Unlikely Artist Duos Get the Centerstage Treatment at Houston’s Throughline Collective — When Creative Teamwork Rules

Luisa Duarte and Jonas Criscoe in their exhibit "Where the Lines Meet" (Photo by Sofia Westerman)

Carolina Borja and Angela Chen are the next artist duo coming to Throughline Collective. (Photo by Lorena Molina)

Houston’s Throughline Collective artist group is putting on its second duo exhibition with a collection from Luisa Duarte and Jonas Criscoe. “Where the Lines Meet” effortlessly combines the two artists’ works through their use of printmaking and the juxtaposition of their individual styles.

This modern art exhibit can be found in the retail area of Isabella Court, a Spanish Colonial Revival style complex in Houston built in the 1920s. It is on view through this Saturday, June 29.

Throughline is a collective of 20 artisans including painters, sculptors, photographers, multimedia artists and more. The group came on the Houston art scene in December 2023 with two 10-person exhibitions, and started putting on its new duo exhibitions this spring. Each art duo displays their work for four weeks at a time, with two weeks in-between shows.

Where the Lines Meet explores the nature of lines, and what is created when they intersect. In this Throughline gallery, you will find a love of printmaking, from monotypes and etchings to collage and mixed media works.

Venezuelan-born Duarte takes a more subtle approach to her art, using sharp-edged shapes that reflect the sensibility of her architectural background. Her work, intertwined with Criscoe’s, perfectly creates a calm moment in the midst of his storm. Cisco’s bold, loud pieces are seated on chunky wooden canvas, completely in opposition to Duarte’s minimal black frames.

This Houston art duo has enjoyed an unlikely compatibility.

The Allen Swipe















Next

“I thought that it was going to take us a long time to select (the pieces), but it was so natural,” Duarte tells PaperCity. “I think our works talk together and have a beautiful conversation, and we fixed (the exhibition) in one half-day.”

Instead of simply splitting the studio in half, an easy way to co-exhibit, the artists mixed their pieces together throughout the space, acting as curators of their own works. Criscoe also felt a natural bond in the installation.

“I really enjoy this, installing them (the art),” Criscoe says. “It’s always in the layout, and the way pieces are placed on the wall tells the story of the exhibit.”

The following exhibition will be from Carolina Borja and Angela Chen. It is titled “Ground Cover.” Borja’s sculptures explore the materiality of confronting objects, inspired by interactions between natural landscapes and urban concrete foundations, while Chen presents photo-object ensembles reflecting the “aesthetics of immigrant resourcefulness.”

Throughline Collective’s “Where the Lines Meet” by Luisa Duarte and Jonas Criscoe, is showing at Isabella Court (3909 Main Street) through this Saturday, June 29. The next exhibition, “Ground Cover” by Carolina Borja and Angela Chen will be on view Friday, July 12 through Saturday, August 10. An artist reception with Borja and Chen at Isabella Court is set for Friday, July 12 from 6 pm to 9 pm. Learn more about Throughline here.