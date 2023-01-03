The 5 Best New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Peacock

From dark comedies and Oscar hopefuls to heartfelt documentaries, these are the five best new movies to stream right now.

The Menu (HBO Max)

One of my favorite films of the year, this dark comedy from director Mark Mylod is a must-see now that it’s streaming on HBO Max. Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy play a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island along with several other wealthy guests. Chef Julian Slowik (played by Fiennes) begins the dinner with a series of courses accompanied by monologues that become increasingly odd and unsettling. The guests soon realize that the chef has much darker plans for his diners that evening.

Wildcat (Amazon Prime)

After serving in the British army in Afghanistan, Harry Turner finds himself struggling with depression and PTSD. In search of redemption and peace, Turner heads to the Amazon rainforest in Peru. He meets American scientist Samantha Zwicker and the two work to reintroduce wild, carnivorous animals back into the jungle. They foster an orphaned baby ocelot that they name Khan, and then another named Keanu. With his traumatic past and current suicidal tendencies, Turner must learn to save himself as well.

Glass Onion (Netflix)

The sequel to the 2019 hit Knives Out, Glass Onion again stars Daniel Craig as world-famous detective Benoit Blanc. But in this post (current?) Covid world, Blanc is struggling with not having any cases to solve. He resorts to talking on his phone in the bathtub until a mystery box arrives on his doorstep. This box brings him to Greece where he becomes involved in a murder mystery party at a tech billionaire’s (Edward Norton) home with a group of his closest friends — played by Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, David Bautista, and Leslie Odom Jr. Former partner of the billionaire and recently scorned by all of their friends, Andi (Janelle Monáe) shows up unexpectedly and things soon turn murderous.

Banshees of Inisherin (HBO Max)

An Irish tragicomedy, this film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends who live on a fictitious remote island off the coast of Ireland. One day, Colm (Gleeson) tells Pádraic (Farrell) that he doesn’t want to be friends with him anymore. Pádraic is stunned and confused. He works to repair the friendship until Gleeson tells him that if he doesn’t leave him alone, he’s going to start chopping off his own fingers. But Pádraic still can’t accept this. His sister (Kerry Condon) and a local boy (Barry Keoghan) become his new confidants as he tries to understand Colm and his new life without him. As Pádraic continues to push Colm to his breaking point, the consequences get darker and more shocking.

She Said (Peacock)

Streaming on January 6

Directed by Maria Schrader, this biographical drama follows the two New York Times journalists Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) as they work to publish an article that exposes the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein. With a cameo by Ashley Judd (one of the celebrity victims), the film begins in 2017 when Kantor receives a tip that actress Rose McGowan was sexually assaulted by Weinstein. When the journalists team up, they realize that there are so many more women who have been abused by the Hollywood producer. The tough part is getting them to go on record. But eventually, they are able to and release the story on October 5, which subsequently leads to 82 more allegations and the arrest of Weinstein.