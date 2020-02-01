Modernist Houston Art Gallery Celebrates a Milestone With Haunting Cuban Power

Polymath Enrique Martínez Celaya — a Cuban-born artist who’s also a poet, former scientist and provost professor at USC — came to town to make his Texas debut at Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art.

Opening night of Celaya’s show entitled “The Sword of The Road” also marked another auspicious occasion — serving as the first anniversary celebration of Nancy Littlejohn gallery’s new space in a restored modernist building along the West Alabama design corridor bordering River Oaks and Upper Kirby.

More than 100 art savvy guests turned out to take in Celaya’s canvases that depict flora, fauna, landscapes and portraits — often paired with talismanic sculptural objets.

The works on view, equal parts powerful, haunting and lyrical, were described in art historian/University of Houston professor of critical studies Raphael Rubinstein‘s critical essay, “In the Forest of Symbols” that accompanied the exhibition as “paintings [that] posit a universe governed by tutelary spirits and superstitions, a realm where the natural world is full of signs and symbols, where offerings must be made to appease the gods …”

Rubinstein was in attendance to congratulate the artist as were a flock of collectors, curators, museum directors and power players from across the state.

The evening wrapped with a chic dinner party at casa Littlejohn hosted by the gallerist and husband Erik Littlejohn. At the end of the evening, guitarist/vocalist J.B. Baladad gave an impromptu performance in honor of the occasion.

“Enrique Martínez Celaya: The Sword or the Road,” at Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art runs through February 22; learn more here.