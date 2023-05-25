Culture / Entertainment

The Best Hotels In The Woodlands Area With Pool Day Passes — Where to Splash Down This Summer

Keeping It Cool by the Pool

BY // 05.25.23
Memorial Day weekend is here and full-blown summer is just around the corner. In Texas, that means you’ll want somewhere to cool off. Luckily, The Woodlands has a number of destinations with killer pools, many that offer day passes.

As temperatures soar, you may be seeking a daycation, a change of scenery or perhaps a fun day basking in the sun with friends. Good news. Some of The Woodlands’ best hotels and resorts offer day passes so you can enjoy their facilities without staying as an overnight guest. Or get a room and enjoy all the pool perks with a place to stay.

Day passes for all these hotel pools can be booked on Resort Pass. You can also find more information on the hotel websites. But first you need to know where to splash. These are The Best Hotels in The Woodlands With Pool Day Passes:

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe

600 Margaritaville, Park Way
Montgomery, TX 77356  |  Map

 

Website

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe

Discover three acres of island fun at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe

Margaritaville Lake Resort feels more like an escape to a Caribbean island than a hotel resort just an hour or so away from Houston — and less than 30 miles from The Woodlands Waterway. Inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, you’ll find three acres of waterfront adventure to discover, with peaceful Lake Conroe as your backdrop.

Glide through the infinity pool, flow along the lazy river and float along to the 5 o’clock Somewhere Swim Up Bar for a cocktail. Finished lazing by the pool? There are tennis courts, pickleball and a mini golf course. You can also book a fire pit on the private beach and spend the evening making s’mores.

Book a Day Pass or a Family Cabana for six at Margaritaville Lake Resort here.

The Woodlands Resort

The Woodlands

2301 North Millbend Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

TWR-Double-Helix-Waterslides.jpg

The Woodlands Resort (Photo by Georgie Miller )

The tucked-away Woodlands Resort is a little slice of paradise, hidden by tall trees and surrounded by picturesque landscaping and waterways. The Forest Oasis Park can be your own (nearly) private paradise for a day, featuring several swimming pools, whirlpools and a lazy river.

There are several places to buy food and drink by the pool, including Cool Water Bar & Grill. Or venture a little further to enjoy a full meal at The Woodlands Resort’s Back Table restaurant.

Book a Day Pass, Day Bed for two, Cabana for six or Crow’s Nest Cabana at The Woodlands Resort for 12 here.

The Westin at The Woodlands

The Woodlands

2 Waterway Square Place
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

The glamorous rooftop at The Westin at The Woodlands is ideal for a day in the sunshine with friends. The rooftop overlooks The Woodlands Waterway and there’s a fabulous list of handcrafted cocktails and a poolside food menu to nosh on. There are several packages available to book, including add-ons like bottle service. Be quick, this hotel’s day passes tend to fill up quickly.

Book a Day Pass or Cabana at The Westin at The Woodlands here.

Hotel Indigo Spring

The Woodlands

650 Basilica Bay Drive
Spring, TX 77386  |  Map

 

Website

Hotel Indigo Spring

Hotel Indigo Spring offers everything you need for a fun, productive, or relaxing day by the pool.

If you’re looking for something a little more low-key, a day at Hotel Indigo Spring might be exactly the vibe for you. The terrace pool has three shaded cabanas, plenty of loungers and a bar and restaurant inside for refreshments. This hotel also offers work passes with access to private workspaces. The pool is compact but perfect for cooling off. Prices for day passes start from as low as $15 depending on your desired dates.

Book a Day Pass or Work Pass at Hotel Indigo here.

 

