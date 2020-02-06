Rock Stars and Brain Scientists to Take Dallas’ SOLUNA Festival to a New Level

Du Yun and OK Miss will perform at the Crow Museum of Art on April 3.

It still feels very much like February outside, but SOLUNA 2020 is set to heat things up in Dallas this spring. With a lineup that includes Grammy Award-winning alt-rock band The Flaming Lips in collaboration with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, this will be one of the hottest tickets in the city.

The sixth annual Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger SOLUNA International Music and Arts Festival runs from April 3 to 21 at venues throughout the Dallas Arts District and the city, including Klyde Warren Park, the Winspear Opera House and the Meyerson Symphony Center. Featuring both Dallas and internationally-renowned artists, musicians, scientists and thinkers, the three-week cultural celebration will present interactive performances in dance and theatre, music, the visual arts, film and lecture. And, for the cerebral, a symposium of brain scientists will explore the powerful effects of music on our gray matter.

The festival will kick off on April 3 with the local premiere of Franz Schmidt’s The Book With Seven Seals, conducted by Fabio Luisi. The monumental work is rarely performed throughout the world in its entirety. It will be here, featuring both the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Dallas Symphony Chorus in concert as they perform the piece for the first time ever in Dallas.

SOLUNA also includes several other immersive experiences that combine both the musical and the visual arts. On April 21, The Kronos Quartet will play alongside the documentary, A Thousand Thoughts, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Documentary filmmaker Sam Green will narrate the film while the Quartet performs the score.

And on April 19, the Meyerson Symphony Hall will light up with the SOLUNA 2020 headline event. Led by Wayne Coyne, the Flaming Lips will perform their album, The Soft Bulletin, together with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra conducted by Christopher Dragon.

The full schedule of SOLUNA 2020 events is available here, and festival passes and tickets to individual events are on sale now.