Inside Project Row Houses, a Look at Houston’s Truly Unique Art Space — a PaperCity Video Exclusive

Project Row Houses Curator Video
Jasmine Zelaya’s “Sugar Water,” 2020, at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)
Houston artist Jasmine Zelaya, who created covers for the Houston May issue (shown here), and the Dallas May/June issue, was featured this summer at Project Row Houses, an installation that was shuttered due to COVID-19.
Project Row Houses is responsible for preserving multiple blocks in the Third Ward and offering its historic neighborhood a gathering place for art and community.
Project Row Houses represents the concept of social practice, an example that has traveled from Houston, Texas to Athens, Detroit, L.A., and Dallas.
Jasmine Zelaya’s “Sugar Water,” installation at Project Row Houses focuses on the artist’s interest in diversity and tropes of female beauty. (Photo by Alex Barber)
A lineup of ladies in Jasmine Zelaya’s Project Row Houses’ installation. (Photo by Alex Barber)
Jasmine Zelaya’s women take over the interiors of a historic row house in Project Row Houses’ Round 51, curated by Ryan Dennis. (Photo by Alex Barber)
A dialogue about adornment, identity, and gender are addressed in Jasmine Zelaya’s Project Row Houses’ site-specific installation. (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sculptural components convey a stage set or disco space in Jasmine Zelaya’s “Sugar Water,” at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)
Jasmine Zelaya’s art-making promotes power women, as seen in the this work at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)
An small-scale work lends intimacy in Jasmine Zelaya’s installation at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)
A tinsel curtain evokes a performance stage in “Sugar Water,” by Jasmine Zelaya at Project Row Houses, summer 2020. (Photo by Alex Barber)
Three who led Project Row Houses into its third decade: Eureka Gilkey, Ryan N. Dennis, and Regina Agu.(Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Project Row Houses from back in the day, 1993, with the exhibition "Drive-By," before its first formal artist round, which unveiled October 15, 1994. (Courtesy Project Row Houses)
PaperCity May Houston and May/June Dallas cover artist Jasmine Zelaya’s work has also appeared on the cover of the prestigious New American Paintings, in October/November 2017. Zelaya’s art-making, fueled by diversity and feminism, takes over one of Project Row Houses’ interiors this summer. 
01
16

Ryan Dennis speaks about Jasmine Zelaya's installation at Project Row Houses, Houston.

02
16

Jasmine Zelaya’s "Sugar Water," 2020, at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)

03
16

Houston artist Jasmine Zelaya, who created covers for the Houston May issue (shown here), and the Dallas May/June issue, was featured this summer at Project Row Houses, an installation that was shuttered due to COVID-19.

04
16

Project Row Houses is responsible for preserving multiple blocks in the Third Ward and offering its historic neighborhood a gathering place for art and community.

05
16

Project Row Houses represents the concept of social practice, an example that has traveled from Houston, Texas to Athens, Detroit, L.A., and Dallas.

06
16

Jasmine Zelaya's "Sugar Water," installation at Project Row Houses focuses on the artist's interest in diversity and tropes of female beauty. (Photo by Alex Barber)

07
16

A lineup of ladies in Jasmine Zelaya's Project Row Houses' installation. (Photo by Alex Barber)

08
16

Jasmine Zelaya's women take over the interiors of a historic row house in Project Row Houses' Round 51, curated by Ryan Dennis. (Photo by Alex Barber)

09
16

A dialogue about adornment, identity, and gender are addressed in Jasmine Zelaya's Project Row Houses' site-specific installation. (Photo by Alex Barber)

10
16

Sculptural components convey a stage set or disco space in Jasmine Zelaya's "Sugar Water," at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)

11
16

Jasmine Zelaya's art-making promotes power women, as seen in the this work at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)

12
16

An small-scale work lends intimacy in Jasmine Zelaya's installation at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)

13
16

A tinsel curtain evokes a performance stage in "Sugar Water," by Jasmine Zelaya at Project Row Houses, summer 2020. (Photo by Alex Barber)

14
16

Three who led Project Row Houses into its third decade: Eureka Gilkey, Ryan N. Dennis, and Regina Agu.(Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

15
16

Project Row Houses from back in the day, 1993, with the exhibition "Drive-By," before its first formal artist round, which unveiled October 15, 1994. (Courtesy Project Row Houses)

16
16

PaperCity May Houston and May/June Dallas cover artist Jasmine Zelaya's work has also appeared on the cover of the prestigious New American Paintings, in October/November 2017. Zelaya's art-making, fueled by diversity and feminism, takes over one of Project Row Houses' interiors this summer. 

Project Row Houses Curator Video
Jasmine Zelaya’s “Sugar Water,” 2020, at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)
Houston artist Jasmine Zelaya, who created covers for the Houston May issue (shown here), and the Dallas May/June issue, was featured this summer at Project Row Houses, an installation that was shuttered due to COVID-19.
Project Row Houses is responsible for preserving multiple blocks in the Third Ward and offering its historic neighborhood a gathering place for art and community.
Project Row Houses represents the concept of social practice, an example that has traveled from Houston, Texas to Athens, Detroit, L.A., and Dallas.
Jasmine Zelaya’s “Sugar Water,” installation at Project Row Houses focuses on the artist’s interest in diversity and tropes of female beauty. (Photo by Alex Barber)
A lineup of ladies in Jasmine Zelaya’s Project Row Houses’ installation. (Photo by Alex Barber)
Jasmine Zelaya’s women take over the interiors of a historic row house in Project Row Houses’ Round 51, curated by Ryan Dennis. (Photo by Alex Barber)
A dialogue about adornment, identity, and gender are addressed in Jasmine Zelaya’s Project Row Houses’ site-specific installation. (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sculptural components convey a stage set or disco space in Jasmine Zelaya’s “Sugar Water,” at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)
Jasmine Zelaya’s art-making promotes power women, as seen in the this work at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)
An small-scale work lends intimacy in Jasmine Zelaya’s installation at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)
A tinsel curtain evokes a performance stage in “Sugar Water,” by Jasmine Zelaya at Project Row Houses, summer 2020. (Photo by Alex Barber)
Three who led Project Row Houses into its third decade: Eureka Gilkey, Ryan N. Dennis, and Regina Agu.(Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Project Row Houses from back in the day, 1993, with the exhibition "Drive-By," before its first formal artist round, which unveiled October 15, 1994. (Courtesy Project Row Houses)
PaperCity May Houston and May/June Dallas cover artist Jasmine Zelaya’s work has also appeared on the cover of the prestigious New American Paintings, in October/November 2017. Zelaya’s art-making, fueled by diversity and feminism, takes over one of Project Row Houses’ interiors this summer. 
Arts / Museums

Inside Project Row Houses, a Look at Houston’s Truly Unique Art Space — a PaperCity Video Exclusive

In the Heart of the Third Ward

BY // 06.05.20
Jasmine Zelaya’s "Sugar Water," 2020, at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)
Houston artist Jasmine Zelaya, who created covers for the Houston May issue (shown here), and the Dallas May/June issue, was featured this summer at Project Row Houses, an installation that was shuttered due to COVID-19.
Project Row Houses is responsible for preserving multiple blocks in the Third Ward and offering its historic neighborhood a gathering place for art and community.
Project Row Houses represents the concept of social practice, an example that has traveled from Houston, Texas to Athens, Detroit, L.A., and Dallas.
Jasmine Zelaya's "Sugar Water," installation at Project Row Houses focuses on the artist's interest in diversity and tropes of female beauty. (Photo by Alex Barber)
A lineup of ladies in Jasmine Zelaya's Project Row Houses' installation. (Photo by Alex Barber)
Jasmine Zelaya's women take over the interiors of a historic row house in Project Row Houses' Round 51, curated by Ryan Dennis. (Photo by Alex Barber)
A dialogue about adornment, identity, and gender are addressed in Jasmine Zelaya's Project Row Houses' site-specific installation. (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sculptural components convey a stage set or disco space in Jasmine Zelaya's "Sugar Water," at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)
Jasmine Zelaya's art-making promotes power women, as seen in the this work at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)
An small-scale work lends intimacy in Jasmine Zelaya's installation at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)
A tinsel curtain evokes a performance stage in "Sugar Water," by Jasmine Zelaya at Project Row Houses, summer 2020. (Photo by Alex Barber)
Three who led Project Row Houses into its third decade: Eureka Gilkey, Ryan N. Dennis, and Regina Agu.(Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Project Row Houses from back in the day, 1993, with the exhibition "Drive-By," before its first formal artist round, which unveiled October 15, 1994. (Courtesy Project Row Houses)
PaperCity May Houston and May/June Dallas cover artist Jasmine Zelaya's work has also appeared on the cover of the prestigious New American Paintings, in October/November 2017. Zelaya's art-making, fueled by diversity and feminism, takes over one of Project Row Houses' interiors this summer. 
1
16

Ryan Dennis speaks about Jasmine Zelaya's installation at Project Row Houses, Houston.

2
16

Jasmine Zelaya’s "Sugar Water," 2020, at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)

3
16

Houston artist Jasmine Zelaya, who created covers for the Houston May issue (shown here), and the Dallas May/June issue, was featured this summer at Project Row Houses, an installation that was shuttered due to COVID-19.

4
16

Project Row Houses is responsible for preserving multiple blocks in the Third Ward and offering its historic neighborhood a gathering place for art and community.

5
16

Project Row Houses represents the concept of social practice, an example that has traveled from Houston, Texas to Athens, Detroit, L.A., and Dallas.

6
16

Jasmine Zelaya's "Sugar Water," installation at Project Row Houses focuses on the artist's interest in diversity and tropes of female beauty. (Photo by Alex Barber)

7
16

A lineup of ladies in Jasmine Zelaya's Project Row Houses' installation. (Photo by Alex Barber)

8
16

Jasmine Zelaya's women take over the interiors of a historic row house in Project Row Houses' Round 51, curated by Ryan Dennis. (Photo by Alex Barber)

9
16

A dialogue about adornment, identity, and gender are addressed in Jasmine Zelaya's Project Row Houses' site-specific installation. (Photo by Alex Barber)

10
16

Sculptural components convey a stage set or disco space in Jasmine Zelaya's "Sugar Water," at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)

11
16

Jasmine Zelaya's art-making promotes power women, as seen in the this work at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)

12
16

An small-scale work lends intimacy in Jasmine Zelaya's installation at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Alex Barber)

13
16

A tinsel curtain evokes a performance stage in "Sugar Water," by Jasmine Zelaya at Project Row Houses, summer 2020. (Photo by Alex Barber)

14
16

Three who led Project Row Houses into its third decade: Eureka Gilkey, Ryan N. Dennis, and Regina Agu.(Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

15
16

Project Row Houses from back in the day, 1993, with the exhibition "Drive-By," before its first formal artist round, which unveiled October 15, 1994. (Courtesy Project Row Houses)

16
16

PaperCity May Houston and May/June Dallas cover artist Jasmine Zelaya's work has also appeared on the cover of the prestigious New American Paintings, in October/November 2017. Zelaya's art-making, fueled by diversity and feminism, takes over one of Project Row Houses' interiors this summer. 

Editor’s note: In the latest installment of our insiders museum video series, Project Row Houses’ long-standing curator and programs director Ryan Dennis pulls back the curtain on works by Houston talents in round 51’s “Local Impact II.”

Here, Dennis focuses on the creator of PaperCity‘s May print issue cover, painter Jasmine Zelaya, an artist who is rapidly registering on collectors’ radars.

Zelaya’s work has also graced the cover of New American Painting, Issue 132, October/November 2017, selected by Virginia Museum of Fine Arts curator, Valerie Cassel Oliver, formerly senior curator of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.  

PaperCity May Houston and May/June Dallas cover artist Jasmine Zelaya's work has also appeared on the cover of the prestigious New American Paintings, in October/November 2017. Zelaya's art-making, fueled by diversity and feminism, takes over one of Project Row Houses' interiors this summer. 
PaperCity May Houston and May/June Dallas cover artist Jasmine Zelaya’s work has also appeared on the cover of the prestigious New American Paintings, in October/November 2017. Zelaya’s art-making, fueled by diversity and feminism, takes over one of Project Row Houses’ interiors this summer.

This video was made days before the respected Ryan Dennis left Row Houses for another big opportunity in the art world. She’s just been tapped as chief curator and artistic director for the Center for Art and Public Exchange at the Mississippi Museum of Art, in Jackson, Mississippi.  

Third Ward Game-Changer 

We wanted to single out Project Row Houses, and Dennis’ curatorial vision, as this art space in the heart of the Third Ward in Houston, is among the most unique in America. 

Twenty-seven years ago, artist Rick Lowe and six other visual talents — James Bettison (1958-1997), Bert Long, Jr. (1940-2013), Jesse Lott, Rick Lowe, Floyd Newsum, Bert Samples and George Smith— came together to found PRH, as a response to the lack of opportunities for black artists in Houston, as well as a commitment to preserving a historic African-American community. 

The experiment was spun around a block-and-half of then decaying, historic shotgun houses, which would be restored and remade into an art venue.

Project Row Houses is responsible for preserving multiple blocks in the Third Ward and offering its historic neighborhood a gathering place for art and community.
Project Row Houses is responsible for preserving multiple blocks in the Third Ward and offering its historic neighborhood a gathering place for art and community.

Project Row Houses would then birth a campus, and later a Community Development Corporation that would hold off developers to keep significant acreage intact, thus revitalizing Third Ward for its residents.

The entire concept, novel at the time, came to be known as “social sculpture,” and would lead Rick Lowe to receive decades later, one of the country’s highest creative accolades — a MacArthur “Genius” grant —  followed by a professorship at the University of Houston in the newly minted Center for Art & Social Engagement. Additionally, Art League Houston bestows Texas Artist of the Year honors this fall upon Lowe. 

Nearly three decades later, and more than 50 rounds of artist installations, Row Houses, as you’ll see from Ryan Dennis’ video, remains intensely relevant as a platform for dialogue and community.

Read more about Project Row Houses’ remarkable history here.

Learn about Jasmine Zelaya’s practice here. 

The PaperCity Magazine

June Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2508 Reba Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2508 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2508 Reba Drive
2803 Westgrove Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2803 Westgrove Lane
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2803 Westgrove Lane
3443 Inwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3443 Inwood Drive
Houston, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
3443 Inwood Drive
6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University
FOR SALE

6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University Place, TX

$2,437,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
6542 Sewanee Avenue
801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire, TX

$2,199,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Wheeler
This property is listed by: Becky Wheeler (713) 562-8472 Email Realtor
801 Jaquet Drive
3657 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3657 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3657 Olympia Drive
5305 Green Tree Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5305 Green Tree Road
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Robertson
This property is listed by: Courtney Robertson (713) 557-5943 Email Realtor
5305 Green Tree Road
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Galleria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University
FOR SALE

6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University Place, TX

Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6339 Buffalo Speedway
4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Pham
This property is listed by: Eric Pham (832) 454-3770 Email Realtor
4608 Oakdale Street
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
4125 Byron Street
West University
FOR SALE

4125 Byron Street
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4125 Byron Street
1414 Banks Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1414 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
1414 Banks Street
2514 Avalon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2514 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2514 Avalon Place
832 Kuhlman Road
Memorial
FOR SALE

832 Kuhlman Road
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
832 Kuhlman Road
3219 University Boulevard
West University
FOR SALE

3219 University Boulevard
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3219 University Boulevard
9111 Memorial Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

9111 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
9111 Memorial Drive
2368 Timber Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2368 Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2368 Timber Lane
5209 Cheena Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5209 Cheena Drive
Houston, TX

$688,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
5209 Cheena Drive
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Galleria
FOR SALE

5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
5110 Valerie Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5110 Valerie Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Thebe Warren
This property is listed by: Thebe Warren (832) 729-3940 Email Realtor
5110 Valerie Street
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Presented by Compass
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X