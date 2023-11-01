The Woodlands Gets a New Texas Fine Craft Show From the Same Group Behind the Renowned Waterway Arts Festival

The Fine Craft Show will be held at The Woodlands Resort, which just underwent a substantial renovation. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Resort)

The Woodlands Arts Council is starting a new Texas Fine Craft Show, expanding the art-loving community’s offerings. The first-ever Texas Fine Craft Show is planned for next November 1 through November 3, 2024 at The Woodlands Resort.

The show will welcome art lovers to a curated indoor environment that celebrates the art of fine craft. This intimate show, with space for approximately 70 artisans, will display hand-crafted works from fiber, wood, jewelry, glass and ceramic juried fine artisans using techniques from around the world. A VIP Preview Party will be held the first day of the festival as an exclusive first-look luxury shopping experience. More events are planned throughout the weekend, including Q+As and workshops.

Already the producers of the renowned The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival, The Woodlands Arts Council is now expanding its signature event offerings to bring something one-of-kind to Texas and the geographic South.

“Fine craft is in our blood, a part of our soul going far back into history,” Woodlands Arts Council board of directors president Glen Rector says. “Combining skills in producing items for survival (clothing, tools, furniture, etc) with meaning and beauty, we end up with fine craft. It resonates with our core and brings us comfort — and sometimes reflection. Our lives are significantly enriched when we embrace fine craft into our daily activities.

“Hosting the Texas Fine Craft Show in The Woodlands provides an opportunity for everyone to be introduced to those fundamental roots from our past – and see how they remain part of us now and going forward to future generations.”

The mission of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Council is to provide regional cultural and educational enrichment opportunities that encourage, support and promote the performing and visual arts. The primary goal is to create a strong and vital arts presence in the area.

“For the past two decades, our community has supported The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival with so much generosity. We are excited and grateful to have the opportunity to expand our mission to make art matter by bringing the Texas Fine Craft Show to life next November,” Woodlands Arts Council executive director Jenny Carattini-Wright says.

Fine craft artisans are encouraged to apply for the new festival starting January 16 and to sign up for reminders and updates.