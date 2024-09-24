A New Dallas Art Gallery Debuts Its Inaugural Group Show “Objects of Desire” — Blending Modern and Contemporary Works

Akim Monet Dallas
Installation view of "Objects of Desire" at Akim Monet Fine Arts in Dallas Design District

02
21

Installation view of "Objects of Desire" at Akim Monet Fine Arts in Dallas Design District.

03
21

Gallerist Akim Monet opens a new spot in Dallas.

04
21

Akim Monet's "Fugit Amor," 2009, at Akim Monet Fine Arts

05
21

Auguste Rodin's "Nu féminin agenouillé en torsion (Kneeling Female in Torsion)," conceived between 1882 and 1890, this example was cast in 2023 by Susse Foundry. At Akim Monet Fine Arts

06
21

Auguste Rodin's "Faunesse debout, version au rocher simple (Standing Fauness, version with simple rock)." Conceived in 1884, this example was cast in 1961. At Akim Monet Fine Arts

07
21

Installation view of "Objects of Desire" at Akim Monet Fine Arts in Dallas Design District

08
21

Lita Albuquerque's "She thought it was beneath the surface of the earth," 2021, at Akim Monet Fine Arts

09
21

Tahmineh Monzavi's "Untitled I (Vuitton Veil)," 2013, at Akim Monet Fine Arts

10
21

Francis Apesteguy's "Josephine Baker Posed Before The Show," 1960s, at Akim Monet Fine Arts

11
21

Akim Money and Joseph Beuys' "Tamper Evident," 1973-2023, at Akim Monet Fine Arts

12
21

Man Ray's "Cadeau," 1974 (1921), at Akim Monet Fine Arts

13
21

Installation view of "Objects of Desire" at Akim Monet Fine Arts in Dallas Design District

14
21

Nadya Tolokonnikova's "Knife Play (Pink 23)," 2023, at Akim Monet Fine Arts

15
21

A Hellenistic Pergamene Marble Torso of Satyr from the second half of the first century BC, at Akim Monet Fine Arts

16
21

Melanie Clemmons' "Transcribed Voicemail is Basically Xanax," 2019, at Akim Monet Fine Arts

17
21

Two Mesoamerican Chupícuaro Female Figures, ca. 500 BCE to 300 CE, at Akim Monet Fine Arts

18
21

James “Yaya” Hough's "Untitled (Unhuman System)," 2008-2016, at Akim Monet Fine Arts

19
21

Installation view of "Objects of Desire" at Akim Monet Fine Arts in Dallas Design District

20
21

George Grosz's "The Bum's Rush for Allah," 1941, at Akim Monet Fine Arts

21
21

Majida Khattari's "Casque d'Or (Golden Helmet)," 2013, at Akim Monet Fine Arts

Arts / Galleries

A New Dallas Art Gallery Debuts Its Inaugural Group Show “Objects of Desire” — Blending Modern and Contemporary Works

An Intimate Look At What Akim Monet Fine Arts Has In Store For Future Exhibitions

BY Peter Augustus Owen // 09.24.24
Installation view of "Objects of Desire" at Akim Monet Fine Arts in Dallas Design District
Installation view of "Objects of Desire" at Akim Monet Fine Arts in Dallas Design District.
Gallerist Akim Monet opens a new spot in Dallas.
Akim Monet's "Fugit Amor," 2009, at Akim Monet Fine Arts
Auguste Rodin's "Nu féminin agenouillé en torsion (Kneeling Female in Torsion)," conceived between 1882 and 1890, this example was cast in 2023 by Susse Foundry. At Akim Monet Fine Arts
Auguste Rodin's "Faunesse debout, version au rocher simple (Standing Fauness, version with simple rock)." Conceived in 1884, this example was cast in 1961. At Akim Monet Fine Arts
Installation view of "Objects of Desire" at Akim Monet Fine Arts in Dallas Design District
Lita Albuquerque's "She thought it was beneath the surface of the earth," 2021, at Akim Monet Fine Arts
Tahmineh Monzavi's "Untitled I (Vuitton Veil)," 2013, at Akim Monet Fine Arts
Francis Apesteguy's "Josephine Baker Posed Before The Show," 1960s, at Akim Monet Fine Arts
Akim Money and Joseph Beuys' "Tamper Evident," 1973-2023, at Akim Monet Fine Arts
Man Ray's "Cadeau," 1974 (1921), at Akim Monet Fine Arts
Installation view of "Objects of Desire" at Akim Monet Fine Arts in Dallas Design District
Nadya Tolokonnikova's "Knife Play (Pink 23)," 2023, at Akim Monet Fine Arts
A Hellenistic Pergamene Marble Torso of Satyr from the second half of the first century BC, at Akim Monet Fine Arts
Melanie Clemmons' "Transcribed Voicemail is Basically Xanax," 2019, at Akim Monet Fine Arts
Two Mesoamerican Chupícuaro Female Figures, ca. 500 BCE to 300 CE, at Akim Monet Fine Arts
James “Yaya” Hough's "Untitled (Unhuman System)," 2008-2016, at Akim Monet Fine Arts
Installation view of "Objects of Desire" at Akim Monet Fine Arts in Dallas Design District
George Grosz's "The Bum's Rush for Allah," 1941, at Akim Monet Fine Arts
Majida Khattari's "Casque d'Or (Golden Helmet)," 2013, at Akim Monet Fine Arts
Energetic art dealer Akim Monet opened his new gallery space this fall in Dallas’ Design District. The ambitious inaugural group show, titled “Objects of Desire,” gives viewers an intimate look at what Monet has in store for subsequent exhibitions.

The beauty of the show is the conversation between sculptures by the “father of modern sculpture” Auguste Rodin and a collection of contemporary artists. For several of the artists, this will mark the first time being exhibited in a gallery show in Dallas.

Including Rodin, the exhibition features work by the modern masters Joseph Beuys, George Grosz, and Man Ray juxtaposed with works by Dallas-based Mélanie Clemmons, Lita Albuquerque, and Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot fame. Other contemporary artists in the show include Francis Apesteguy, Majida Khattari, and Tahmineh Monzavi.

“Objects of Desire” is certainly a feast for the eyes. With the addition of two antiquities — a Hellenistic Pergamene marble torso (second half of the first century BC) and a group of Mesoamerican Chupícuaro female figures (ca. 500 BC to 300 CE) — the exhibition makes one ponder if they have stumbled into a secret storage room of the Met, or an eccentric collector’s lair.

Akim MONET_Fugit Amor
Akim Monet’s “Fugit Amor,” 2009, at Akim Monet Fine Arts

Tracing back Monet’s career, one can see a clear path to his current curatorial style. As he remembers it, his “earliest childhood visual memory is a vast expanse of blue offered by an important Yves Klein painting titled California, against which inhabited a collection of Egyptian and Greek antiquities, all contained within the shrine of the Swiss mountains surrounding Gstaad.”

Monet’s professional career began in New York, dealing art to private clients, followed by working with Picasso dealer Jan Krugier and the Estate of Auguste Rodin. He then opened his own Berlin-based exhibition space in 2011, Side by Side Gallery Akim Monet. The space shuttered after seven years, and Monet made his way back to the states and ultimately to Dallas. He continues to have close ties with the Estate of Auguste Rodin, along with an encyclopedic knowledge of the catalog.

According to Monet, opening a new physical location allows him to continue his “curatorial mission of presenting transversal relationships between Modern and Contemporary Art.” “Objects of Desire” certainly does just that.

“Objects of Desire” is currently on view at Akim Monet Fine Arts, 2268 Monitor St., through November 30. More information can be found here.

