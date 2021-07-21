New Southern Utah Luxury Resort Pushes the Boundaries of Adventure Travel — Are You Ready for the Cave Peak Stairway?

Aman Resorts’ Amangiri in South Utah challenges guests with its daunting Cave Peak Stairway. (Photo courtesy of Aman
Aman Resorts’ Amangiri in South Utah challenges guests with its daunting Cave Peak Stairway. (Photo courtesy of Aman
Amangiri, USA – Aerial & Valley View from Mesa
Amangiri_Website_Landscape_8
210120_AmanWebsite2021_PortraitImageFrame_Amangiri13
Amangiri_Website_Landscape_3
Amangiri-Gallery-15
Amangiri-Gallery-5
210119_AmanWebsite2021_SquareImageFrame_AmangiriOuter_20
Amangiri-Gallery-33
Amangiri-Gallery-7
01
11

Aman Resorts' Amangiri in South Utah challenges guests with its daunting Cave Peak Stairway. (Photo courtesy of Aman

02
11

Aman Resorts' Amangiri in South Utah challenges guests with its daunting Cave Peak Stairway. (Photo courtesy of Aman

03
11

The valley view of the Amangiri reveals the dramatic desert terrain where the resort spreads across 600 acres. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

04
11

The Amangiri offers numerous adrenalin-fueled challenges as guests traverse deep gorges and canyons. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

05
11

The Amangiri resort in the high desert of South Utah, a place of serene quiet and heart-pounding adventures. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

06
11

The adventures at Amangiri are as challenging or as soothing as a guest demands. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

07
11

Suites with a view at the Amangiri in South Utah (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

08
11

The tented retreat of Camp Sarika is a short hike or walk from the Amangiri in South Utah (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

09
11

The tented retreat of Camp Sarika is a short hike or walk from the Amangiri in South Utah (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

10
11

The adventures at Amangiri are as challenging or as gentle as a guest demands. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

11
11

The Amangiri resort in South Utah (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

Aman Resorts’ Amangiri in South Utah challenges guests with its daunting Cave Peak Stairway. (Photo courtesy of Aman
Aman Resorts’ Amangiri in South Utah challenges guests with its daunting Cave Peak Stairway. (Photo courtesy of Aman
Amangiri, USA – Aerial & Valley View from Mesa
Amangiri_Website_Landscape_8
210120_AmanWebsite2021_PortraitImageFrame_Amangiri13
Amangiri_Website_Landscape_3
Amangiri-Gallery-15
Amangiri-Gallery-5
210119_AmanWebsite2021_SquareImageFrame_AmangiriOuter_20
Amangiri-Gallery-33
Amangiri-Gallery-7
Culture / Travel

New Southern Utah Luxury Resort Pushes the Boundaries of Adventure Travel — Are You Ready for the Cave Peak Stairway?

Do You Have the Explorer Gene?

BY // 07.20.21
Aman Resorts' Amangiri in South Utah challenges guests with its daunting Cave Peak Stairway. (Photo courtesy of Aman
Aman Resorts' Amangiri in South Utah challenges guests with its daunting Cave Peak Stairway. (Photo courtesy of Aman
The valley view of the Amangiri reveals the dramatic desert terrain where the resort spreads across 600 acres. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)
The Amangiri offers numerous adrenalin-fueled challenges as guests traverse deep gorges and canyons. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)
The Amangiri resort in the high desert of South Utah, a place of serene quiet and heart-pounding adventures. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)
The adventures at Amangiri are as challenging or as soothing as a guest demands. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)
Suites with a view at the Amangiri in South Utah (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)
The tented retreat of Camp Sarika is a short hike or walk from the Amangiri in South Utah (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)
The tented retreat of Camp Sarika is a short hike or walk from the Amangiri in South Utah (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)
The adventures at Amangiri are as challenging or as gentle as a guest demands. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)
The Amangiri resort in South Utah (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)
1
11

Aman Resorts' Amangiri in South Utah challenges guests with its daunting Cave Peak Stairway. (Photo courtesy of Aman

2
11

Aman Resorts' Amangiri in South Utah challenges guests with its daunting Cave Peak Stairway. (Photo courtesy of Aman

3
11

The valley view of the Amangiri reveals the dramatic desert terrain where the resort spreads across 600 acres. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

4
11

The Amangiri offers numerous adrenalin-fueled challenges as guests traverse deep gorges and canyons. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

5
11

The Amangiri resort in the high desert of South Utah, a place of serene quiet and heart-pounding adventures. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

6
11

The adventures at Amangiri are as challenging or as soothing as a guest demands. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

7
11

Suites with a view at the Amangiri in South Utah (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

8
11

The tented retreat of Camp Sarika is a short hike or walk from the Amangiri in South Utah (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

9
11

The tented retreat of Camp Sarika is a short hike or walk from the Amangiri in South Utah (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

10
11

The adventures at Amangiri are as challenging or as gentle as a guest demands. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

11
11

The Amangiri resort in South Utah (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

While Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos have just completed the ultimate feat of adventure travel by whooshing off to the edge of space, the luxury hotel group Aman has introduced a more earthly, yet still exciting, adventure set in South Utah for the brave of heart. It’s called the Cave Peak Stairway and its guaranteed to tickle your “explorer gene.” (See below for more on that gene.)

With this addition to the stable of challenging (and not-so-challenging) experiences offered at the luxury five-star/all-suite hotel, the Amangiri is poised to be “the ideal destination for those looking to push the boundaries of adventure travel and discover an ancient landscape.”

Activities across the 600 acres of high desert terrain include hiking, climbing and canyoning across the Colorado Plateau, with its undeniably dramatic canyons, mesas, ridges and gorges. Guests can go as challenging as they like with guided hikes, graded by difficulty, that explore the geological wonders of the landscape. The challenge can be as strenuous as tackling the Via Ferrata  or “iron roads” in which fixed rungs and cables embedded into the rock face enable intrepid adventurers to traverse deep gorges and sheer canyons.

Horseback riding with treks of various levels of challenge is also on the menu of activities. Nearby Lake Powell presents the opportunity for kayaking, stand-up paddle-boarding, or exploring from the comfort of boat on tours of the lake.

Amangiri_Website_Landscape_8
The Amangiri offers numerous adrenalin-fueled challenges as guests traverse deep gorges and canyons. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

The pièce de résistance is the latest addition to the Amangiri’s adventure package, billed as being “well-suited to thrill seekers.” From the challenging-in-itself Cave Peak Via Ferrata Trail, the Cave Peak Stairway climbs 120 steps rising some 400 feet from lift off. This vertical route of ascent leads to a summit view of the resort and surrounding desert terrain. An adrenaline-fueled adventure in the middle of a peaceful desert retreat.

Of course, in Aman Resorts luxury tradition the property includes a 25,000-square-foot spa with water pavilion, sauna, steam room, cold plunge and outdoor private pavilions. The perfect antidote to those aching muscles after the big climb.

Summer Essentials

Swipe
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
The valley view of the Amangiri reveals the dramatic desert terrain where the resort spreads across 600 acres. (Photo courtesy of Aman Resorts)

Depending on time of year, rates at the Amangiri begin at $3,500 per night (currently $5,900) exclusive of taxes and fees, includes all meals.

(The explorer gene: A variant of the DRD4 gene known as DRD4-7R is said to be represented in 20 percent of the population. Studies have shown that the presence of 7makes people more likely to take risks, explore new places, ideas, food, relationships, drugs, or sexual opportunities; and generally embrace movement, change and adventure,” according to an article in Britain’s Bushgear newsletter.)

The PaperCity Magazine

July Issue

Read Now
Special Series

PaperCity Design Awards

The Winning Entries for the <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards Houston 2021 Are. . .
The Winning Entries for the PaperCity Design Awards Houston 2021 Are. . .
Dallas–Fort Worth <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards — And the Winners Are. . .
Dallas–Fort Worth PaperCity Design Awards — And the Winners Are. . .
The Winning Entries For the <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards Houston 2020, Are ….
The Winning Entries For the PaperCity Design Awards Houston 2020, Are ….
The Winning Entries for The Dallas 2019 Design Awards Announced at Ceremony at The Joule
The Winning Entries for The Dallas 2019 Design Awards Announced at Ceremony at The Joule
2019 <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
2019 PaperCity Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
The 2018 Dallas <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
The 2018 Dallas PaperCity Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
5755 Headquarters Drive
Town Homes at Legacy Town Center
FOR SALE

5755 Headquarters Drive
Plano, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
5755 Headquarters Drive
1001 Belleview Street #403
South Side
FOR SALE

1001 Belleview Street #403
Dallas, TX

$340,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1001 Belleview Street #403
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
6942 Nava
The Villas At Mira Lagos
FOR SALE

6942 Nava
Grand Prairie, TX

$419,500 Learn More about this property
Audrie Walker
This property is listed by: Audrie Walker (817) 991-4819 Email Realtor
6942 Nava
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
1322 Kessler Parkway
Kessler Park
FOR SALE

1322 Kessler Parkway
Dallas, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Brandon Latham
This property is listed by: Brandon Latham (512) 550-7057 Email Realtor
1322 Kessler Parkway
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X