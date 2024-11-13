World Class Street Artist Makes Beloved Cartoons Pop In Houston — Mr.D 1987 Is Even Planning an Arty Frenchgiving

"Toying Around," 2024, is on view at Alliance Francaise de Houston. Disclaimer: Alliance Francaise support artists and their rights to express themselves. The content of this exhibition reflects the artist’s vision and is not an endorsement by Alliance Francaise (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

Mr. D 1987's alter ego "Mr. G" and Babe City Blooms' "Unicorn" are on view at Alliance Francaise de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

Eric Barruetta, DJ "Little Martin" Prendergast, Sully Barruetta at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

"MAGA Banana," 2024, is on view at Alliance Francaise de Houston. Disclaimer: Alliance Francaise support artists and their rights to express themselves. The content of this exhibition reflects the artist’s vision and is not an endorsement by Alliance Francaise (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

Mr. D 1987's "Cats and Dogs," 2024 is on view at Alliance Francaise de Houston. Disclaimer: Alliance Francaise support artists and their rights to express themselves. The content of this exhibition reflects the artist’s vision and is not an endorsement by Alliance Francaise (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

Jacques Fox gets into the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

For his first solo exhibition in three years, French-American street artist Sébastien “Mr.D 1987” Boileau transformed the historic Alliance Française de Houston headquarters with murals and paintings dedicated to beloved cartoons, French culture and political satire.

The unforgettable Halloween-inspired opening of Mr.D 1987’s “Frenchies & Friends” exhibit brought together more than 250 art lovers, many in costumes of their favorite comic characters. (For more on Mr.D 1987, read Catherine D. Anspon’s PaperCity profile of the artist.)

The exhibition features several well-known cartoon characters transported to unexpected settings, from a painting of Bart Simpson strongly encouraging viewers to vote to a Parisian minion from Despicable Me. As attendees arrived at Alliance Française de Houston, they were welcomed by a 10-foot psychedelic, garden gnome statue designed by Mr.D 1987 and an enormous plush unicorn decked out with flowers from Babe City Blooms.

As playful pop-art abounded, attendees were also directed to an exclusive adults-only gallery featuring several politically-charged works critiquing President-elect Donald Trump. Filled to the brim with balloons, the adults-only room blends powerful political satire with child-like joy.

Fine Art & Fresh Air

Outside, the party continued. Mr.D 1987 enraptured everyone with a live painting demonstration, creating a massive mural on Alliance Française’s courtyard fence that incorporated iconic American cartoon characters. Painted on the back wall of Alliance Française, Frenchies in Houston is Mr.D 1987’s homage to his favorite childhood French cartoons with an added Texas flair. DJs Little Martin and Bloom set the energy high as they spun tunes outside, while art lovers mingled and indulged on caviar courtesy of Altima Caviar.

“Frenchies & Friends” will remain on view at Alliance Française de Houston through Saturday, December 14. Everyone can see Mr.D 1987’s compelling pop art for themselves and experience the psychedelic, graffiti-style works. This unique show also brings a range of special events. Each Saturday of the exhibition’s run features a Meet The Artist session from 10 am to 1 pm, during which attendees can get exclusive merchandise signed, chat about the exhibition and enjoy authentic French pastries.

On Thursday, November 21, a select few will have the chance to celebrate “Frenchgiving,” a pop-up dinner hosted by Karla Modesto of Babe City Blooms. This intimate dinner set against the colorful backdrop of “Frenchies & Friends” will fit 24 diners and features a spread of raclette cheese, sides and wine. Tickets for “Frenchgiving” can be purchased here.

PC Seen: French Consul General Valérie Baraban, Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz, Anat Ronen, Brinn Miracle, David Lake, Emilie Duval, Fabien Castanier, Gin Braverman, Henry Hunt, Karine Parker-Lemoyne, Michael Mandola, Natasha Prehu, Parmis Salmanian, Robin Pilcher, Rod Ryan, Yvonamor Palix, Vy and Jim Hopkins.