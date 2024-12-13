Salon Art + Design Comes to Dallas

fbpx
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
01
23

Todd Merrill is bringing his take on intricate interiors to Salon Art + Design Dallas, March 26-30, 2025, at the Block House. (Photo by Peter Baker)

02
23

Boccara Gallery, seen at Salon Art + Design New York 2024, is one of the first confirmed exhibitors at Salon Art + Design Dallas. (Photo by Peter Baker)

03
23

Galerie Mathivet, home to a rarified collection of Art Deco designers, shown at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

04
23

Twenty First Gallery exhibited contemporary lighting, furnishings, and a canvas at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

05
23

Yvel, shown at Salon Art + Design New York 2024, will exhibit at Salon Art + Design Dallas. (Photo by Peter Baker)

06
23

Parisian Art Deco purveyor Galerie Marcilhac is exhibiting at Salon Art + Design Dallas. (Galerie Marcilhac's Booth at Salon Art + Design New York 2024; Photo by Peter Baker)

07
23

Executive director Nicky Dessources leads the Salon Art + Design Dallas 2025 fair. (Photo by Lucas Flores Piran)

08
23

The Block House, originally built as a Masonic Temple in 1941, serves as the venue for Salon Art + Design Dallas' inaugural fair.

09
23

Maisonjaune Studio's take on minimalist interiors shown at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

10
23

Converso Modern's modernist collections welcomed visitors of Salon Art + Design New York. (Photo by Peter Baker)

11
23

David Gill Gallery's important furnishings and objects exhibited at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

12
23

Elisabetta Cipriani Wearable Art seen at Salon Art + Design New York 2024, is among the confirmed exhibitors at Salon Art + Design Dallas in 2025. (Photo by Peter Baker)

13
23

David Kleinberg, Julianne Moore, Evan Lobel, Wendy Goodman on a panel at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

14
23

Gallery FUMI debuted "The Space Inside" by artist Jeremy Anderson at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

15
23

Galerie Chastel-Maréchal exhibited noted French designers circa 1930-1960 at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

16
23

Onishi Gallery spotlighted KOGEI (contemporary craft art from Japan) at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

17
23

Galerie Gabriel presented an expansive collection of modernist furnishings at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

18
23

Paris-based Galerie Negropontes brought furnishings and a selection of artists' jewelry to Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

19
23

Salon Art + Design New York 2024 at Park Avenue Armory (Photo by Peter Baker)

20
23

Maison Gerard placed French Art Deco works in conversation with pieces by the gallery's major contemporary designers at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

21
23

Karl Kemp Antiques exhibited Continental 19th Century antiques, Art Deco, and Mid Century design at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

22
23

Victoria Yakusha Gallery, a trailblazer in Ukrainian collectible design, exhibited at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

23
23

Gallery FUMI debuted "The Space Inside" by artist Jeremy Anderson at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Salon Art Design
Arts

Salon Art + Design Comes to Dallas

A Bold Debut — Your First Look at the Fair's International Lineup

BY // 12.13.24
Todd Merrill is bringing his take on intricate interiors to Salon Art + Design Dallas, March 26-30, 2025, at the Block House. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Boccara Gallery, seen at Salon Art + Design New York 2024, is one of the first confirmed exhibitors at Salon Art + Design Dallas. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Galerie Mathivet, home to a rarified collection of Art Deco designers, shown at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Twenty First Gallery exhibited contemporary lighting, furnishings, and a canvas at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Yvel, shown at Salon Art + Design New York 2024, will exhibit at Salon Art + Design Dallas. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Parisian Art Deco purveyor Galerie Marcilhac is exhibiting at Salon Art + Design Dallas. (Galerie Marcilhac's Booth at Salon Art + Design New York 2024; Photo by Peter Baker)
Executive director Nicky Dessources leads the Salon Art + Design Dallas 2025 fair. (Photo by Lucas Flores Piran)
The Block House, originally built as a Masonic Temple in 1941, serves as the venue for Salon Art + Design Dallas' inaugural fair.
Maisonjaune Studio's take on minimalist interiors shown at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Converso Modern's modernist collections welcomed visitors of Salon Art + Design New York. (Photo by Peter Baker)
David Gill Gallery's important furnishings and objects exhibited at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Elisabetta Cipriani Wearable Art seen at Salon Art + Design New York 2024, is among the confirmed exhibitors at Salon Art + Design Dallas in 2025. (Photo by Peter Baker)
David Kleinberg, Julianne Moore, Evan Lobel, Wendy Goodman on a panel at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Gallery FUMI debuted "The Space Inside" by artist Jeremy Anderson at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Galerie Chastel-Maréchal exhibited noted French designers circa 1930-1960 at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Onishi Gallery spotlighted KOGEI (contemporary craft art from Japan) at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Galerie Gabriel presented an expansive collection of modernist furnishings at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Paris-based Galerie Negropontes brought furnishings and a selection of artists' jewelry to Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Salon Art + Design New York 2024 at Park Avenue Armory (Photo by Peter Baker)
Maison Gerard placed French Art Deco works in conversation with pieces by the gallery's major contemporary designers at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Karl Kemp Antiques exhibited Continental 19th Century antiques, Art Deco, and Mid Century design at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Victoria Yakusha Gallery, a trailblazer in Ukrainian collectible design, exhibited at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)
Gallery FUMI debuted "The Space Inside" by artist Jeremy Anderson at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)
1
23

Todd Merrill is bringing his take on intricate interiors to Salon Art + Design Dallas, March 26-30, 2025, at the Block House. (Photo by Peter Baker)

2
23

Boccara Gallery, seen at Salon Art + Design New York 2024, is one of the first confirmed exhibitors at Salon Art + Design Dallas. (Photo by Peter Baker)

3
23

Galerie Mathivet, home to a rarified collection of Art Deco designers, shown at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

4
23

Twenty First Gallery exhibited contemporary lighting, furnishings, and a canvas at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

5
23

Yvel, shown at Salon Art + Design New York 2024, will exhibit at Salon Art + Design Dallas. (Photo by Peter Baker)

6
23

Parisian Art Deco purveyor Galerie Marcilhac is exhibiting at Salon Art + Design Dallas. (Galerie Marcilhac's Booth at Salon Art + Design New York 2024; Photo by Peter Baker)

7
23

Executive director Nicky Dessources leads the Salon Art + Design Dallas 2025 fair. (Photo by Lucas Flores Piran)

8
23

The Block House, originally built as a Masonic Temple in 1941, serves as the venue for Salon Art + Design Dallas' inaugural fair.

9
23

Maisonjaune Studio's take on minimalist interiors shown at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

10
23

Converso Modern's modernist collections welcomed visitors of Salon Art + Design New York. (Photo by Peter Baker)

11
23

David Gill Gallery's important furnishings and objects exhibited at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

12
23

Elisabetta Cipriani Wearable Art seen at Salon Art + Design New York 2024, is among the confirmed exhibitors at Salon Art + Design Dallas in 2025. (Photo by Peter Baker)

13
23

David Kleinberg, Julianne Moore, Evan Lobel, Wendy Goodman on a panel at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

14
23

Gallery FUMI debuted "The Space Inside" by artist Jeremy Anderson at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

15
23

Galerie Chastel-Maréchal exhibited noted French designers circa 1930-1960 at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

16
23

Onishi Gallery spotlighted KOGEI (contemporary craft art from Japan) at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

17
23

Galerie Gabriel presented an expansive collection of modernist furnishings at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

18
23

Paris-based Galerie Negropontes brought furnishings and a selection of artists' jewelry to Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

19
23

Salon Art + Design New York 2024 at Park Avenue Armory (Photo by Peter Baker)

20
23

Maison Gerard placed French Art Deco works in conversation with pieces by the gallery's major contemporary designers at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

21
23

Karl Kemp Antiques exhibited Continental 19th Century antiques, Art Deco, and Mid Century design at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

22
23

Victoria Yakusha Gallery, a trailblazer in Ukrainian collectible design, exhibited at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

23
23

Gallery FUMI debuted "The Space Inside" by artist Jeremy Anderson at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

Fairs are in the air in 2025. While Houston awaits Untitled Art in the fall (September 18 through 21), Dallas gets its own heralded addition to the fair circuit with Salon Art + Design. Calendar these dates: Wednesday through Sunday, March 26 through 30, at the historic 1941 modernist Block House in the East Quarter district that neighbors downtown and Deep Ellum.

One of the jewels of Sanford L. Smith + Associates’ crown, Salon Art + Design’s signature Manhattan edition enters its 14th year in November, staged in the historic Park Avenue Armory. (SLSA’s other fair imprints include Art Dealers Association of America’s The Art Show and the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America New York’s International Antiquarian Book Fair, both also held at the Park Avenue Armory.)

Dallas is the second and only city outside NYC for this design-focused boutique fair — and it’s the perfect next step for Salon, according to fair director Nicky Dessources. “Bringing the fair to Dallas offers a unique opportunity to celebrate this incredible momentum and become an active participant in the city’s thriving art and design conversation,” Dessources tells PaperCity. “With its fresh and dynamic landscape, Dallas aligns perfectly with Salon’s mission to showcase and elevate the world of design and art in a meaningful and impactful way.”

_DSC5088 Todd Merrill
Todd Merrill, Salon Art + Design New York 2024, is among the first confirmed exhibitors at Salon Art + Design Dallas. (Photo by Peter Baker)

At press time, significant dealers were lining up, including many veterans of Salon’s New York edition. Expect nearly 40 galleries to participate, including some from across the pond.

Confirmed to date are: Boccara Gallery (New York), known for 20th-century tapestries including textiles by Picasso, Léger, and Picabia; DK Farnum (New York), exceptional signed 20th-century estate jewelry by the likes of Verdura, Boucheron, Paul Flato, and Schlumberger; Elisabetta Cipriani (London), wearable art jewelry including artist commissions by Ai Weiwei and Carlos Cruz-Diez, among others; Galerie Marcilhac (Paris), museum-worthy 20th-century French decorative arts, with an emphasis on Art Deco, Ruhlmann to Frank; Galerie Mini Masterpieces (Paris), collectible jewelry crafted by artists, designers, and architects; Priveekollektie (Heusden, the Netherlands), contemporary design, sculpture, painting (especially hyperrealism), and installation work; Todd Merrill Studio (New York), 20th-century design by Baughman, Friedeberg, Paul Evans, and more, paired with contemporary masters of furniture, lighting, ceramics, and glass; and Yvel (Jerusalem, Palm Beach), internationally recognized high jewelry, known for their artistry with pearls.

Salon — which takes place two weeks before Dallas Art Fair (April 10 through 13) and the accompanying Dallas Arts Month (throughout April) — promises to amplify the cultural impact of Spring 2025 in Texas. The Salon team has been on the ground in Dallas, connecting with cognoscenti of the scene, lining up host committee members, and meeting with possible art nonprofits as beneficiaries. (In NYC, DIA Art Foundation is Salon’s beneficiary of ticket proceeds.)

Gift Guide

Swipe
  • PaperCity Holiday Gift Guide 2 Houston
  • PaperCity Holiday Gift Guide 2 Houston
  • PaperCity Holiday Gift Guide 2 Houston
  • PaperCity Holiday Gift Guide 2 Houston
  • PaperCity Holiday Gift Guide 2 Houston
_7CR5723
Boccara Gallery, seen at Salon Art + Design New York 2024, is one of the first confirmed exhibitors at Salon Art + Design Dallas. (Photo by Peter Baker)

Dessources says keeping it local is part of the fair’s mission. “A key focus will be spotlighting Dallas-based artists, designers, and galleries, providing them with a platform to gain national and international recognition,” she says. “Beyond the exhibition space, we are deeply committed to partnering with local museums, cultural institutions, schools, and nonprofits to help nurture the next generation of creators and collectors.”

Then there’s the fiscal impact of this fair. “We’re excited to collaborate with local vendors, suppliers, and craftsmen, ensuring the fair actively contributes to Dallas’ economy,” Dessources says. “On a broader scale, we hope to attract visitors, collectors, galleries, and enthusiasts from outside the region, driving increased business for local hotels, restaurants, and other establishments.”

“Salon Art + Design’s expansion to Dallas is about far more than presenting exceptional art and collectible design,” she says. “It’s about celebrating Dallas’ distinctive cultural identity and strengthening its thriving art and design scene.”

Salon Art + Design Dallas, March 26 through 30, at the Block House, East Quarter; VIP events Wednesday, March 26; keep updated on fair news here

Featured Events
Montage at JW Marriott

Locally Sourced, Luxury Rooted.

Dine with us

Featured Properties

Swipe
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
2526 Crossvine Drive
Open House
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 12/15 Sunday 12 - 3 PM

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$468,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
4423 Lymbar Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4423 Lymbar Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4423 Lymbar Drive
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$382,500 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$307,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
8103 Greenbush Street
Braeswood
FOR SALE

8103 Greenbush Street
Houston, TX

$1,185,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
8103 Greenbush Street
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$599,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,275,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$639,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,289,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$356,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
4135 Amherst Street
Open House
West University Place
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 12/14 Saturday 1 - 3 PM

4135 Amherst Street
West University Place, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4135 Amherst Street
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
10627 Ivyridge Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10627 Ivyridge Road
Houston, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
10627 Ivyridge Road
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$869,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
Montebello | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
3829 Meadow Lake Lane
Royden Oaks
FOR SALE

3829 Meadow Lake Lane
Houston, TX

$1,890,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3829 Meadow Lake Lane
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
2517 Dryden Road
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2517 Dryden Road
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2517 Dryden Road
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Bear Creek South
FOR SALE

4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Katy, TX

$215,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
4000 Purdue Street #156
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #156
Houston, TX

$239,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #156
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X