Salon Art + Design Comes to Dallas

Maison Gerard placed French Art Deco works in conversation with pieces by the gallery's major contemporary designers at Salon Art + Design New York 2024. (Photo by Peter Baker)

Elisabetta Cipriani Wearable Art seen at Salon Art + Design New York 2024, is among the confirmed exhibitors at Salon Art + Design Dallas in 2025. (Photo by Peter Baker)

Boccara Gallery, seen at Salon Art + Design New York 2024, is one of the first confirmed exhibitors at Salon Art + Design Dallas. (Photo by Peter Baker)

Todd Merrill is bringing his take on intricate interiors to Salon Art + Design Dallas, March 26-30, 2025, at the Block House. (Photo by Peter Baker)

Fairs are in the air in 2025. While Houston awaits Untitled Art in the fall (September 18 through 21), Dallas gets its own heralded addition to the fair circuit with Salon Art + Design. Calendar these dates: Wednesday through Sunday, March 26 through 30, at the historic 1941 modernist Block House in the East Quarter district that neighbors downtown and Deep Ellum.

One of the jewels of Sanford L. Smith + Associates’ crown, Salon Art + Design’s signature Manhattan edition enters its 14th year in November, staged in the historic Park Avenue Armory. (SLSA’s other fair imprints include Art Dealers Association of America’s The Art Show and the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America New York’s International Antiquarian Book Fair, both also held at the Park Avenue Armory.)

Dallas is the second and only city outside NYC for this design-focused boutique fair — and it’s the perfect next step for Salon, according to fair director Nicky Dessources. “Bringing the fair to Dallas offers a unique opportunity to celebrate this incredible momentum and become an active participant in the city’s thriving art and design conversation,” Dessources tells PaperCity. “With its fresh and dynamic landscape, Dallas aligns perfectly with Salon’s mission to showcase and elevate the world of design and art in a meaningful and impactful way.”

At press time, significant dealers were lining up, including many veterans of Salon’s New York edition. Expect nearly 40 galleries to participate, including some from across the pond.

Confirmed to date are: Boccara Gallery (New York), known for 20th-century tapestries including textiles by Picasso, Léger, and Picabia; DK Farnum (New York), exceptional signed 20th-century estate jewelry by the likes of Verdura, Boucheron, Paul Flato, and Schlumberger; Elisabetta Cipriani (London), wearable art jewelry including artist commissions by Ai Weiwei and Carlos Cruz-Diez, among others; Galerie Marcilhac (Paris), museum-worthy 20th-century French decorative arts, with an emphasis on Art Deco, Ruhlmann to Frank; Galerie Mini Masterpieces (Paris), collectible jewelry crafted by artists, designers, and architects; Priveekollektie (Heusden, the Netherlands), contemporary design, sculpture, painting (especially hyperrealism), and installation work; Todd Merrill Studio (New York), 20th-century design by Baughman, Friedeberg, Paul Evans, and more, paired with contemporary masters of furniture, lighting, ceramics, and glass; and Yvel (Jerusalem, Palm Beach), internationally recognized high jewelry, known for their artistry with pearls.

Salon — which takes place two weeks before Dallas Art Fair (April 10 through 13) and the accompanying Dallas Arts Month (throughout April) — promises to amplify the cultural impact of Spring 2025 in Texas. The Salon team has been on the ground in Dallas, connecting with cognoscenti of the scene, lining up host committee members, and meeting with possible art nonprofits as beneficiaries. (In NYC, DIA Art Foundation is Salon’s beneficiary of ticket proceeds.)

Dessources says keeping it local is part of the fair’s mission. “A key focus will be spotlighting Dallas-based artists, designers, and galleries, providing them with a platform to gain national and international recognition,” she says. “Beyond the exhibition space, we are deeply committed to partnering with local museums, cultural institutions, schools, and nonprofits to help nurture the next generation of creators and collectors.”

Then there’s the fiscal impact of this fair. “We’re excited to collaborate with local vendors, suppliers, and craftsmen, ensuring the fair actively contributes to Dallas’ economy,” Dessources says. “On a broader scale, we hope to attract visitors, collectors, galleries, and enthusiasts from outside the region, driving increased business for local hotels, restaurants, and other establishments.”

“Salon Art + Design’s expansion to Dallas is about far more than presenting exceptional art and collectible design,” she says. “It’s about celebrating Dallas’ distinctive cultural identity and strengthening its thriving art and design scene.”

Salon Art + Design Dallas, March 26 through 30, at the Block House, East Quarter; VIP events Wednesday, March 26; keep updated on fair news here.