Jacques Fox gets into the “Frenchies & Friends” opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Mr. D 1987’s “Cats and Dogs,” 2024 is on view at Alliance Francaise de Houston. Disclaimer: Alliance Francaise support artists and their rights to express themselves. The content of this exhibition reflects the artist’s vision and is not an endorsement by Alliance Francaise” (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Anne Breux, Mr. D 1987 celebrate the opening of “Frenchies & Friends” at Alliance Francaise de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Parmis Salmanian, Abby Nguyen
Mr. D 1987’s alter ego “Mr. G” and Babe City Blooms’ “Unicorn” are on view at Alliance Francaise de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Arts / Galleries

World Class Street Artist Makes Beloved Cartoons Pop In Houston — Mr.D 1987 Is Even Planning an Arty Frenchgiving

Psychedelic, Graffiti-Style Works Draw a Crowd

BY // 11.12.24
Jacques Fox gets into the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Karla Modesto, Maverick Modesto, Sebastien "Mr. D 1987" Boileau, Louis Boileau at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Mr. D 1987's "Cats and Dogs," 2024 is on view at Alliance Francaise de Houston. Disclaimer: Alliance Francaise support artists and their rights to express themselves. The content of this exhibition reflects the artist’s vision and is not an endorsement by Alliance Francaise (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Aaron Baraban, French Consul General Valérie Baraban, Mr.D 1987 at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Odile Legay, Donna Tennant, Henry Hunt at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
DJ Bloom at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Anne Breux, Mr. D 1987 celebrate the opening of "Frenchies & Friends" at Alliance Francaise de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Josh & Tina Zulu at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Sladjana & Gene Blythe at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Natasha Prehu, Élodie Ricolfi at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Karla Modesto, Krista Davenport at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
"MAGA Banana," 2024, is on view at Alliance Francaise de Houston. Disclaimer: Alliance Francaise support artists and their rights to express themselves. The content of this exhibition reflects the artist’s vision and is not an endorsement by Alliance Francaise (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Parmis Salmanian, Abby Nguyen at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Jennifer Penchas at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Eric Barruetta, DJ "Little Martin" Prendergast, Sully Barruetta at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Summer Rabie, Rachel Miranda at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Emily Long, Yvonamor Palix, Josh & Tina Zulu, Emilie Duval at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Rod Ryan, Kat Garrett at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Mr. D 1987's alter ego "Mr. G" and Babe City Blooms' "Unicorn" are on view at Alliance Francaise de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Vy & Jim Hopkins at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Michael Mandola, Gin Braverman at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
"Toying Around," 2024, is on view at Alliance Francaise de Houston. Disclaimer: Alliance Francaise support artists and their rights to express themselves. The content of this exhibition reflects the artist’s vision and is not an endorsement by Alliance Francaise (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Karine Parker-Lemoyne, Karla Modesto at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Claudia Diaz, Aisha Khan at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Karen Hernandez, Martine Marchand, Marcelo Saenz, Karla Modesto, Adrian Dueñas at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Brinn Miracle, Alira Miracle at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Marc Favre, Jean-Francois Bonneté at the "Frenchies & Friends" opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
For his first solo exhibition in three years, French-American street artist Sébastien “Mr.D 1987” Boileau transformed the historic Alliance Française de Houston headquarters with murals and paintings dedicated to beloved cartoons, French culture and political satire.

The unforgettable Halloween-inspired opening of Mr.D 1987’s “Frenchies & Friends” exhibit brought together more than 250 art lovers, many in costumes of their favorite comic characters. (For more on Mr.D 1987, read Catherine D. Anspon’s PaperCity profile of the artist.)

Parmis Salmanian, Abby Nguyen
Parmis Salmanian, Abby Nguyen at the “Frenchies & Friends” opening celebration at Alliance Française de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

The exhibition features several well-known cartoon characters transported to unexpected settings, from a painting of Bart Simpson strongly encouraging viewers to vote to a Parisian minion from Despicable Me. As attendees arrived at Alliance Française de Houston, they were welcomed by a 10-foot psychedelic, garden gnome statue designed by Mr.D 1987 and an enormous plush unicorn decked out with flowers from Babe City Blooms.

As playful pop-art abounded, attendees were also directed to an exclusive adults-only gallery featuring several politically-charged works critiquing President-elect Donald Trump. Filled to the brim with balloons, the adults-only room blends powerful political satire with child-like joy.

Fine Art & Fresh Air

Outside, the party continued. Mr.D 1987 enraptured everyone with a live painting demonstration, creating a massive mural on Alliance Française’s courtyard fence that incorporated iconic American cartoon characters. Painted on the back wall of Alliance Française, Frenchies in Houston is Mr.D 1987’s homage to his favorite childhood French cartoons with an added Texas flair. DJs Little Martin and Bloom set the energy high as they spun tunes outside, while art lovers mingled and indulged on caviar courtesy of Altima Caviar.

Anne Breux, Mr. D 1987 celebrate the opening of “Frenchies & Friends” at Alliance Francaise de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Anne Breux, Mr.D 1987 celebrate the opening of “Frenchies & Friends” at Alliance Francaise de Houston. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

“Frenchies & Friends” will remain on view at Alliance Française de Houston through Saturday, December 14. Everyone can see Mr.D 1987’s compelling pop art for themselves and experience the psychedelic, graffiti-style works. This unique show also brings a range of special events. Each Saturday of the exhibition’s run features a Meet The Artist session from 10 am to 1 pm, during which attendees can get exclusive merchandise signed, chat about the exhibition and enjoy authentic French pastries.

Set Your Holiday Table

On Thursday, November 21, a select few will have the chance to celebrate “Frenchgiving,” a pop-up dinner hosted by Karla Modesto of Babe City Blooms. This intimate dinner set against the colorful backdrop of “Frenchies & Friends” will fit 24 diners and features a spread of raclette cheese, sides and wine. Tickets for “Frenchgiving” can be purchased here.

PC Seen: French Consul General Valérie Baraban, Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz, Anat Ronen, Brinn Miracle, David Lake, Emilie Duval, Fabien Castanier, Gin Braverman, Henry Hunt, Karine Parker-Lemoyne, Michael Mandola, Natasha Prehu, Parmis Salmanian, Robin Pilcher, Rod Ryan, Yvonamor Palix, Vy and Jim Hopkins. 

