The Best Hotels In The Woodlands Area With Pool Day Passes — Where to Splash Down This Summer

The Westin at The Woodlands brings pool power and day pass privileges are available.

Memorial Day weekend is here and full-blown summer is just around the corner. In Texas, that means you’ll want somewhere to cool off. Luckily, The Woodlands has a number of destinations with killer pools, many that offer day passes.

As temperatures soar, you may be seeking a daycation, a change of scenery or perhaps a fun day basking in the sun with friends. Good news. Some of The Woodlands’ best hotels and resorts offer day passes so you can enjoy their facilities without staying as an overnight guest. Or get a room and enjoy all the pool perks with a place to stay.

Day passes for all these hotel pools can be booked on Resort Pass. You can also find more information on the hotel websites. But first you need to know where to splash. These are The Best Hotels in The Woodlands With Pool Day Passes: