
FOR SALE

3555 Forest Hills East
La Grange, TX

$929,500 Learn More about this property
Nadine Hufnall
This property is listed by: Nadine Hufnall (979) 224-5956 Email Realtor
3555 Forest Hills East
3789 Noak Road
FOR SALE

3789 Noak Road
Round Top, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Caitlin Jacob
This property is listed by: Caitlin Jacob (903) 245-5040 Email Realtor
3789 Noak Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X