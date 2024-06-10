Explore the Great Indoors With the Best Dallas Art Classes This Summer

Today’s entry into our “Explore the Great Indoors” series offers an escape from the Dallas heat and into the glazed, watercolor world of local art classes. Sign up for a single clay, natural dye, glassblowing, and knitting class, or go all in on an eight-week course throughout the hottest summer days.

Clay, Natural Dye, and More at Trade Oak Cliff

1300 S. Polk Street, Suite 246

Tucked into Tyler Station, Trade Oak Cliff is an art studio and shop run by a collective of four Dallas artists. This summer, you can take several classes, including clay with Corrie, natural dye with Melissa (ranging from eco-printing to indigo), and earrings with Jolene (must be 21 years and older). For pottery, you can opt for a one-off class featuring mugs, planters, or trays, but if you really want to dive into clay this summer, check out one of the four-class weekly series that take place each month. Prices range from $50 to $85 for single classes across the studio.

Art Classes for All Ages at Oil and Cotton

2313 Beatrice Street, Suite 100

Over in West Dallas, this local art store offers a variety of creative classes for all ages. While there are weekly classes for painting, drawing, etc., you can also opt for a single class in knitting, crochet, watercolor, and so much more.

Glassblowing at Dallas Glass Art

8510 Chancellor Row

This glass art studio was founded by Carlyn Ray in 2013 as a place where she could share her passion for glassblowing with the community. The studio offers public and private classes in varying packages. Public classes take place on Saturday and Sunday and include class themes such as paperweights, candy bowls, wine glasses, and more for $90 per person. Although the class is indoors, it’s recommended that you wear natural fiber clothing and shorts, and bring cooling towels and a personal fillable water bottle since glassblowing makes the shop hot.

Summer Art Classes at Studio Arts Dallas

10051 Shoreview Road

If you’re looking for a more immersive, two-month-long art class this summer, this Lake Highlands art school offers all sorts for kids, teens, and adults once a week for eight weeks. Summer art classes cost $345 for tuition, from drawing and painting to clay.