Arts / Galleries / Arts - The Woodlands

New Boutique Craft Show Is Coming to The Woodlands — This Community Becomes Even Artier With Another Major Event

Get Ready For the Texas Fine Craft Show

BY // 08.21.24
Get ready for a one-of-a-kind experience with the Texas Fine Craft Show coming to The Woodlands. This curated boutique event is led by The Woodlands Arts Council vice president Haley Garcia. It will take over the Westin at The Woodlands from November 1 through November 3.

“I could not be more thrilled to be a part of our inaugural fine craft show and to share with The Woodlands what fine craft truly is,” Garcia says. “This event is an amazing addition to our long-standing and popular arts festival. I know it will become a staple for all of us art lovers for years to come.”

Artists from across the country, working in diverse mediums, will be featured in the show. Categories include wearable art, ceramics, paper, metal, wood, decorative fiber, glass and jewelry. Highlights include local artists Doni Langlois and Cathra-Anne Barker, a notable presence at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.

“The artists are coming from all over the country to share their fine craft talent,” executive director and CEO of The Woodlands Arts Council Jenny Carattini-Wright says. “We hope attending and supporting this show will help grow an appreciation for the art of fine craft.”

The weekend will begin with “Cheers!,” a shopping opportunity on Friday, November 1, from 4 pm to 8 pm. This exclusive event provides the first opportunity to purchase unique fine crafts while enjoying bubbles, hors d’oeuvres and more. Tickets run $150 each and grant full access to “Cheers” and all the weekend’s activities.

The Texas Fine Craft Show will continue on Saturday, November 2, from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday, November 3, from noon to 5 pm. Single-day tickets for those days are available for $28. Free parking is being provided by Howard Hughes.

Proceeds from ticket sales will support The Woodlands Arts Council’s Microgrant Program, which benefits arts educators, organizations, students and independent artists throughout Montgomery County.

In the meantime, art lovers will want to check out the Young Maker’s Market on September 7 at Market Street. More than 50 students, aged 8 to 18, will display their artistic creations in a one-day mini-arts festival from 10 am to 3 pm.

 For more information and tickets to the inaugural Texas Fine Craft Show in The Woodlands, happening November 1 through November 3, go here.

