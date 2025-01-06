The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Winter — Apple TV+, Max, Netflix, and Hulu Picks

The 2025 television season has arrived and there are tons of highly anticipated new series to stream. From a Western thriller on Netflix to Robert De Niro’s first series regular role, these are the five best new TV shows to stream this winter.

Prime Target (Apple TV+)

Premieres January 22

Starring Leo Woodall (One Day), this new Apple TV+ thriller series follows a post-grad mathematician on the verge of a breakthrough in finding a pattern in prime numbers that would allow him to access every computer in the world. He soon realizes that someone is trying to destroy his work, and together with a government agent, he discovers a conspiracy.

American Primeval (Netflix)

Premieres January 9

A new Western TV mini-series on Netflix, American Primeval follows a mother and son fleeing from their past to find freedom in the American West. They soon face the harsh realities and violence resulting from men and women fighting for control of the new world. The six-part limited series stars Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin.

The Pitt (Max)

Premieres January 9

This new TV medical drama on Max comes from E.R. producer R. Scott Gemmill. It also stars former E.R. actor Noah Wyle. The 15-episode series follows the daily lives of healthcare professionals in a Pittsburgh hospital. It actually plays out in real time and will explore not just medical procedures, but the personal lives and workplace politics of working in a hospital.

Paradise (Hulu)

Premieres January 28

From This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman comes another TV drama team-up with actor Sterling K. Brown. Not much is known about the new Hulu thriller series except that it follows a security guard tasked with protecting a former president. James Marsden plays the president, while Julianne Nicholson also stars in the new eight-episode TV show.

Zero Day (Netflix)

Premieres February 20

Robert De Niro’s first series regular role on a TV show, Zero Day is a new thriller TV mini-series. De Niro plays a former U.S. president in charge of a government commission formed to find those who committed a cyber attack. Jesse Plemmons, Connie Britton, Lizzy Caplan, Angela Bassett, and more also star in the six-episode Netflix series.