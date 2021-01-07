Culture / Travel

How Hiking Palo Duro Canyon Motivated Me to Face Fears Again in 2021

Thank You, Lighthouse Trail

BY // 01.07.21
Palo Duro Canyon 2021

The peak of the Lighthouse Trail at Palo Duro Canyon. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Just two days before 2021, I set out to do an activity I’ve never done before: hiking. After an almost six hour drive to Canyon, Texas — and gradually increasing anticipation of the freezing cold weather ahead — we were beginning our six-mile round-trip hike on the Lighthouse Trail at Palo Duro Canyon.

Fairly flat and described on the state park website as “moderate,” I was feeling pretty confident for the first 2.5 miles. But as we got closer to the peak, and I repeatedly asked my boyfriend how we were going to get up that high (to which his responses were suspiciously vague), I became more anxious. The fearful questioning was confirmed when we were suddenly confronted by a steep, rocky path, which seemed like something no human should be climbing up. I immediately froze. I don’t do these kinds of things, I kept repeating in my head.

My boyfriend was becoming increasingly irritated by my stubbornness, and children and tiny puppies were passing us on their way down, so I decided I had to do it. After basically crawling my way up the last trek of the hike, making the most careful, calculated steps in my brand new hiking boots, we made it to the top.

I sat frozen on the large, flat surface for awhile, nervously devouring a power bar my boyfriend handed me, as he continued to hike even higher up the rock formation. After swallowing my last, chalky bite of the bar and taking a deep breath, Palo Duro Canyon finally came into focus, and it was incredible. Soon, the breathtaking view overtook my anxiety, and my worries about how I might be able to get a helicopter to come get me down from the top subsided. I felt like I somewhat understood the satisfaction of hiking.

I’m not planning any more difficult hikes than the Lighthouse Trail anytime soon — my legs were shaking like I was doing a barre workout as I clung to the back of my boyfriend’s backpack as he led us down the trail — but it was an exciting start to 2021.

Facing fears has been difficult for me this year, as we’ve been strongly conditioned to avoid danger at all costs, ie. coronavirus. For nine months, as vacations were canceled, family gatherings postponed, and the ability to go out and meet new people hindered, I felt as if life had just stalled indefinitely.

Holiday Gifting

Swipe
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2

Thankfully, the light at the end of the tunnel has come in the form of a vaccine. But as we saw yesterday with the violence at the U.S. Capitol, it feels like there is always going to be something to be afraid of. I’m pledging to myself to keep moving forward and even climb things I know I could fall off of. I hope we can all find some fears to face this year to keep us learning and growing. Because although it may have seemed like it after this incredibly tough year, life has not stopped and there’s much good work to do in 2021.

Featured Properties

Swipe
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X