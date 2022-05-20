The World’s Most Powerful SUV Hits Dallas First — Aston Martin DBX707 Makes Its United States Dealership Debut in North Texas

Guests had the opportunity to experience Aston Martin's impressive vehicle lineup in an intimate setting (Photo by Whitney Krenek)

Launch party guests were some of the first in the nation to test drive the car (Photo by Whitney Krenek)

The vehicle's DBX707 name derives from having 707 units of horsepower (Photo by Whitney Krenek)

Avondale’s Aston Martin Dallas is the first dealership in the United States to welcome the brand’s most powerful, ultra-luxury SUV, the DBX707, to the county. (Photo by Whitney Krenek)

Dallas has a lot of things to be proud of — the city skyline, queso, its sports teams (especially the Mavericks at the moment) and, of course, its cars. The Avondale Group’s Aston Martin Dallas dealership is adding to that list by becoming the first dealership in the United States to welcome the brand’s most powerful, ultra luxury SUV ever. Get ready for the new Aston Martin DBX707.

To celebrate this, Aston Martin Dallas hosted a sleek Dynamic Drive Event, which reflected this new Aston Martin’s ferocious intensity at every touchpoint for guests.

The exclusive event, in partnership with Briggs Freeman | Sotheby’s, was hosted at an ultra-modern private home. Lucky attendees were able to test drive their choice of the DBX707 and other Aston Martin models, including the DB11, V8 Coupe, DBX, Vantage F1 Edition Coupe and DBS Coupe. These Dallas VIPs were among the very first people to test drive the DBX707 in the entire world.

They also got to experience the lineup of other Aston Martin vehicles in an impressive intimate setting.

The new Aston Martin DBX707 is unlike any other vehicle. Born with a sports car soul, its immense power and peerless handling is designed to make every drive a pleasure. A magnetic force with a commanding presence, DBX707 is the new seat of power, setting a new benchmark for ultra luxury SUVs.

The DBX707 name derives from this Aston Martin’s 707 units of horsepower. That makes it the fastest and most powerful SUV in the world. It was only unveiled to the world in February, and the ultra luxury SUV is hitting the United States market for the first time at Avondale’s Premier Collection.

Talk about a summer adrenaline rush.

Aston Martin’s DBX707 is unlike any other vehicle Dallasites have experienced. (Photo by Whitney Krenek)

“To be the first city in the United States to see this new model is a rare opportunity and we’re thrilled Dallas was chosen,” Avondale VP of marketing Kennedy Gibson says.

Ready, set. . . zoom.

To learn more about the new Aston Martin DBX707, check out Aston Martin Dallas’ full site, where you can start shopping and save time on selecting your dream car. For more on the Avondale Group and all the special cars it has, click here.