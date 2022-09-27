Culture / Entertainment

5 Must-See Films at the Dallas International Film Festival 2022

The 16th Annual Event Is Back to a Week-Long Format

BY // 09.27.22
731098e201fb8b9edb5bd166b5be8e3a1d0104c4

Don't miss the Dallas International Film Festival this October. There is a great lineup including "Armageddon Time" starring Anthony Hopkins.

After condensing its format to just three days last year (as it was returning to in-person programming after the pandemic), the Dallas International Film Festival is back to being a week-long event. From October 14 through 20, you can catch the 16th annual festival at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Cedars and other Dallas landmarks. There will also be special screenings and events at the Meyerson Symphony Center, Booker T. Washington High School, Texas Theatre, and more.

Ahead, we highlight some of the films we’re most looking forward to at the festival. From Anthony Hopkins-led period drama to a documentary about a fight against the world’s largest pork corporation, these are five must-see films at the Dallas International Film Festival 2022.

 

Armageddon Time

Friday, October 14 at 7:15 pm at Alamo Drafthouse

A Premiere Series at DIFF this year, this new period drama stars Anthony Hopkins in a coming-of-age story about a family and the generational pursuit of the American dream. Inspired by his childhood in Queens, New York, the film was written and directed by James Gray (Ad Astra). It also stars Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

 

Aftersun Dallas Film Festival
“Aftersun” follows a father, daughter, and the memories she has of the two of them on a past holiday.

Aftersun

Saturday, October 15 at 4:15 pm at Alamo Drafthouse

This new British drama from A24 stars Paul Mescal (Normal People), Francesca Corio, and Celia Rowlson-Hall in a story about memories (the buzzy trailer just dropped today). Sophie reflects on her past with her father (Mescal) on a holiday they took together 20 years ago — the joy and melancholy, as well the gaps she has to fill with her imagination.

 

The Smell of Money Dallas Film Festival
“The Smell of Money” is a documentary about a rural North Carolina community’s fight against the world’s largest pork corporation.

The Smell of Money

Sunday, October 16 at 4:30 pm and Monday, October 17 at 9:30 pm at Alamo Drafthouse

Having already won the Best Documentary Feature at Sarasota Film Festival this year, this documentary follows a rural North Carolina community’s fight against one of the world’s biggest pork companies. Directed by Shawn Bannon, the film follows Elsie Herring and others who must fight for their right to clean air, pure water, and a life free of pig feces stench.

 

Call Jane Dallas Film Festival
“Call Jane” is a dramedy starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver.

Call Jane

Thursday, October 20 at 7:30 pm at Alamo Drafthouse

Starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver, this dramedy follows housewife, Joy, who learns that her pregnancy will threaten her own life at a past time when abortion was illegal. She discovers an underground group of suburban women who want to help her. Directed by Phyllis Nagy, the film takes a powerful look at a past (and all too present) problem facing American women.

 

Acidman Dallas Film Festival
“Acidman” stars Thomas Haden Church as a father obsessed with UFOs.

Acidman

Friday, October 14 at 7 pm and Saturday, October 15 at 10:30 pm at Alamo Drafthouse

After 10 years apart, Maggie (played by Dianna Agron) tracks down her father (Thomas Haden Church), who is obsessed with UFOs, to tell him some big news. Competing in the Narrative Feature Competition at the festival, the film stars Church as a recluse living in the middle of nowhere who was given the nickname “Acidman” by the locals. Once his estranged daughter arrives, he must confront his mental health.

You can find the entire schedule for the Dallas International Film Festival 2022 here.

