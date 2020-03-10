Jennifer Koh violinist
Violinist Jennifer Koh will perform with pianist and composer Vijay Iyer.

The meteoric rise of singer and song-writer Carole King comes to life in Beautiful.

Tribute band, Hard Day's Night kicks off Clearfork Music Series.

Clearfork Music Series takes place on the central lawn.

Arts / Performing Arts

What to do in Fort Worth in March — Your Performing Arts Must-List

Music is in the Air

BY // 03.10.20
Fort Worth’s performing arts scene is among the very best in the state. This city of 875,000 is full of sophisticated worthy options for a night out. After all, life and culture are both best experienced.

Here is your March hot list:

Cliburn Debut Concert

The annual Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition doesn’t take to the stage until May 24 to 30. It’s still a couple of months until contestants will tickle the ivories, but Cliburn is hosting a little appetizer this Saturday, March 14 along with The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. The concert will feature violinist Jennifer Koh and pianist and composer Vijay Iyer.

Violinist Jennifer Koh was named 2016 Musical America Instrumentalist of the Year. She also won top prizes at the Tchaikovsky Competition and Concert Artist Guild Competition. Koh has premiered more than 70 works written especially for her.

Her partner for this special Cliburn debut is Grammy nominated, composer-pianist Vijay Iyer, whose 22 remarkably diverse recordings have earned him top-album accolades from the likes of The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune and Rolling Stone.

When: Saturday, March 14 from 2 pm to 4 pm

Where: The Modern Art Museum of Fort  Worth

Beautiful ― The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Carole King is told in Beautiful – The Carole King Musical. It captures King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin (to whom she was married for nine years), to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Along the way, King made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. The musical will have audiences singing along to some of her greatest hits like “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Up on the Roof” and “I Feel the Earth Move.” The show won two Tony Awards in 2014.

When: March 20 to 22

Where: Bass Performance Hall-Maddox-Muse Complex

Clearfork Music Series takes place on the central lawn.

Clearfork Music Series

Hard Night’s Day is rated among the top national Beatles tribute groups performing today. They will be kicking of this year’s Clearfork Music Series. The Fab Four have been entertaining Beatles fans across the country since 1996. Hailing from the rock ‘n’ roll city of Cleveland, Hard Day’s Night will perform the magical music of the Beatles for fans young and old, introducing a whole new generation of fans to the excitement of a Beatles concert.

Bring your own blankets or chairs to the central lawn at Clearfork. You can choose to grab a bite at the concert. Assorted food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event. Participating Clearfork restaurants will include Fixe Southern House. Or plan to enjoy dinner at one of the shopping center’s 13 restaurants before or after the concert.

When: March 26 from 7 to 9 pm.

Where: The Shops at Clearfork

