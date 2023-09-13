Fort Worth’s WestBend and Amon Carter Museum of American Art Team Up For A Must-See Photography Installation

Satisfy your appetite and your love of nature on the Quince patio at WestBend.

The 14-piece installation at WestBend focuses on photographers’ innovative techniques using shadows and light.

Visit WestBend for shopping, dining, and cultural immersion all wrapped into one.

Looking for an extraordinary shopping, dining, and cultural experience all in one place with proximity to Texas Christian University and the Trinity Trails? Your wishes are granted at Fort Worth’s WestBend.

And now, in collaboration with Fort Worth’s Amon Carter Museum of American Art, the community can enjoy a brand new exhibit called Experimental Photography. This 14-piece installation includes work focusing on photographers’ innovative techniques using shadows and light. The selection will include work from the 1940s to the 2000s, by artists such as Barbara Crane, Ellen Carey, Carlotta Corpron, and more.

“Public art plays an important role at all of our properties because it is a great unifier and source of joy and learning,” says Cassie King, Trademark Property’s Senior Director of Design and Placemaking.

WestBend is a destination that offers much more than normal mixed-use space. The thoughtful collaboration with the local art museum enhances the community and enriches the lives of all those who visit.

After enjoying the exhibit, fill up on delicious food at one of the fabulous WestBend options. Check out the newly renovated HG Sply Co. patio. Cooler days ahead mean those amazing river views are calling. Restaurant options are vast and include more favorites like Quince, Mamaka Bowls, and Shake Shack. Save room for an ice cream cone at Van Leeuwen.

Round out the day with a little shopping. WestBend features up-and-coming brands and concepts like johnnie-o, Karl’s Fishing & Outdoor, Rowan, dear hannah, and Warby Parker. You’ll find a little bit of everything in this highly curated and localized tenant mix.

For much more on this exciting photography exhibit and everything else WestBend has to offer, check out its full website.