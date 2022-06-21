Wild Lights Transform Houston’s Orange Show Into a Sanctum of Wonders — This is No Ordinary Art Auction

Zoya Tommy, Mary Headrick (Photo by Alex Barber)
Honorees James Surls & Charmaine Locke (Photo by Alex Barber)
DiverseWorks executive director Xandra Eden, Patrick Renner (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sherry Owens (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sarah Sudhoff, Bennie Flores Ansell (Photo by Alex Barber)
Thedra Cullar-Ledford, Alton DuLaney, Tara Tomicic (Photo by Alex Barber)
Fiona McPhedran & Doug Hickman (Photo by Alex Barber)
Rita Santamaria, Steve & Isha Santamaria (Photo by Alex Barber)
Don Mafrige Jr., Phillip & Audrey Davis, Shannon Hall (Photo by Alex Barber)
Heidi & David Gerger (Photo by Alex Barber)
Kelly Provine, Sahar Tahir, Mahenou Ilahi, Kirston Otis (Photo by Alex Barber)
Andrew Richardson & Yvonne Garcia (Photo by Alex Barber)
Eric & Amy Moen (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sharon Kopriva, honoree Charmaine Locke, Sherry Owens, Rachel Gardner, Nancy Johnson (Photo by Alex Barber)
Tara Tomicic, Rick Paulson & Susan Budge, Alton DuLaney (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sixto Wagan, Matt Manalo, Bennie Flores Ansell (Photo by Alex Barber)
01
16

Zoya Tommy, Mary Headrick (Photo by Alex Barber)

02
16

Honorees James Surls & Charmaine Locke (Photo by Alex Barber)

03
16

DiverseWorks executive director Xandra Eden, Patrick Renner (Photo by Alex Barber)

04
16

Sherry Owens (Photo by Alex Barber)

05
16

Sarah Sudhoff, Bennie Flores Ansell (Photo by Alex Barber)

06
16

Thedra Cullar-Ledford, Alton DuLaney, Tara Tomicic (Photo by Alex Barber)

07
16

Fiona McPhedran & Doug Hickman (Photo by Alex Barber)

08
16

Rita Santamaria, Steve & Isha Santamaria (Photo by Alex Barber)

09
16

Don Mafrige Jr., Phillip & Audrey Davis, Shannon Hall (Photo by Alex Barber)

10
16

Heidi & David Gerger (Photo by Alex Barber)

11
16

Kelly Provine, Sahar Tahir, Mahenou Ilahi, Kirston Otis (Photo by Alex Barber)

12
16

Andrew Richardson & Yvonne Garcia (Photo by Alex Barber)

13
16

Eric & Amy Moen (Photo by Alex Barber)

14
16

Sharon Kopriva, honoree Charmaine Locke, Sherry Owens, Rachel Gardner, Nancy Johnson (Photo by Alex Barber)

15
16

Tara Tomicic, Rick Paulson & Susan Budge, Alton DuLaney (Photo by Alex Barber)

16
16

Sixto Wagan, Matt Manalo, Bennie Flores Ansell (Photo by Alex Barber)

Zoya Tommy, Mary Headrick (Photo by Alex Barber)
Honorees James Surls & Charmaine Locke (Photo by Alex Barber)
DiverseWorks executive director Xandra Eden, Patrick Renner (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sherry Owens (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sarah Sudhoff, Bennie Flores Ansell (Photo by Alex Barber)
Thedra Cullar-Ledford, Alton DuLaney, Tara Tomicic (Photo by Alex Barber)
Fiona McPhedran & Doug Hickman (Photo by Alex Barber)
Rita Santamaria, Steve & Isha Santamaria (Photo by Alex Barber)
Don Mafrige Jr., Phillip & Audrey Davis, Shannon Hall (Photo by Alex Barber)
Heidi & David Gerger (Photo by Alex Barber)
Kelly Provine, Sahar Tahir, Mahenou Ilahi, Kirston Otis (Photo by Alex Barber)
Andrew Richardson & Yvonne Garcia (Photo by Alex Barber)
Eric & Amy Moen (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sharon Kopriva, honoree Charmaine Locke, Sherry Owens, Rachel Gardner, Nancy Johnson (Photo by Alex Barber)
Tara Tomicic, Rick Paulson & Susan Budge, Alton DuLaney (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sixto Wagan, Matt Manalo, Bennie Flores Ansell (Photo by Alex Barber)
Arts / Museums

Wild Lights Transform Houston’s Orange Show Into a Sanctum of Wonders — This is No Ordinary Art Auction

Boosting DiverseWorks While Honoring Two Powerful Texas Artists

BY Caitlin Hsu and Vivian Phillips // 06.20.22
photography Alex Barber
Zoya Tommy, Mary Headrick (Photo by Alex Barber)
Honorees James Surls & Charmaine Locke (Photo by Alex Barber)
DiverseWorks executive director Xandra Eden, Patrick Renner (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sherry Owens (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sarah Sudhoff, Bennie Flores Ansell (Photo by Alex Barber)
Thedra Cullar-Ledford, Alton DuLaney, Tara Tomicic (Photo by Alex Barber)
Fiona McPhedran & Doug Hickman (Photo by Alex Barber)
Rita Santamaria, Steve & Isha Santamaria (Photo by Alex Barber)
Don Mafrige Jr., Phillip & Audrey Davis, Shannon Hall (Photo by Alex Barber)
Heidi & David Gerger (Photo by Alex Barber)
Kelly Provine, Sahar Tahir, Mahenou Ilahi, Kirston Otis (Photo by Alex Barber)
Andrew Richardson & Yvonne Garcia (Photo by Alex Barber)
Eric & Amy Moen (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sharon Kopriva, honoree Charmaine Locke, Sherry Owens, Rachel Gardner, Nancy Johnson (Photo by Alex Barber)
Tara Tomicic, Rick Paulson & Susan Budge, Alton DuLaney (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sixto Wagan, Matt Manalo, Bennie Flores Ansell (Photo by Alex Barber)
1
16

Zoya Tommy, Mary Headrick (Photo by Alex Barber)

2
16

Honorees James Surls & Charmaine Locke (Photo by Alex Barber)

3
16

DiverseWorks executive director Xandra Eden, Patrick Renner (Photo by Alex Barber)

4
16

Sherry Owens (Photo by Alex Barber)

5
16

Sarah Sudhoff, Bennie Flores Ansell (Photo by Alex Barber)

6
16

Thedra Cullar-Ledford, Alton DuLaney, Tara Tomicic (Photo by Alex Barber)

7
16

Fiona McPhedran & Doug Hickman (Photo by Alex Barber)

8
16

Rita Santamaria, Steve & Isha Santamaria (Photo by Alex Barber)

9
16

Don Mafrige Jr., Phillip & Audrey Davis, Shannon Hall (Photo by Alex Barber)

10
16

Heidi & David Gerger (Photo by Alex Barber)

11
16

Kelly Provine, Sahar Tahir, Mahenou Ilahi, Kirston Otis (Photo by Alex Barber)

12
16

Andrew Richardson & Yvonne Garcia (Photo by Alex Barber)

13
16

Eric & Amy Moen (Photo by Alex Barber)

14
16

Sharon Kopriva, honoree Charmaine Locke, Sherry Owens, Rachel Gardner, Nancy Johnson (Photo by Alex Barber)

15
16

Tara Tomicic, Rick Paulson & Susan Budge, Alton DuLaney (Photo by Alex Barber)

16
16

Sixto Wagan, Matt Manalo, Bennie Flores Ansell (Photo by Alex Barber)

The Wild Light Dinner and Auction, held at Houston’s Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, was an illuminated evening that honored artist James Surls and Charmaine Locke, two of the founders of the Texas contemporary scene as we know it. The evening benefited DiverseWorks’ production of “A Gift From the Bower,” an outdoor multidisciplinary exhibition that will be unveiled during Earth Day Weekend in 2023 — coinciding with James Surls’ 80th birthday.

The exhibition will be presented at Splendora Gardens, the former home and studio of Surls and Locke, and will feature all the artists from Wild Light.

Long, elegant dinner tables await guests (Photo by Alex Barber)
Long, elegant dinner tables await guests (Photo by Alex Barber)

Upon arrival, guests were immediately blown away by the exquisite light fixtures that filled the cavernous Orange Show warehouse. Wild Light took its title from these sculptures, which were offered in the silent auction by 13 talents with ties to Texas. The artists chose between donating 50 percent, 70 percent, or 100 percent of the sale of their piece to DiverseWorks. All the artworks found new homes, putting more than $120,000 in the DiverseWorks coffers for the project.

Isha and Steve Santamaria acquired Sherry Owens’s Wild Roost, while Doug Hickman and Fiona McPhedran walked away with James Surls’s Lighted Eyes and John Calaway’s Starry Tower. Patrick Renner’s swamp blossom went to Mahenou Ilahi, and Lina Dib’s Bowers and Birds was scooped up by Amy Moen.

Guests enjoyed an exquisite dinner under a canopy of these light fixtures. Assembly HTX served a multi-course vegetarian feast consisting of blistered Shishido peppers, wild greens, wild mushroom and olive oil cake. Hailing from the Third Ward, Chef Shakti Baum, the owner of Assembly, is a regular guest chef on KPRC’s Houston Life TV show.

FYI: The Orange Show, an art installation created by the late Jeff McKissack in honor of oranges, his favorite fruit, was generous enough to lend the venue. Created solely from found objects and simple building materials, The Orange Show has grown into one of America’s most iconic pieces of performance architecture and proved to be a stunning setting for Wild Light.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential

The evening was accompanied with live music by vintage rock and country cover band Seven’s Edge, led by Rick Paulson and synth musician Guadalupe Rocha, also known as Epul Roch.

Guests take in the Wild Light fixtures (Photo by Alex Barber)
Guests take in the Wild Light fixtures (Photo by Alex Barber)

PC Seen: DiverseWorks executive director Xandra Eden; creators and their artworks Leticia Bajuyo‘s Let There Be Light, Susan Budge‘s Star Light, John Calaway‘s Starry Tower, Carlos Canul and Rachel Gardner‘s Dwell, Lina Dib‘s Bowers and Birds, Ronald Llewellyn Jones Souls of Black Folks [Deposited Into a Construct], Sharon Kopriva‘s Female Fetish Lantern, Charmaine Locke‘s Disturbance in the Gulf Coast, Jack Massing‘s Illuminated Waste Stream, Sherry Owens Wild Roost, Patrick Renner‘s swamp blossom, James Surls‘, Lighted Eyes, and George Tobolowsky‘s, Light in the Sky; and more acolytes of art Catherine and Brian James, Heidi and David Gerger, Thedra Cullar-Ledford, Alton DuLaney, Tara Tomicic, Nancy Johnson, Kelly Provine, Sahar Tahir, and Kirston Otis.

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
A Notable, No-Frills Dive Bar by SMU, a Unique Burger Joint in Plano, and More Dallas Food Accolades
A Notable, No-Frills Dive Bar by SMU, a Unique Burger Joint in Plano, and More Dallas Food Accolades
Bishop Arts Transforms to Kick Off Summer, a Las Vegas Group Bets Big on Dallas, and More Local Restaurant News to Know
Bishop Arts Transforms to Kick Off Summer, a Las Vegas Group Bets Big on Dallas, and More Local Restaurant News to Know
Hudson House Owners Announce A New Seafood Concept, A Champagne Bar Debuts, and Local Spots Make Yelp’s Top Texas 100
Hudson House Owners Announce A New Seafood Concept, A Champagne Bar Debuts, and Local Spots Make Yelp’s Top Texas 100
A Buzzy Omakase Restaurant in Deep Ellum, a Chic Café on Lower Greenville, and an LA Ice Cream Import
A Buzzy Omakase Restaurant in Deep Ellum, a Chic Café on Lower Greenville, and an LA Ice Cream Import
A Mexico City-Import Makes Its U.S. Debut, A Favorite Bar Returns, and a Lower Greenville Staple Says Goodbye After 7 Years
A Mexico City-Import Makes Its U.S. Debut, A Favorite Bar Returns, and a Lower Greenville Staple Says Goodbye After 7 Years
The Dallas Dish — Dolce Riviera Returns and Two Cool Dallas Bars Earn National Recognition
The Dallas Dish — Dolce Riviera Returns and Two Cool Dallas Bars Earn National Recognition
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
9909 Pine Lake Dr
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

9909 Pine Lake Dr
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
9909 Pine Lake Dr
5630 Longmont Dr
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5630 Longmont Dr
Houston, TX

$3,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
5630 Longmont Dr
2701 Westheimer #12G/H
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer #12G/H
Houston, TX

$780,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer #12G/H
11219 Claymore Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11219 Claymore Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11219 Claymore Rd
2221 Welch St #502
Chateau 10
FOR SALE

2221 Welch St #502
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
2221 Welch St #502
2346 Underwood St
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2346 Underwood St
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2346 Underwood St
344 W 24th St
Heights
FOR SALE

344 W 24th St
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
344 W 24th St
1132 Gray Moss Ln
Hilshire Village
FOR SALE

1132 Gray Moss Ln
Houston, TX

$1,689,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
1132 Gray Moss Ln
2041 Claremont Ln
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2041 Claremont Ln
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2041 Claremont Ln
2310 Poinciana Dr
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

2310 Poinciana Dr
Houston, TX

$639,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Rife and Haley Green
This property is listed by: Meg Rife and Haley Green (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
2310 Poinciana Dr
6120 Community Dr
West University
FOR SALE

6120 Community Dr
West University Place, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
6120 Community Dr
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
4126 Villanova
West University
FOR SALE

4126 Villanova
Houston, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4126 Villanova
3661 Glen Haven Blvd
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3661 Glen Haven Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Elissa Kirkham
This property is listed by: Elissa Kirkham (832) 443-1500 Email Realtor
3661 Glen Haven Blvd
11842 Bayhurst Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11842 Bayhurst Dr
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$2,799,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Andress
This property is listed by: Becky Andress (832) 443-4418 Email Realtor
11842 Bayhurst Dr
3427 Lanyard Place
Laffites Cove
FOR SALE

3427 Lanyard Place
Galveston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3427 Lanyard Place
5907 Bayou Glen Rd
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5907 Bayou Glen Rd
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
5907 Bayou Glen Rd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X