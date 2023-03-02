The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks

Based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, "Daisy Jones and the Six" premieres on Amazon Prime this Friday. (Courtesy of IMDb)

Spring TV is almost here and there are several new shows we’re looking forward to, including one premiering tomorrow. From a music drama to comedy series, these are the best new TV shows to check out this season.

Daisy Jones and The Six (Amazon Prime)

First three episodes streaming March 3

Based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, this new Amazon Prime miniseries premieres tomorrow. It stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, a singer-songwriter that is asked to join The Six in the 1970s — later renamed Daisy Jones and The Six. The 10-episode series is told documentary style with background interviews with the band as they rise in the Los Angeles music scene to worldwide stardom. Members of the group include lead singer Billy Dunne (played by Sam Claflin), Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), Karen Karen (Suki Waterhouse), and more.

Wellmania (Netflix)

Streaming March 29

Starring Australian comedian Celeste Barber, this new Netflix dramedy series is based on the book of the same name by Brigid Delaney. Barber (who is known for her hilarious Instagram videos) plays Liv Healy, a middle-aged food blogger with an unhealthy lifestyle. When she receives the chance to improve her health, she tries various methods to become a healthier person.

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Streaming April 7

Another book adaptation, this new Hulu series is based on the best-selling essays collection by Cheryl Strayed. It follows Clare (played by Kathryn Hahn) as a struggling writer who takes on the job of advice columnist. Calling herself Dear Sugar in the anonymous column, Clare answers all kinds of personal questions with vulnerability as her own life is seemingly falling apart.

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

Streaming on April 20

Created by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers), this new sci-fi drama series stars Glow‘s Betty Gilpin as a nun named Simone devoted to destroying “Mrs. Davis” — the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Along with her ex (played by Jake McDorman), Simone must use her faith as she battles technology. Margo Martindale also stars as Simon’s Mother Superior.