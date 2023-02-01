An Insider’s Guide to the Hampton’s Most Artful Haunts

The Arts Center at Duck Creek, East Hampton

It sounds like a cliche, but it’s not: The Arts Center at Duck Creek Farms is a gift to our community of South Fork and a model for anyone anywhere who seeks innovative and vibrant ways of preserving history and legacy while transforming it. At the heart of any healthy community is the economy of sharing, and at that core is where the arts live, thrive, and are meant to be. On any given day, you will see artists, musicians, art and music lovers, working stiffs, retirees, young families with young kids, or people from just down the road who are taking some time off, looking for distractions, strolling the grounds, and taking in the brilliance of Duck Creek’s exhibitions and performances.

It’s a wonder that in the middle of nowhere, off the beaten path, on this modest piece of property with an old house and barn, you find a place where innovative and unpredictable programming for the arts brings your day to life. — Eric Fischl