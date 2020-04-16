Southern Comfort in a Cookbook

Dot was running late, so she threw her breakfast in her purse and headed out the door. Acrylic on wood panel. 2010, in A Good Meal Is Hard to Find

One of the most unique art volumes this spring doubles as a cookbook, one of our favorite types of literature in our current shelter-at-home state. We’re smitten with Chronicle Books’ new release, A Good Meal Is Hard to Find: Storied Recipes from the Deep South. Co-author Amy C. Evans is a Texas talent who straddles the world of art and food — a nationally collected painter as well as a culinary historian. A Good Meal serves up an ode to the region’s tradition of gathering around a home-cooked meal and represents a collaboration between Evans and James Beard Award-winning cook and author Martha Hall Foose, based in Mississippi.

Camille’s grandmother loved Duke’s mayonnaise and costume jewelry.

Acrylic on wood panel. 2008, in A Good Meal Is Hard to Find

Foose crafted the 60 recipes in this cookbook as a call and response to her collaborator’s 60 paintings, which were inspired by fictional Southern women and their prowess in the kitchen. Our fave mash-ups of cooking and art: Camille’s Bridge Club Egg Salad (Duke’s mayonnaise required), Clementine’s Crawfish Puppies Dipped in Queso (inspired by Houston’s shuttered Felix Mexican Restaurant), and the decadent Dot’s Sweet Potato and Bacon Purse Pie.