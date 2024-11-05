The Best Gifts For Jetsetters — 23 Presents That Will Make Anyone Feel Like They’re Flying High

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is kicking off its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

First up — the Perfect Gifts for Jetsetters.

Travel isn’t just a necessity for the jetsetters in our lives. It’s a way of life, a dance of spontaneity and strategy. Many savvy travelers find a happy balance between luxury and practicality in their adventures – and when you’re shopping for gifts for an experienced traveler, it’s wise to take the same approach.

From red-eye flights to last-minute weekend getaways, the best trips are those where one glides effortlessly through airport terminals and on to the destination with all the items they could ever need. The best travel gifts make those missions even easier.

Whether it’s a perfect travel pillow and blanket set for those long-haul journeys or a sleek carry-on suitcase that elevates any traveler’s game, we’ve got you covered. And for those who like to travel in style, an iconic Hermès shawl, a chic Celine passport case that could almost make even customs feel glamorous and Kypris Beauty products that help keep anyone looking radiant no matter how far they roam just might be the ticket.

Perhaps giving a gift that reminds your favorite jetsetter of travel is well suited. Stunning wines exclusively from single vineyard producers in Aperture’s gift set or perhaps a delightful travel book to get that wanderlust flowing even from home are just some of the options. After all, The Best Gifts For a Jettsetter should travel well.

Set Your Holiday Table Swipe



















Next

Practical Travel Gifts Compression Sock and Gripper Slipper Pack Bombas Buy Sympatico Global 21" Carry-On Expandable Spinner Briggs & Riley Buy Garment Duffle Briggs & Riley Buy Bose QuietComfort Headphones Bose Buy Mini Fold-Up Backpack Paravel Buy Language Learning Subscription Babbel Buy Travel Shelby Blue Train Case Biscuit Home Buy Go Neck Pillow Ostrich Pillow Buy SKY Water Bottle, Stainless Steel Georg Jensen Buy FlyKitt Jetlag Set Fount Buy