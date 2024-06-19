Activate Southlake
Culture / Entertainment

A Live-Action Gaming Hub Continues Its Texas Expansion With A New State-of-the-Art Facility in Southlake

Activate Is A Fun Indoor Escape For All Ages

BY // 06.19.24
The world’s first live-action gaming facility, Activate, recently opened its latest venue in Southlake. Following a successful grand opening last spring in Plano, Activate has opened its second location in Dallas-Fort Worth, at 2717 E Southlake Blvd., Suite 180 ― allowing North Texas residents a chance to get in on the action and join the game that is sweeping the nation.

In fact, it’s sweeping two nations, with a bevy of Activate locations of this rapidly expanding entertainment brand, with over 20 locations already spread across America and Canada. Over 2.5 million players join in worldwide, and the experience blends cutting-edge technology with action-packed challenges for an adrenaline-fueled social adventure.

Activate Southlake’s new state-of-the-art gaming facility is fun for all ages and skill levels. Players can explore and create their own unique gaming experience. And, let’s face it, as temperatures rise, we’re all looking for an indoor activity to enjoy.

“Guests sign up in groups of two to five players and challenge each other through progress tracking via Activate’s high-tech electronic RFID wristbands, racking up points, leveling up, and earning prizes along the way,” a release explains.

Let The Games Begin

What’s it like to play at Activate? It’s like stepping into a video game as players enter one of the private gaming rooms ― the cinematic worlds of cult classic Tron, animated Wreck It Ralph, or Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy.

Game rooms include the TikTok viral Mega Grid with over 500 multi-activated rainbow-colored tiles, a technicolored Hoops Court, a digital dodgeball revamp called Strike, and the energizing Laser Tag room. Each vibrant environment is more challenging than the next. The interactive technology responds in real time, and your scores are tracked so you can match skills and wits with players from around the city or the world.

