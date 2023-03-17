What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie

Let it be known, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio may have won Best Animated Film at the 2023 Academy Awards, but Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the superior movie. And though Everything Everywhere All at Once had all the momentum (deservedly so), Triangle of Sadness was a great contender for Best Picture. This weekend, you can finally stream the two picks for yourself and be the judge, or catch something entirely new on Hulu. Happy viewing!

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Peacock)

My favorite animated movie of the year, this Shrek spinoff features one of the most entertaining characters in the franchise. Voiced by Antonio Banderas, Puss is an expert thief and hunter in addition to being a cuddly-looking cat. In the 2022 film, he discovers that he has gone through eight of his nine lives and sets out to find the mythical Last Wish, which he of course wants to use to restore his nine lives. Salma Hayek voices Kitty Softpaws, his former lover and partner in crime. The film is certified fresh with a 95 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the Academy Awards this year.

Triangle of Sadness (Hulu)

Written and directed by Ruben Östlund, this dark comedy is a hilarious (and sometimes disgusting) take on the ever-growing-in-popularity genre of bad things happening to the super-rich. Similar to The Menu or The White Lotus, several wealthy couples (plus a young fashion model celebrity couple who scored the cruise for free) embark on a yacht cruise. Woody Harrelson is the captain, who, after days of secluding himself in his room to drink, eventually reveals himself at the Captain’s Dinner where the weather is getting really bad. Told in three parts and settings, this film led by Harris Dickinson and the late Charlbi Dean is a spectacle to watch.

Boston Strangler (Hulu)

Released on Hulu today, March 17, this drama film stars Kiera Knightly as reporter Loretta McLaughlin as she becomes the first person to connect the murders and break the story of the Boston Strangler. Along with Jean Cole (played by Carrie Coon), the two women work to take down the man responsible for killing 15 women in Boston in the 1960s. Chris Cooper, Alessandro Nivola, David Dastmalchian, and Morgan Spector also co-star in the film.