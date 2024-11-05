fbpx
The Best Gifts For Jetsetters — 23 Presents That Will Make Anyone Feel Like They’re Flying High

Both Indulgent and Practical Gifts For Those Who Love to Takeoff

BY // 11.05.24
Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is kicking off its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

First up — the Perfect Gifts for Jetsetters.

Travel isn’t just a necessity for the jetsetters in our lives. It’s a way of life, a dance of spontaneity and strategy. Many savvy travelers find a happy balance between luxury and practicality in their adventures – and when you’re shopping for gifts for an experienced traveler, it’s wise to take the same approach.

From red-eye flights to last-minute weekend getaways, the best trips are those where one glides effortlessly through airport terminals and on to the destination with all the items they could ever need. The best travel gifts make those missions even easier.

Whether it’s a perfect travel pillow and blanket set for those long-haul journeys or a sleek carry-on suitcase that elevates any traveler’s game, we’ve got you covered. And for those who like to travel in style, an iconic Hermès shawl, a chic Celine passport case that could almost make even customs feel glamorous and Kypris Beauty products that help keep anyone looking radiant no matter how far they roam just might be the ticket.

Perhaps giving a gift that reminds your favorite jetsetter of travel is well suited. Stunning wines exclusively from single vineyard producers in Aperture’s gift set or perhaps a delightful travel book to get that wanderlust flowing even from home are just some of the options. After all, The Best Gifts For a Jettsetter should travel well.

Set Your Holiday Table

Practical Travel Gifts

 
Compression Sock and Gripper Slipper Pack
Bombas
Buy
 
Sympatico Global 21" Carry-On Expandable Spinner
Briggs & Riley
Buy
 
Garment Duffle
Briggs & Riley
Buy
 
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Bose
Buy
 
Mini Fold-Up Backpack
Paravel
Buy
 
Language Learning Subscription
Babbel
Buy
 
Travel Shelby Blue Train Case
Biscuit Home
Buy
 
Go Neck Pillow
Ostrich Pillow
Buy
 
SKY Water Bottle, Stainless Steel
Georg Jensen
Buy
 
FlyKitt Jetlag Set
Fount
Buy

Indulgent Travel Gifts

 
Eyes Pouch
Anya Hindmarch
Buy
 
Cashmere Travel Wrap
White + Warren
Buy
 
Pique Sellier shawl 140
Hermes
Buy
 
Parfum Travel Set
Baccarat
Buy
 
1,000 Places to See Before You Die
Buy
 
Globetrotter Travel Set
The Pillow Bar
Buy
 
Your Best Friend Skincare Set
Kypris Beauty
Buy
 
Single Vineyard Cabernet Gift Box
Aperture
Buy
 
Passport Case
Celine
Buy
 
Instax Mini 40 Camera
Fujifilm
Buy
 
Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer
Summer Fridays
Buy
 
Puff of Love Moisturizer
Kypris Beauty
Buy
 
Leather Luggage Tag
Mark & Graham
Buy

